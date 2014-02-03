Grunt Task Runner Extension for Chrome Developer Tools and Adobe Brackets

Quick Setup (Google Chrome)

Download the Grunt Devtools extension for Chrome Developer Tools from the Chrome Web Store.

Global Install (Want a local plugin install? See local setup). npm install -g grunt-devtools run grunt-devtools in a directory with a Gruntfile!

open Chrome Dev tools, find the Grunt tab. Your grunt tasks should now be accessible from Chrome.

Screenshots

Local Setup

npm install grunt-devtools in your grunt project

in your grunt project Add grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-devtools'); to your Gruntfile

to your run grunt devtools

open Chrome Dev tools, find the Grunt tab. Your grunt tasks should now be accessible from Chrome.

Updating from an older version

Chrome extension updates automatically or you can force an update under chrome://extensions

Grunt plugin updates using npm install grunt-devtools@latest

The versions of the plugin and extension should always match ( 0.2.1 in Chrome is 0.2.1 on npm)

Issues

If you experience issues, perform an update first. If issues still occur - report it or ask for help in the #grunt irc channel on Freenode

See the CHANGELOG for release history . See the contributing guide for local development instructions.