This is gruntplugin task.
Convert to data-uri from image path
Install from npm.
% npm i -D grunt-data-uri
Add your project's
Gruntfile.js.
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-data-uri');
grunt.initConfig({
// sample configuration
dataUri: {
dist: {
// src file
src: ['sample/css/raw/*.css'],
// output dir
dest: 'sample/css',
options: {
// specified files are only encoding
target: ['sample/img/embed/*.*'],
// adjust relative path?
fixDirLevel: true,
// img detecting base dir
// baseDir: './'
// Do not inline any images larger
// than this size. 2048 is a size
// recommended by Google's mod_pagespeed.
maxBytes : 2048
}
}
}
}
For traversal image files. If
options.baseDir is specified, use
baseDir instead of src css exsting dir. That's useful when image paths in your css are absolute.
sample/css/raw/main.css
This file is raw css.
html { background-image: url('../../img/embed/will_encode.jpeg'); }
body { background-image: url('../../img/embed/not_encode.jpeg'); }
div { background-image: url('../../img/not_encode.png'); }
Execute grunt-data-uri
% grunt dataUri
Running "dataUri:dist" (dataUri) task
SRC: 3 file uri found on sample/css/raw/main.css
>> Encode: ../../img/embed/will_encode.jpeg
>> Skipping (size 24875 > 10240): ../../img/embed/not_encode.jpeg
>> Adjust: ../../img/not_encode.png -> ../img/not_encode.png
>> => path/to/project/sample/css/main.css
Done, without errors.
sample/css/main.css
This file is processed and output css.
/* encoded to data-uri(base64) */
html { background-image: url('...'); }
/* not encoded too large image */
body { background-image: url('../../img/embed/not_encode.jpeg'); }
/* not encoded but adjust relative path! */
div { background-image: url('../img/not_encode.png'); }
npm install
npm test
data-uri module
maxBytes option
fixDirLevel bug
baseDir option
datauri module
MIT