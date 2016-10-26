![Gitter](https://badges.gitter.im/Join Chat.svg)
Grunt plugin to create SVG sprites with PNG fallbacks at needed sizes
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-dr-svg-sprites --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-dr-svg-sprites');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
dr-svg-sprites to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
"dr-svg-sprites": {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
},
});
The options are inherited from dr-svg-sprites with the following differences:
This will automatically be the target name. No need to manually add it.
Type:
String
The base path of the elements to be sprited.
If set in the target options it will overwrite the global options.
If set on the uppermost options property the target name will automatically be appended to the path:
grunt.initConfig({
"dr-svg-sprites": {
options: {
spriteElementPath: "img",
// more options
},
shapes: {
options: {
// more options
}
}
}
});
Will result in:
img/shapes.
... and a file structure like:
img
|- shapes
|- circle.svg
|- square.svg
|- triangle.svg
... you would get the resulting sprite for
shapes.
grunt.initConfig({
"dr-svg-sprites": {
tv: {
options: {
spriteElementPath: "img/logos/tv",
spritePath: "img/sprites/dr-logos-tv-sprite.svg",
cssPath: "css/dr-logos-tv-sprite.css"
}
}
}
});
grunt.initConfig({
"dr-svg-sprites": {
options: {
spriteElementPath: "img/logos",
spritePath: "img/sprites",
cssPath: "css",
prefix: "dr-logos"
},
tv: {
options: {
sizes: {
large: 24,
small: 16
},
refSize: "large",
unit: 6
}
},
radio: {
options: {
sizes: {
small: 16
},
refSize: 24,
unit: 12,
cssUnit: "rem"
}
}
}
});
