Dox grunt plugin to automatically generate documentation for you project. Currently generates HTML output using dox-foundaiton
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-dox --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-dox');
Inside of your grunt file, add:
dox: {
options: {
title: "My Library's awesome documentation"
},
files: {
src: ['js/lib/'],
dest: 'docs'
}
},
This will run all of your files in
lib through dox and dox-foundation and put the output in
docs.
Since the
grunt-dox task is a multi task, you can create several tasks for dox:
dox: {
libdocs :{
files: {
src: ['js/lib/'],
dest: 'docs'
}
},
sourcedocs :{
files: {
src: ['js/src/'],
dest: 'docs'
}
}
},
To ignore certain directories, or to override the default ignore list, simpy add ignore and an array of paths. Note that this is the same as passing the
--ignore parameter as described on the dox-foundation docs:
--ignore <directories> Comma seperated list of directories to ignore. Overrides default of test, public, static, views, templates
Usage:
dox: {
options: {
title: 'Ignore Nothing for my awesome documentation'
},
files: {
ignore: ['test'],
src: ['js/src/'],
dest: 'docs'
}
}
Note: This will completely delete and recreate the docs folder
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using [grunt][grunt].
Copyright (c) 2012 P'unk Ave Licensed under the MIT license.