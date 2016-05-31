Grunt tasks for downloading Electron and the compatible version of chromedriver .

Installation

Install npm package, next to your project's Gruntfile.js file:

npm install --save-dev grunt-download-electron

Add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js :

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-download-electron' );

Options

version - Required The version of Electron you want to download.

- The version of Electron you want to download. outputDir - Required Where to put the downloaded Electron release.

- Where to put the downloaded Electron release. downloadDir - Where to find and save cached downloaded Electron releases.

- Where to find and save cached downloaded Electron releases. symbols - Download debugging symbols instead of binaries, default to false .

- Download debugging symbols instead of binaries, default to . rebuild - Whether to rebuild native modules after Electron is downloaded.

- Whether to rebuild native modules after Electron is downloaded. apm - The path to apm.

- The path to apm. token - The OAuth token to use for GitHub API requests.

- The OAuth token to use for GitHub API requests. appDir - Where to find the app when rebuilding the native modules. Defaults to the current directory.

Usage

Add the necessary configuration to your Gruntfile.js :

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ 'download-electron' : { version : '0.24.0' , outputDir : 'electron' } }); };

or your Gruntfile.coffee :

module .exports = (grunt) -> grunt.initConfig 'download-electron' : version: '0.24.0' outputDir: 'electron'

Then you can download Electron to the path you specified:

grunt download-electron

If you're doing selenium-testing of your Electron app, you'll need chromedriver , which is distributed with Electron. To download it into the electron directory: