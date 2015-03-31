Run all your cucumber features through Grunt.
Warning: This task requires a Grunt version of at least
0.4.0.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
$ npm install grunt-cucumber --save-dev
Then add this configuration to your project's
Gruntfile.js.
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-cucumber');
Run this task with the
grunt cucumberjs command.
Type:
String
Default:
''
Require files before executing the features. If this option is not specified, all .js and .coffee files that are siblings or below the features will be loaded automatically. Automatic loading is disabled when this option is specified, and all loading becomes explicit.
Files under directories named "support" are always loaded first.
Type:
String
Default:
''
Support files let you setup the environment in which steps will be run. If you are using steps option then you have to use support option as well (hooks etc.).
Type:
String or
Array
Default:
''
Only execute the features or scenarios with tags
matching TAG_EXPRESSION. Scenarios inherit tags
declared on the Feature level. The simplest
TAG_EXPRESSION is simply a tag. Example:
tags: '@dev'
When a tag in a tag expression starts with a ~,
this represents boolean NOT. Example:
tags: '~@dev'
A tag expression can have several tags separated
by a comma, which represents logical OR. Example:
tags: '@dev,@wip'
To represent a logical AND, use an array.
This is useful if you want to skip certain features
and run other specific features. Example:
tags: ['~@wip', '@dev']
Type:
String
Default:
''
How to format features (default: progress). Available formats:
Type:
String
Default:
'cucumber'
Used to set the path to Cucumber.js's
lib/cucumber.js
file if you don't want to load it from the
npm_modules
directory using the default
require('cucumber'). Useful for running
customized versions of Cucumber.js for a specific project.
It is helpful when you need to modify the Cucumber.js lib
but you can not open source the contributions.
Example:
modulePath: "../../custom_libs/cucumberjs/lib/cucumber.js"
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
When true, cucumberjs will output code snippets in coffeescript
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
cucumberjs: {
src: 'path/to/features',
options: {
steps: "path/to/step_definitions"
}
}
});
Help us squash them by submitting an issue that describes how you encountered it; please be as specific as possible including operating system, node, grunt, and grunt-cucumber-js versions.
see CHANGELOG.
Copyright (c) 2012 "s9tpepper" Omar Gonzalez & contributors. Licensed under the MIT license.