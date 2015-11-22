This plugin is no longer maintained, use node-inspector directly:

npm install -g node-inspector node- debug grunt task

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.2

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-debug-task --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-debug-task' );

The "debug" task

Use debug task to debug other tasks.

For example to debug the test task run this:

grunt debug test

This starts node-inspector and opens it in Google Chrome.

Options

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Set the open option to false to disable opening of the node-inspector interface in Google Chrome when task is run.

Sample Configuration