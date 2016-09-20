openbase logo
gd

grunt-dojo

by Blaine Bublitz
1.1.2

Build Dojo inside a Grunt task

Readme

grunt-dojo

Build Dojo inside a Grunt task

Compatibility

grunt-dojo >=0.2.0 works with Grunt ~0.4.0

For Grunt ~0.3.0: use grunt-dojo@0.1.3

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-dojo

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-dojo');

Usage

dojo: {
  dist: {
    options: {
      dojo: 'path/to/dojo.js', // Path to dojo.js file in dojo source
      load: 'build', // Optional: Utility to bootstrap (Default: 'build')
      profile: 'app.profile.js', // Profile for build
      profiles: [], // Optional: Array of Profiles for build
      appConfigFile: '', // Optional: Config file for dojox/app
      package: '', // Optional: Location to search package.json (Default: nothing)
      packages: [], // Optional: Array of locations of package.json (Default: nothing)
      require: '', // Optional: Module to require for the build (Default: nothing)
      requires: [], // Optional: Array of modules to require for the build (Default: nothing)
      action: '', // Optional: Build action, release, help. clean has been deprecated.
      cwd: './', // Directory to execute build within
      dojoConfig: '', // Optional: Location of dojoConfig (Default: null),
      // Optional: Base Path to pass at the command line
      // Takes precedence over other basePaths
      // Default: null
      basePath: '',
      ignoreErrors: true // Options (default: false): Grunt task returns successful even if there are errors in the dojo build
    }
  },
  options: {
    // You can also specify options to be used in all your tasks
    dojo: 'path/to/dojo.js', // Path to dojo.js file in dojo source
    load: 'build', // Optional: Utility to bootstrap (Default: 'build')
    profile: 'app.profile.js', // Profile for build
    profiles: [], // Optional: Array of Profiles for build
    appConfigFile: '', // Optional: Config file for dojox/app
    package: '', // Optional: Location to search package.json (Default: nothing)
    packages: [], // Optional: Array of locations of package.json (Default: nothing)
    require: '', // Optional: Module to require for the build (Default: nothing)
    requires: [], // Optional: Array of modules to require for the build (Default: nothing)
    action: '', // Optional: Build action, release, help. clean has been deprecated.
    cwd: './', // Directory to execute build within
    dojoConfig: '', // Optional: Location of dojoConfig (Default: null),
    // Optional: Base Path to pass at the command line
    // Takes precedence over other basePaths
    // Default: null
    basePath: '',
    ignoreErrors: true // Options (default: false): Grunt task returns successful even if there are errors in the dojo build
  }
}

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

(Nothing yet)

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Blaine Bublitz Licensed under the MIT license.

