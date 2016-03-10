Generate your Docker documentation

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-docker

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-docker' );

Documentation

Take a look to this example which shows grunt-docker in action.

Then add some configuration for the plugin like so:

grunt.initConfig({ ... docker: { options : { }, app : { src : [ 'path/to/source/files/*.{coffee,js}' ], dest : 'where/you/want/your/generated/doc/files' , options : { } } }, ... });

The default options are:

options: { inDir : '.' , outDir : 'doc' , onlyUpdated : false , colourScheme : 'default' , ignoreHidden : false , sidebarState : true , exclude : false , lineNums : false , multiLineOnly : false , js : [], css : [], extras : [] }

The options provided above are the defaults configured in Docker and correspond to its CLI.

Then just run grunt docker and enjoy!

Notes on output directory

Docker itself doesn't quite follow Grunt convention, choosing to instead specify an outDir . If you need to output to more than one directory, define a new task; unfortunately, a single Docker object is allocated per-task and can only be used for a single output folder.

Grunt-Docker will figure out the correct outDir property by reading Grunt's interpretation of files.dest . In most cases, this works fine. If you are having issues with relative paths, use options.outDir , instead of files.dest .

If your source files are above the current working directory (starting with ../ ), you must change options.inDir , or your docs will end up in the same folder as the source folders. For example, if my src property were ../../src/**/*.js , I would set options.inDir to ../../ .

By default, Grunt-Docker will use files.src = "." and options.outDir = "doc" if they are not provided. src is used in the call to the doc generation as an Array .

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

Updated package.json to support Grunt >=1.0.0 (from PR #6)

Updated package.json and .travis to remove Travis CI build errors/warnings

Minor code cleaning. Nothing new.

Documentation added for the multiLineOnly option. See #5 for more details

Republished version 0.0.7 under 0.0.8 due to an error at the publish time

Rework options parsing to use grunt's built-in options parsing and fix outDir location. (#4, @ssafejava)

Bumped version of Docker to 0.2.10

Bumped version of Docker to 0.2.8

Upgrade plugin to grunt 0.4.x

Fixed dev dependency version for contrib-clean (0.3.0)

Updated the docker version to 0.2.3

Initial project creation that is working at least for my setup

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Prevole Licensed under the MIT license.