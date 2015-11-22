openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gdt

grunt-debug-task

by Roman Masek
0.1.8 (see all)

Easily debug your Grunt tasks with node-inspector.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

279

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-debug-task

This plugin is no longer maintained, use node-inspector directly:

npm install -g node-inspector
node-debug grunt task

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.2

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-debug-task --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-debug-task');

The "debug" task

Use debug task to debug other tasks.

For example to debug the test task run this:

grunt debug test

This starts node-inspector and opens it in Google Chrome.

Options

options.open

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Set the open option to false to disable opening of the node-inspector interface in Google Chrome when task is run.

Sample Configuration

grunt.initConfig({
  debug: {
    options: {
      open: false // do not open node-inspector in Chrome automatically
    }
  },
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial