Update your devDependencies and dependencies automatically with a grunt task
This plugin requires Grunt.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install --save-dev grunt-dev-update
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-dev-update');
The best way to load tasks is probably using load-grunt-tasks
npm install --save-dev load-grunt-tasks
And then add to your gruntfile.js:
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);
Q: Why not use
npm update or
npm install?
A: First, npm update doesn't work on dev dependencies. Second, npm update stays inside your semver matching in your package.json, thirdly - npm isn't automated like your grunt tasks.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a task config named
devUpdate to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
devUpdate: {
main: {
options: {
//task options go here
}
}
}
})
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Whether to report an already updated package
Type:
String
Default value:
report
How devUpdate should handle the outdated packages. Valid options:
report - Just report that the package is outdated.
prompt - Prompt user to confirm update of every package
force - Automatically force the update for the outdated packages.
fail - Fail task if an outdated package was found.
Type:
Object
Default value:
{devDependencies: true}
What kind of packages should be checked. Valid options:
dependencies - Specify true to check production dependencies.
Outdated dependencies are installed using the
--saveoption.
devDependencies - Specify true to check development dependencies. This is true by default.
Outdated devDependencies are installed using the
--save-devoption.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
true - Packages will be updated with
npm update and will be installed up to your allowed version in
your
package.json. Your allowed version is determined using semver.
false - Packages will be updated to the latest version there is, regardless of your
package.json specifications.
Warning - this could break packages and only use this option if you're sure of what you're doing.
Type:
null|Object|String
Default value:
null
This option allow you to manually configure the path of your package.json. Valid options:
null - This will use
matchdep own logic for finding your package.json (using
findup to find
nearest package.json). This is the recommended and default option.
String - specify a relative path from your process.cwd() to find your package.json.
Object - pass in an object representing your package.json
For better understanding the
String and
Object option, please see matchdep config.
Type:
Array
Default value:
[]
Specify packages that will be checked for newer version but only reported if outdated.
This is useful if you are aware of packages that will be outdated, but don't want to update them.
Example usage with all options specified with defaults:
grunt.initConfig({
devUpdate: {
main: {
options: {
updateType: 'report', //just report outdated packages
reportUpdated: false, //don't report up-to-date packages
semver: true, //stay within semver when updating
packages: {
devDependencies: true, //only check for devDependencies
dependencies: false
},
packageJson: null, //use matchdep default findup to locate package.json
reportOnlyPkgs: [] //use updateType action on all packages
}
}
}
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
MIT © Gilad Peleg