Grunt plugin for preventing you from accidentally comitting a ddescribe or iit into your project.
This plugin requires Grunt
^0.4.5
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-ddescribe-iit --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-ddescribe-iit');
Run this task with the
grunt ddescribe-iit command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Simple:
"ddescribe-iit": {
files: [
'test/**/*.js',
'!test/ngScenario/DescribeSpec.js' // ignore this guy
]
}
Custom disallowed keywords list:
"ddescribe-iit": {
files: [
'test/**/*.js',
],
options: {
disallowed: ['ddescribe', 'iit']
}
}
Run
grunt test.
BSD