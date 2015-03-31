Run all your cucumber features through Grunt.

Warning: This task requires a Grunt version of at least 0.4.0 .

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-cucumber --save-dev

Then add this configuration to your project's Gruntfile.js .

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-cucumber' );

Cucumberjs Task

Run this task with the grunt cucumberjs command.

Options

steps

Type: String

Default: ''

Require files before executing the features. If this option is not specified, all .js and .coffee files that are siblings or below the features will be loaded automatically. Automatic loading is disabled when this option is specified, and all loading becomes explicit.

Files under directories named "support" are always loaded first.

support

Type: String

Default: ''

Support files let you setup the environment in which steps will be run. If you are using steps option then you have to use support option as well (hooks etc.).

Type: String or Array

Default: ''

Only execute the features or scenarios with tags matching TAG_EXPRESSION. Scenarios inherit tags declared on the Feature level. The simplest TAG_EXPRESSION is simply a tag. Example: tags: '@dev'

When a tag in a tag expression starts with a ~, this represents boolean NOT. Example: tags: '~@dev'

A tag expression can have several tags separated by a comma, which represents logical OR. Example: tags: '@dev,@wip'

To represent a logical AND, use an array. This is useful if you want to skip certain features and run other specific features. Example: tags: ['~@wip', '@dev']

format

Type: String

Default: ''

How to format features (default: progress). Available formats:

pretty : prints the feature as is

progress: prints one character per scenario

json : prints the feature as JSON

summary : prints a summary only, after all scenarios were executed

modulePath

Type: String

Default: 'cucumber'

Used to set the path to Cucumber.js's lib/cucumber.js file if you don't want to load it from the npm_modules directory using the default require('cucumber') . Useful for running customized versions of Cucumber.js for a specific project. It is helpful when you need to modify the Cucumber.js lib but you can not open source the contributions.

Example: modulePath: "../../custom_libs/cucumberjs/lib/cucumber.js"

coffee

Type: Boolean

Default: false

When true, cucumberjs will output code snippets in coffeescript

Usage Examples

Basic Use

grunt.initConfig({ cucumberjs : { src : 'path/to/features' , options : { steps : "path/to/step_definitions" } } });

Bugs

Help us squash them by submitting an issue that describes how you encountered it; please be as specific as possible including operating system, node, grunt, and grunt-cucumber-js versions.

Release History

see CHANGELOG.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 "s9tpepper" Omar Gonzalez & contributors. Licensed under the MIT license.