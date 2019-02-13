Update your devDependencies and dependencies automatically with a grunt task

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install --save-dev grunt-dev-update

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-dev-update' );

The best way to load tasks is probably using load-grunt-tasks

npm install --save-dev load-grunt-tasks

And then add to your gruntfile.js:

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt);

See outdated packages Choose whether to just get notified, update them with a prompt, or automatically update them. Determine whether to stay with semver rules when updating, or to update to latest version. Update either or both your devDependencies and dependencies

Q: Why not use npm update or npm install ?

A: First, npm update doesn't work on dev dependencies. Second, npm update stays inside your semver matching in your package.json, thirdly - npm isn't automated like your grunt tasks.

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a task config named devUpdate to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ devUpdate : { main : { options : { } } } })

Options

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Whether to report an already updated package

Type: String Default value: report

How devUpdate should handle the outdated packages. Valid options:

report - Just report that the package is outdated.

- Just report that the package is outdated. prompt - Prompt user to confirm update of every package

- Prompt user to confirm update of every package force - Automatically force the update for the outdated packages.

- Automatically force the update for the outdated packages. fail - Fail task if an outdated package was found.

Type: Object Default value: {devDependencies: true}

What kind of packages should be checked. Valid options:

dependencies - Specify true to check production dependencies . Outdated dependencies are installed using the --save option.

devDependencies - Specify true to check development dependencies. This is true by default. Outdated devDependencies are installed using the --save-dev option.

Type: Boolean Default value: true

true - Packages will be updated with npm update and will be installed up to your allowed version in your package.json . Your allowed version is determined using semver.

false - Packages will be updated to the latest version there is, regardless of your package.json specifications.

Warning - this could break packages and only use this option if you're sure of what you're doing.

Type: null|Object|String Default value: null

This option allow you to manually configure the path of your package.json. Valid options:

null - This will use matchdep own logic for finding your package.json (using findup to find nearest package.json). This is the recommended and default option.

- This will use own logic for finding your package.json (using to find nearest package.json). This is the recommended and default option. String - specify a relative path from your process.cwd() to find your package.json.

- specify a relative path from your to find your package.json. Object - pass in an object representing your package.json

For better understanding the String and Object option, please see matchdep config.

Type: Array Default value: []

Specify packages that will be checked for newer version but only reported if outdated.

This is useful if you are aware of packages that will be outdated, but don't want to update them.

Usage Examples

Default Options

Example usage with all options specified with defaults:

grunt.initConfig({ devUpdate : { main : { options : { updateType : 'report' , reportUpdated : false , semver : true , packages : { devDependencies : true , dependencies : false }, packageJson : null , reportOnlyPkgs : [] } } } })

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

License

MIT © Gilad Peleg