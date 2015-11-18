This is gruntplugin task.

Convert to data-uri from image path

Getting Started

Install from npm.

% npm i -D grunt-data-uri

Add your project's Gruntfile.js .

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-data-uri' );

Example

Config

grunt.initConfig({ dataUri : { dist : { src : [ 'sample/css/raw/*.css' ], dest : 'sample/css' , options : { target : [ 'sample/img/embed/*.*' ], fixDirLevel : true , maxBytes : 2048 } } } }

For traversal image files. If options.baseDir is specified, use baseDir instead of src css exsting dir. That's useful when image paths in your css are absolute.

Before sample/css/raw/main.css

This file is raw css.

html { background-image : url ( '../../img/embed/will_encode.jpeg' ); } body { background-image : url ( '../../img/embed/not_encode.jpeg' ); } div { background-image : url ( '../../img/not_encode.png' ); }

Execute

Execute grunt-data-uri

% grunt dataUri Running "dataUri:dist" (dataUri) task SRC: 3 file uri found on sample/css/raw/main.css >> Encode: ../../img/embed/will_encode.jpeg >> Skipping (size 24875 > 10240 ): ../../img/embed/not_encode.jpeg >> Adjust: ../../img/not_encode.png -> ../img/not_encode.png >> => path / to /project/sample/css/main.css Done, without errors.

After sample/css/main.css

This file is processed and output css.

html { background-image : url ( '...' ); } body { background-image : url ( '../../img/embed/not_encode.jpeg' ); } div { background-image : url ( '../img/not_encode.png' ); }

Tests

npm install npm test

Changelog

0.3.0 Update data-uri module Remove query and hash fragment from url

0.2.0 Add maxBytes option fix fixDirLevel bug

0.1.0 Add baseDir option

0.0.2 Add datauri module

0.0.1 first commit



License

MIT