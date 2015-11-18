openbase logo
gdu

grunt-data-uri

by Ayumu Sato
0.3.0 (see all)

Convert to data-uri from image path

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

grunt-data-uri

This is gruntplugin task.

Convert to data-uri from image path

Getting Started

Install from npm.

% npm i -D grunt-data-uri

Add your project's Gruntfile.js.

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-data-uri');

Example

Config

grunt.initConfig({
  // sample configuration
  dataUri: {
    dist: {
      // src file
      src: ['sample/css/raw/*.css'],
      // output dir
      dest: 'sample/css',
      options: {
        // specified files are only encoding
        target: ['sample/img/embed/*.*'],
        // adjust relative path?
        fixDirLevel: true,
        // img detecting base dir
        // baseDir: './'

        // Do not inline any images larger
        // than this size. 2048 is a size
        // recommended by Google's mod_pagespeed.
        maxBytes : 2048

      }
    }
  }
}

For traversal image files. If options.baseDir is specified, use baseDir instead of src css exsting dir. That's useful when image paths in your css are absolute.

Before sample/css/raw/main.css

This file is raw css.

html { background-image: url('../../img/embed/will_encode.jpeg'); }
body { background-image: url('../../img/embed/not_encode.jpeg'); }
div  { background-image: url('../../img/not_encode.png'); }

Execute

Execute grunt-data-uri

% grunt dataUri
Running "dataUri:dist" (dataUri) task

SRC: 3 file uri found on sample/css/raw/main.css
>> Encode: ../../img/embed/will_encode.jpeg
>> Skipping (size 24875 > 10240): ../../img/embed/not_encode.jpeg
>> Adjust: ../../img/not_encode.png -> ../img/not_encode.png
>> => path/to/project/sample/css/main.css

Done, without errors.

After sample/css/main.css

This file is processed and output css.

/* encoded to data-uri(base64) */
html { background-image: url('...'); }
/* not encoded too large image */
body { background-image: url('../../img/embed/not_encode.jpeg'); }
/* not encoded but adjust relative path! */
div  { background-image: url('../img/not_encode.png'); }

Tests

npm install
npm test

Changelog

  • 0.3.0
    • Update data-uri module
    • Remove query and hash fragment from url
  • 0.2.0
    • Add maxBytes option
    • fix fixDirLevel bug
  • 0.1.0
    • Add baseDir option
  • 0.0.2
    • Add datauri module
  • 0.0.1
    • first commit

License

MIT

