grunt-download-electron

by electron-archive
2.1.4 (see all)

Grunt task to download Electron

Readme

grunt-download-electron

Grunt tasks for downloading Electron and the compatible version of chromedriver.

Installation

Install npm package, next to your project's Gruntfile.js file:

npm install --save-dev grunt-download-electron

Add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-download-electron');

Options

  • version - Required The version of Electron you want to download.
  • outputDir - Required Where to put the downloaded Electron release.
  • downloadDir - Where to find and save cached downloaded Electron releases.
  • symbols - Download debugging symbols instead of binaries, default to false.
  • rebuild - Whether to rebuild native modules after Electron is downloaded.
  • apm - The path to apm.
  • token - The OAuth token to use for GitHub API requests.
  • appDir - Where to find the app when rebuilding the native modules. Defaults to the current directory.

Usage

Add the necessary configuration to your Gruntfile.js:

module.exports = function(grunt) {
  grunt.initConfig({
    'download-electron': {
      version: '0.24.0',
      outputDir: 'electron'
    }
  });
};

or your Gruntfile.coffee:

module.exports = (grunt) ->
  grunt.initConfig
    'download-electron':
      version: '0.24.0'
      outputDir: 'electron'

Then you can download Electron to the path you specified:

$ grunt download-electron

If you're doing selenium-testing of your Electron app, you'll need chromedriver, which is distributed with Electron. To download it into the electron directory:

$ grunt download-electron-chromedriver

