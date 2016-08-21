Grunt Docco plugin.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-docco --save-dev

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-docco' );

Documentation

Add the task config to the grunt initConfig block.

docco : { debug : { src : [ 'test/**/*.js' ], options : { output : 'docs/' } } }

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

0.5.0: Support for grunt 1.0

0.4.0: Update to use docco ~0.7.0

0.3.3: Update to use latest official docco version

0.3.2: Update to use newer commit of development docco

0.3.1: Update to use #development docco - fixes several issues with multiple runs.

0.3.0: Removed dependency on python's pygments. Use latest libraries.

0.2.0: Early release, depended on python's pygments.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 - 2016 David Souther et al Licensed under the MIT license.