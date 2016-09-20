Build Dojo inside a Grunt task

Compatibility

grunt-dojo >=0.2.0 works with Grunt ~0.4.0

For Grunt ~0.3.0 : use grunt-dojo@0.1.3

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-dojo

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-dojo' );

Usage

dojo: { dist : { options : { dojo : 'path/to/dojo.js' , load : 'build' , profile : 'app.profile.js' , profiles : [], appConfigFile : '' , package : '' , packages : [], require : '' , requires : [], action : '' , cwd : './' , dojoConfig : '' , basePath : '' , ignoreErrors : true } }, options : { dojo : 'path/to/dojo.js' , load : 'build' , profile : 'app.profile.js' , profiles : [], appConfigFile : '' , package : '' , packages : [], require : '' , requires : [], action : '' , cwd : './' , dojoConfig : '' , basePath : '' , ignoreErrors : true } }

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

(Nothing yet)

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Blaine Bublitz Licensed under the MIT license.