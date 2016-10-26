![Gitter](https://badges.gitter.im/Join Chat.svg)

Grunt plugin to create SVG sprites with PNG fallbacks at needed sizes

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-dr-svg-sprites --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-dr-svg-sprites' );

The "svg-sprites" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named dr-svg-sprites to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ "dr-svg-sprites" : { options : { }, }, });

Options

The options are inherited from dr-svg-sprites with the following differences:

This will automatically be the target name. No need to manually add it.

Type: String

The base path of the elements to be sprited.

If set in the target options it will overwrite the global options.

If set on the uppermost options property the target name will automatically be appended to the path:

grunt.initConfig({ "dr-svg-sprites" : { options : { spriteElementPath : "img" , }, shapes : { options : { } } } });

Will result in: img/shapes .

... and a file structure like:

img |- shapes |- circle.svg |- square.svg |- triangle.svg

... you would get the resulting sprite for shapes .

Usage Examples

Basic Options

grunt.initConfig({ "dr-svg-sprites" : { tv : { options : { spriteElementPath : "img/logos/tv" , spritePath : "img/sprites/dr-logos-tv-sprite.svg" , cssPath : "css/dr-logos-tv-sprite.css" } } } });

Example of a task with multiple sprites configured

grunt.initConfig({ "dr-svg-sprites" : { options : { spriteElementPath : "img/logos" , spritePath : "img/sprites" , cssPath : "css" , prefix : "dr-logos" }, tv : { options : { sizes : { large : 24 , small : 16 }, refSize : "large" , unit : 6 } }, radio : { options : { sizes : { small : 16 }, refSize : 24 , unit : 12 , cssUnit : "rem" } } } });

Changelog

Changes:

Updated dependencies.

Requires node version 6+.

Changes:

Updated dependencies.

Changes:

Task is now more accurately named dr-svg-sprites instead of svg-sprites to allow smoother usage with more strict grunt task loaders like jit-grunt. The svg-sprites name is not yet deprecated though - both names can be used.

Changes:

Moved all documentation not directly related to the grunt wrapper to dr-svg-sprites. All future issues regarding anything other than the grunt wrapper should be posted there :)

Important! Renamed repo and npm module to grunt-dr-svg-sprites inlining with standard naming convention for grunt tasks. dr-grunt-svg-sprites is now deprecated.

Features:

options.cssPprefix added.

Features:

Proper target support.

Changes:

options.paths properties have become: spriteElementPath , spritePath and cssPath .

properties have become: , and . options.sprites should now be configured as separate targets.

Bug fixes:

Fixes creation of fallback pngs in wrong location.

Features: