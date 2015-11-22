This plugin is no longer maintained, use node-inspector directly:
npm install -g node-inspector
node-debug grunt task
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.2
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-debug-task --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-debug-task');
Use
debug task to debug other tasks.
For example to debug the
test task run this:
grunt debug test
This starts node-inspector and opens it in Google Chrome.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
Set the
open option to
false to disable opening of the node-inspector interface in Google Chrome when task is run.
grunt.initConfig({
debug: {
options: {
open: false // do not open node-inspector in Chrome automatically
}
},
});