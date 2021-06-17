Read and manipulate HTML documents using CSS selectors.

Use this task to read and transform your HTML documents. Typical use cases include:

Read the references from your script or link tags and pass those to concat , uglify , etc automatically.

or tags and pass those to , , etc automatically. Update HTML to remove script references or anything that is not intended for your production builds.

Add, update, or remove any DOM elements for any reason.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~1.1.0 and Node >=10.0 .

npm install grunt-dom-munger --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-dom-munger' );

The "dom_munger" task

Overview

The dom-munger reads one or more HTML files and performs one or more operations on them.

grunt.initConfig({ dom_munger : { your_target : { options : { read : [ { selector : 'link' , attribute : 'href' , writeto : 'myCssRefs' , isPath : true }, { selector : 'script[src]' , attribute : 'src' , writeto : 'myJsRefs' , isPath : true } ], remove : '#removeMe' , update : { selector : 'html' , attribute : 'appmode' , value : 'production' }, prefix : { selector : 'link' , attribute : 'href' , value : 'project-name/' }, suffix : { selector : 'html' , attribute : 'version' , value : '.0.1' }, append : { selector : 'body' , html : '<div id="appended">Im being appended</div>' }, prepend : { selector : 'body' , html : '<span>Im being prepended</span>' }, text : { selector : 'title' , text : 'My App' }, callback : function ( $ ) { $( '#sample2' ).text( 'Ive been updated via callback' ); } }, src : 'index.html' , dest : 'dist/index.html' }, }, })

Options

Note: each option (except callback) requires a selector . This can be any valid CSS selector. Also, each option (except callback) can be a single object (or String for remove ) or an array of objects/Strings. In this way, one target may perform multiple actions of the same type.

Extract the value of a given attribute from the set of matched elements then set the values into dom_munger.data.{writeto} . A typical use-case is to grab the script references from your html file and pass that to concat , uglify , or cssmin .

grunt.initConfig({ dom_munger : { your_target : { options : { read : { selector : 'script' , attribute : 'src' , writeto : 'myJsRefs' , isPath : true } }, src : 'index.html' }, }, uglify : { dist : { src :[ 'other.js' , '<%= dom_munger.data.myJsRefs %>' ], dest : 'dist/app.min.js' } } })

When isPath is true, the extracted values are assumed to be file references and their path is made relative to the Gruntfile.js rather than the file they're read from. This is usually necessary when passing the values to another grunt task like concat or uglify .

Removes one or more matched elements.

grunt.initConfig({ dom_munger : { your_target : { options : { remove : '#removeMe' }, src : 'index.html' , dest : 'dist/index.html' }, }, })

Updates the value of a given attribute for the set of matched elements.

grunt.initConfig({ dom_munger : { your_target : { options : { update : { selector : 'html' , attribute : 'appmode' , value : 'production' }, }, src : 'index.html' , dest : 'dist/index.html' }, }, })

Prepends to the value of a given attribute for the set of matched elements.

grunt.initConfig({ dom_munger : { your_target : { options : { prefix : { selector : 'link' , attribute : 'href' , value : 'project-name/' }, }, src : 'index.html' , dest : 'dist/index.html' }, }, })

Appends to the value of a given attribute for the set of matched elements.

grunt.initConfig({ dom_munger : { your_target : { options : { suffix : { selector : 'html' , attribute : 'version' , value : '.0.1' }, }, src : 'index.html' , dest : 'dist/index.html' }, }, })

Appends the content to each matched element.

grunt.initConfig({ dom_munger : { your_target : { options : { append : { selector : 'body' , html : '<div id="appended">Im being appended</div>' } }, src : 'index.html' , dest : 'dist/index.html' }, }, })

Prepends the content to each matched element.

grunt.initConfig({ dom_munger : { your_target : { options : { prepend : { selector : 'body' , html : '<span>Im being prepended</span>' } }, src : 'index.html' , dest : 'dist/index.html' }, }, })

Updates the text content of the matched elements.

grunt.initConfig({ dom_munger : { your_target : { options : { text : { selector : 'title' , text : 'My App' } }, src : 'index.html' , dest : 'dist/index.html' }, }, })

When you feel like busting loose. Set a callback function and use the passed JQuery object to do anything you want to the HTML. The second argument to the callback is the name of the file being processed. If the callback function returns false the source file is assumed to only have been read and no output will be written.

grunt.initConfig({ dom_munger : { your_target : { options : { callback : function ( $,file ) { } }, src : 'index.html' , dest : 'dist/index.html' } } })

Quick Note About Ordering

When specifying multiple actions for a single task, the order of the actions is always:

read actions

actions remove actions

actions all other actions

This ensures that you can use one task to read script or link tags, then remove them, then append tags containing the concatenated/minified references.

Full End-to-End Example for Concatenation and Minification

The following is an example config to read your js and css references from html, concat and min them, and update the html with the new combined files.

This configuration would be run in this order:

grunt dom_munger cssmin uglify

grunt.initConfig({ dom_munger : { main : { options : { read : [ { selector : 'link' , attribute : 'href' , writeto : 'cssRefs' , isPath : true }, { selector : 'script' , attribute : 'src' , writeto : 'jsRefs' , isPath : true } ], remove : [ 'link' , 'script' ], append : [ { selector : 'head' , html : '<link href="css/app.full.min.css" rel="stylesheet">' }, { selector : 'body' , html : '<script src="js/app.full.min.js"></script>' } ] } }, src : 'index.html' , dest : 'dist/index.html' }, }, cssmin : { main : { src : '<%= dom_munger.data.cssRefs %>' , dest : 'dist/css/app.full.min.css' } }, uglify : { main : { src : '<%= dom_munger.data.jsRefs %>' , dest : 'dist/js/app.full.min.js' } } });

