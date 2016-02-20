This is just a grunt wrapper for CSS Shrink, i didn't really do much.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-cssshrink --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-cssshrink');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
cssshrink to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
cssshrink: {
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
}
}
})
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Log processed media queries.
In this example, all the css files in
test are processed and moved to the folder
tmp
grunt.initConfig({
cssshrink: {
options: {
log: false
},
your_target: {
files: {
'tmp': ['test/*.css']
}
}
}
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.