openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gdi

grunt-ddescribe-iit

by Brian Ford
0.0.7 (see all)

Grunt task for checking that iit and ddescribe don't make it into committed code

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-ddescribe-iit Build Status

Grunt plugin for preventing you from accidentally comitting a ddescribe or iit into your project.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ^0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-ddescribe-iit --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-ddescribe-iit');

ddescribe-iit task

Run this task with the grunt ddescribe-iit command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Examples

Simple:

"ddescribe-iit": {
  files: [
    'test/**/*.js',
    '!test/ngScenario/DescribeSpec.js' // ignore this guy
  ]
}

Custom disallowed keywords list:

"ddescribe-iit": {
  files: [
    'test/**/*.js',
  ],
  options: {
    disallowed: ['ddescribe', 'iit']
  }
}

Running the Tests

Run grunt test.

License

BSD

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial