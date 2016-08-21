Grunt Docco plugin.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-docco --save-dev
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-docco');
Add the task config to the grunt initConfig block.
docco: {
debug: {
src: ['test/**/*.js'],
options: {
output: 'docs/'
}
}
}
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
Copyright (c) 2012 - 2016 David Souther et al Licensed under the MIT license.