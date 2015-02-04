Devcode v.0.0.4

Changelog: v.0.0.4 - removed grunt-env dependency, changed configuration, devcode now supports 'grunt server' v.0.0.3 - upgraded grunt dependency

Usage with Yeoman grunt file:

Devcode is a fork of grunt-preprocess project, which has been re-written from scratch at the end. Due to the problems I had with that library, along with an excessive amount of code (additional dependency from "preprocess") and I suppose not fully tested functionality.

Installation:

npm install grunt-devcode

Loading devcode into grunt

grunt .loadNpmTasks ( 'grunt-devcode' );

Little watch task (livereload section) change:

livereload : { files : [ '<%= yeoman.app %>/{,*/}*.html' , '{.tmp,<%= yeoman.app %>}/styles/{,*/}*.css' , '{.tmp,<%= yeoman.app %>}/{,*/}*.php' , '{.tmp,<%= yeoman.app %>}/scripts/{,*/}*.js' , '<%= yeoman.app %>/images/{,*/}*.{png,jpg,jpeg}' ], tasks: [ 'devcode:server' , 'livereload' ] }

We have added a 'devcode' task with 'server' environment. It is important to add this one before 'livereload'.

Server task configuration

grunt .registerTask ( 'server' , [ 'clean:server' , 'devcode:server' , 'coffee:dist' , 'compass:server' , 'livereload-start' , 'connect:livereload' , 'open' , 'watch' ]);

Build task configuration

grunt.registerTask( 'build' , [ 'clean:dist' , 'jshint' , 'test' , 'coffee' , 'compass:dist' , 'useminPrepare' , 'imagemin' , 'cssmin' , 'htmlmin' , 'concat' , 'copy' , 'devcode:dist' , 'cdnify' , 'usemin' , 'ngmin' , 'uglify' ]);

Devcode configuration:

devcode : { options : { html : true, js : true, css : true, php : true, clean : true, block : { open : 'devcode' , close : 'endcode' }, dest : 'dist' }, server : { options : { source : '<%= yeoman.app %>/' , dest : '.tmp/' , env : 'development' } }, dist : { options : { source : 'dist/' , dest : 'dist/' , env : 'production' } } },

Devcode usage (html files):

< li class = "right" > < a href = "#settings" data-toggle = "tab" > Settings </ a > </ li > this code will show for all environment types but production

Devcode usage (js, css and php files):

body { background-color : red; } this code will show for all environment types but production

Test server

grunt server

Test build

grunt build

