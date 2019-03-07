Download files from the internet via grunt.
This was created for dependency management via
grunt-curl and
grunt-zip as a low-tech alternative to
bower and similar solutions.
http://twolfson.com/2014-01-19-low-tech-dependency-management-via-grunt-tasks
grunt-curl can be installed via npm:
npm install grunt-curl
Then, add and configure it in your grunt file:
module.exports = function (grunt) {
// Configure `curl` with URLs
// If you would like to download multiple files
// to the same directory, there is `curl-dir`
grunt.initConfig({
curl: {
'location/to/download/github.html': 'http://github.com/',
}
});
// Load in `grunt-curl`
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-curl');
};
Now, we can run our task:
$ grunt curl
Running "curl:location/to/download/github.html" (curl) task
File "location/to/download/github.html" created.
Done, without errors.
grunt-curl creates 2
grunt tasks for you to use/configure,
curl and
curl-dir.
curl is designed for downloading single files at a time.
curl-dir is designed for downloading multiple files to a common directory.
Both tasks support accepting
request parameters as a
src file. Here is an example creating a
POST request.
curl
We support 2 different formats for configuring
curl.
The short format relies on
grunt's support of
{dest: src}
curl: {
'location/to/download/file.js': 'http://files.com/path/to/file.js'
}
This format is suggested only if you don't need to run
curl tasks separately
grunt curl
If you want to run this task standalone, it must be executed via:
grunt curl:dest
# grunt curl:location/to/download/file.js
curl: {
'task-name': {
src: 'http://files.com/path/to/file.js',
dest: 'location/to/download/file.js'
}
}
This can be run standalone via
grunt curl:task-name
This is an example of the long format leveraging
request parameters for making a
POST request.
curl: {
'task-name': {
src: {
url: 'http://files.com/path/to/file.js',
method: 'POST',
body: 'abc'
},
dest: 'location/to/download/file.js'
}
}
curl-dir
curl-dir supports 2 configuration formats.
As with
curl, we leverage
grunt's {dest: src} format for our short format.
'curl-dir': {
// These will be saved as:
// 'location/to/save/files/file1.js' and
// 'location/to/save/files/file2.js'
'location/to/save/files': [
'http://files.com/path/to/file1.js',
'http://generic.com/scripts/file2.js'
]
}
As with before, this can be executed via
grunt curl-dir but will execute other tasks at the same level. To run this task standalone, it must be run via:
grunt curl-dir:location/to/save/files
'curl-dir': {
'task-name': {
src: [
'http://files.com/path/to/file1.js',
'http://files.com/path/to/file2.js'
],
dest: 'location/to/save/files'
}
}
This task can be executed from the command line via
grunt curl-dir:task-name
curl-dir supports brace expansion for
src in both formats.
'curl-dir': {
'brace-expansion': {
src: ['http://files.com/path/to/{file1,file2}.js'],
// Expands to: [
// 'http://files.com/path/to/file1.js',
// 'http://files.com/path/to/file2.js'
// ]
dest: 'location/to/save/files'
}
}
URLs can be mapped to custom filepaths via the
router option in the long format.
'curl-dir': {
'custom-filepaths': {
src: [
'http://files.com/path/to/file1.js',
'http://generic.com/scripts/file2.js'
],
router: function (url) {
// Save `file1.js` to 'location/to/save/files/hello/world/file1.js'
// and `file2.js` to 'location/to/save/files/goodbye/moon/file2.js'
var filepath = url.replace('http://files.com/path/to', 'hello/world');
return url.replace('http://generic.com/scripts', 'goodbye/moon');
},
dest: 'location/to/save/files'
}
}
As demonstrated in
curl, we can use
request options to leverage special HTTP actions (e.g. make a
POST request).
'curl-dir': {
custom: {
src: [{
url: 'http://files.com/path/to/file.js',
method: 'POST',
body: 'abc'
}],
dest: 'location/to/save/files'
}
}
Using
request options we can add a proxy to our requests
curl: {
custom: {
src: {
url: 'http://google.com/',
proxy: 'http://127.0.0.1:9001/'
},
dest: 'google.html'
}
}
Using
request options we can add authentication to our requests
curl: {
custom: {
src: {
url: 'http://secureserver.com/members',
auth: {
user: 'my-username',
pass: 'my-password'
}
},
dest: 'secure.html'
}
}
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint your code using grunt and test via
npm test.
Support this project and others by twolfson via donations.
http://twolfson.com/support-me
As of Jun 14 2014, Todd Wolfson has released this repository and its contents to the public domain.
It has been released under the UNLICENSE.
Prior to Jun 14 2014, this repository and its contents were licensed under the MIT license.