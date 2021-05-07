Grunt plugin for preventing you from accidentally comitting a ddescribe or iit into your project.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ^0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-ddescribe-iit --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-ddescribe-iit' );

ddescribe-iit task

Run this task with the grunt ddescribe-iit command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Examples

Simple:

"ddescribe-iit" : { files : [ 'test/**/*.js' , '!test/ngScenario/DescribeSpec.js' ] }

Custom disallowed keywords list:

"ddescribe-iit" : { files : [ 'test/**/*.js' , ], options : { disallowed : [ 'ddescribe' , 'iit' ] } }

Running the Tests

Run grunt test .

License

BSD