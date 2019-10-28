Grunt task to run Cucumber.js. Outputs results in various HTML themes. Runs Cucumber.js in Parallel
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-cucumberjs --save-dev
Note:
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-cucumberjs');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
cucumberjs to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
cucumberjs: {
options: {
format: 'html',
output: 'my_report.html',
theme: 'bootstrap'
},
my_features: ['features/feature1.feature', 'features/feature2.feature'],
other_features: {
options: {
output: 'other_report.html'
},
src: ['other_features/feature1.feature', 'other_features/feature2.feature']
}
}
});
If all your feature files are located in the default location of
features/ then just leave the feature configuation as an empty array. See following:
cucumberjs: {
options: {
format: 'html',
output: './public/report.html',
theme: 'foundation'
},
features : []
}
#runs all features specified in task
$ grunt cucumberjs
#you can override options via the cli
$ grunt cucumberjs --require=test/functional/step_definitions/ --features=features/myFeature.feature --format=pretty
Type:
String
Default:
''
Passes the value as
--steps parameter to cucumber.
Type:
String
Default:
''
Passes the value as
--require parameter to cucumber. If an array, each item is passed as a separate
--require parameter.
Use if step_definitions and hooks are NOT in default location of
features/step_definitions
Type:
String|Array
Default:
''
Passes the value as
--tags parameter to cucumber. If an array, each item is passed as a separate
--tags parameter.
We've seen issues in cucumberjs using the old style of negative tag expression such as
'~@ignore'. Suggest that you use the expanded syntax
'not @ignore' instead.
Type:
String
Default:
'foundation'
Available:
['foundation', 'bootstrap', 'simple']
Specifies which theme to use for the html report
Type:
String
Default:
'features/templates'
Location of your custom templates. Simply name the template the same as the one you are trying to override and grunt-cucumberjs will use it over the default template
Type:
String
Default:
'features_report.html'
Type:
String
Default:
'html'
Available:
['pretty', 'progress', 'summary', 'html']
Supports multiple formatter.
Type:
Array
Available:
['pretty', 'progress', 'summary', 'html']
e.g.
formats: ['html', 'pretty']
Enable
debug: true to print pretty console.
Note:
html formatter will provide Json as well as
html report. Multiple formatter is supported for cucumber v@0.8.0 or higher.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
'undefined'
Available:
['true', 'false']
A flag to enable Parallel execution.
• You can run Cucumber Features and/or Scenarios Parallel
• `--parallel scenarios` runs scenarios parallel
• By default or `--parallel features` runs features in parallel
For more information visit cucumber-parallel module
Type:
Boolean
Default:
'false'
Available:
['true', 'false']
ends the suite after the first failure
it can also be activated without setting
options.failFast and passing
--fail-fast as a grunt task option
Type:
Boolean
Default:
'false'
Available:
['true', 'false']
will cause cucumber to succeed even if there are undefined or pending steps.
it can also be activated without setting
options.noStrict and passing
--no-strict as a grunt task option
Type:
Boolean
Default:
'false'
Available:
['true', 'false']
dry-run the suite and provides snippets for pending steps
it can also be activated without setting
options.dryRun and passing
--dry-run as a grunt task option
Type:
Boolean
Default:
'false'
Available:
['true', 'false']
A flag to turn console log on or off
Type:
Boolean
Default:
'false'
Available:
['true', 'false']
A flag to enabling debugging from IDE like WebStorm. Limitation of this flag is it only does not support the HTML output, yet ;)
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Rerun the failed scenarios recorded in the
@rerun.txt file.
To Re-run failed scenarios:
rerun:@rerun.txt
options: {
format: 'rerun:@rerun.txt',
.....
....
}
It will record all the failed scenarios to
@rerun.txt.
Take a look at
options.formats to generate html report
--rerun=path/to/@rerun.txt grunt option
N.B.: If
@rerun.txt file does not exists or if file is empty, the grunt task will return success.
Type:
String
Sets the Cucumber Compiler options. It can also be set by passing through command line
--compiler
Type:
Boolean
Default:
'false'
Available:
['true', 'false']
Reports total number of failed/passed Scenarios in headers if set to
true.
Reports total number of failed/passed Features in headers if set to
false or
undefined.
Type:
Boolean
Automatically launch HTML report at the end of test suite
true: Launch HTML report in the default browser
false: Do not launch HTML report at the end of test suite
metadata
Type:
JSON (optional)
Default:
undefined
Print more data to your report, such as browser info, platform, app info, environments etc. Data can be passed as JSON
key-value pair. Reporter will parse the JSON and will show the Key-Value under
Metadata section on HTML report. Checkout the below preview HTML Report with Metadata.
Pass the Key-Value pair as per your need, as shown in below example,
metadata: {
"App Version":"0.3.2",
"Test Environment": "STAGING",
"Browser": "Chrome 54.0.2840.98",
"Platform": "Windows 10",
"Parallel": "Scenarios",
"Executed": "Remote"
}
Sample pie chart is available at Bootstrap Theme Report with Pie Chart
Two pie charts are displayed on report
Please note that Pie Charts are available only for Bootstrap Theme.
Take a look at cucumber-html-reporter for more information on Attaching ScreenShots, Plain Texts, Pretty JSON to the HTML report