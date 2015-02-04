openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

grunt-devcode

by livedata
0.0.4-c (see all)

Grunt task which removes code blocks based on environment configuration

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

217

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Devcode v.0.0.4 Dependency Status

Changelog: v.0.0.4 - removed grunt-env dependency, changed configuration, devcode now supports 'grunt server' v.0.0.3 - upgraded grunt dependency

Usage with Yeoman grunt file:

Devcode is a fork of grunt-preprocess project, which has been re-written from scratch at the end. Due to the problems I had with that library, along with an excessive amount of code (additional dependency from "preprocess") and I suppose not fully tested functionality.

Installation:

  npm install grunt-devcode

Loading devcode into grunt

  grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-devcode');

Little watch task (livereload section) change:

  livereload: {
    files: [
      '<%= yeoman.app %>/{,*/}*.html',
      '{.tmp,<%= yeoman.app %>}/styles/{,*/}*.css',
      '{.tmp,<%= yeoman.app %>}/{,*/}*.php',
      '{.tmp,<%= yeoman.app %>}/scripts/{,*/}*.js',
      '<%= yeoman.app %>/images/{,*/}*.{png,jpg,jpeg}'
    ],
    tasks: ['devcode:server','livereload']
  }

We have added a 'devcode' task with 'server' environment. It is important to add this one before 'livereload'.

Server task configuration

  grunt.registerTask('server', [
    'clean:server',
    'devcode:server', // devcode before coffee or whatever You like, but using 'server' section.
    'coffee:dist',
    'compass:server',
    'livereload-start',
    'connect:livereload',
    'open',
    'watch'
  ]);

Build task configuration

  grunt.registerTask('build', [
    'clean:dist',
    'jshint',
    'test',
    'coffee',
    'compass:dist',
    'useminPrepare',
    'imagemin',
    'cssmin',
    'htmlmin',
    'concat',
    'copy',
    'devcode:dist', // devcode after 'copy', or whatever You like if You know what are You doing.
    'cdnify',
    'usemin',
    'ngmin',
    'uglify'
  ]);

Devcode configuration:

    devcode :
    {
      options :
      {
        html: true,        // html files parsing?
        js: true,          // javascript files parsing?
        css: true,         // css files parsing?
        php: true,         // php files parsing?
        clean: true,       // removes devcode comments even if code was not removed
        block: {
          open: 'devcode', // with this string we open a block of code
          close: 'endcode' // with this string we close a block of code
        },
        dest: 'dist'       // default destination which overwrittes environment variable
      },
      server : {           // settings for task used with 'devcode:server'
        options: {
            source: '<%= yeoman.app %>/',
            dest: '.tmp/',
            env: 'development'
        }
      },
      dist : {             // settings for task used with 'devcode:dist'
        options: {
            source: 'dist/',
            dest: 'dist/',
            env: 'production'
        }
      }
    },

Devcode usage (html files):

<!-- devcode: !production -->
  <li class="right"><a href="#settings" data-toggle="tab">Settings</a></li>
<!-- endcode -->

this code will show for all environment types but production

Devcode usage (js, css and php files):

// devcode: !production
  body {
    background-color: red;
  }
// endcode

this code will show for all environment types but production

Test server

  grunt server

Test build

  grunt build

Todo

- Tests

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial