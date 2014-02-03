openbase logo
by Vlad Filippov
🛠 Grunt Task Runner Extension for Chrome Developer Tools

grunt-devtools 0.2.1

Grunt Task Runner Extension for Chrome Developer Tools and Adobe Brackets

Quick Setup (Google Chrome)

  • Download the Grunt Devtools extension for Chrome Developer Tools from the Chrome Web Store.
  • Global Install (Want a local plugin install? See local setup).
    • npm install -g grunt-devtools
    • run grunt-devtools in a directory with a Gruntfile!
  • open Chrome Dev tools, find the Grunt tab. Your grunt tasks should now be accessible from Chrome.

Screenshots

Local Setup

  • npm install grunt-devtools in your grunt project
  • Add grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-devtools'); to your Gruntfile
  • run grunt devtools
  • open Chrome Dev tools, find the Grunt tab. Your grunt tasks should now be accessible from Chrome.

Updating from an older version

  • Chrome extension updates automatically or you can force an update under chrome://extensions
  • Grunt plugin updates using npm install grunt-devtools@latest
  • The versions of the plugin and extension should always match (0.2.1 in Chrome is 0.2.1 on npm)

Issues

If you experience issues, perform an update first. If issues still occur - report it or ask for help in the #grunt irc channel on Freenode

See the CHANGELOG for release history . See the contributing guide for local development instructions.

