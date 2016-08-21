openbase logo
grunt-docco

by David Souther
0.5.0 (see all)

Docco task for Grunt.

Readme

grunt-docco

Grunt Docco plugin.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-docco --save-dev

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-docco');

Documentation

Add the task config to the grunt initConfig block.

docco: {
  debug: {
    src: ['test/**/*.js'],
    options: {
      output: 'docs/'
    }
  }
}

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

  • 0.5.0: Support for grunt 1.0
  • 0.4.0: Update to use docco ~0.7.0
  • 0.3.3: Update to use latest official docco version
  • 0.3.2: Update to use newer commit of development docco
  • 0.3.1: Update to use #development docco - fixes several issues with multiple runs.
  • 0.3.0: Removed dependency on python's pygments. Use latest libraries.
  • 0.2.0: Early release, depended on python's pygments.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 - 2016 David Souther et al Licensed under the MIT license.

