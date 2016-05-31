Grunt tasks for downloading Electron and the
compatible version of
chromedriver.
Install npm package, next to your project's
Gruntfile.js file:
npm install --save-dev grunt-download-electron
Add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-download-electron');
version - Required The version of Electron you want to download.
outputDir - Required Where to put the downloaded Electron release.
downloadDir - Where to find and save cached downloaded Electron releases.
symbols - Download debugging symbols instead of binaries, default to
false.
rebuild - Whether to rebuild native modules after Electron is downloaded.
apm - The path to apm.
token - The OAuth token to use for GitHub API requests.
appDir - Where to find the app when rebuilding the native modules. Defaults to the current directory.
Add the necessary configuration to your
Gruntfile.js:
module.exports = function(grunt) {
grunt.initConfig({
'download-electron': {
version: '0.24.0',
outputDir: 'electron'
}
});
};
or your
Gruntfile.coffee:
module.exports = (grunt) ->
grunt.initConfig
'download-electron':
version: '0.24.0'
outputDir: 'electron'
Then you can download Electron to the path you specified:
$ grunt download-electron
If you're doing selenium-testing of your Electron app, you'll need
chromedriver, which is distributed with Electron. To download it into the
electron directory:
$ grunt download-electron-chromedriver