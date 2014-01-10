Dox grunt plugin to automatically generate documentation for you project. Currently generates HTML output using dox-foundaiton

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-dox --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-dox' );

Documentation

Inside of your grunt file, add:

dox: { options : { title : "My Library's awesome documentation" }, files : { src : [ 'js/lib/' ], dest : 'docs' } },

This will run all of your files in lib through dox and dox-foundation and put the output in docs .

Since the grunt-dox task is a multi task, you can create several tasks for dox:

dox: { libdocs :{ files : { src : [ 'js/lib/' ], dest : 'docs' } }, sourcedocs :{ files : { src : [ 'js/src/' ], dest : 'docs' } } },

To ignore certain directories, or to override the default ignore list, simpy add ignore and an array of paths. Note that this is the same as passing the --ignore parameter as described on the dox-foundation docs:

--ignore <directories> Comma seperated list of directories to ignore. Overrides default of test, public , static , views, templates

Usage:

dox: { options : { title : 'Ignore Nothing for my awesome documentation' }, files : { ignore : [ 'test' ], src : [ 'js/src/' ], dest : 'docs' } }

Note: This will completely delete and recreate the docs folder

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using [grunt][grunt].

Release History

0.3.2 2013-03-20: Grunt v0.4 support Ability to pass options.title to dox-foundation

2013-03-20: Ability to pass options.title to dox-foundation 0.3.0 : Now relies solely on folder parsing done by dox-foundation v0.4

: Now relies solely on folder parsing done by dox-foundation v0.4 0.2.0 : Pass multiple files at once. Use dox-foundation for html output

: Pass multiple files at once. Use dox-foundation for html output 0.1.0: Initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2012 P'unk Ave Licensed under the MIT license.