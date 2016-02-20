openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gc

grunt-cssshrink

by John Cashmore
0.0.9 (see all)

A grunt wrapper for CSS Shrink

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

407

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Dependency Status Code Climate Codeship Status for JohnCashmore/grunt-cssshrink

CSS Shrink

This is just a grunt wrapper for CSS Shrink, i didn't really do much.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-cssshrink --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-cssshrink');

The "cssshrink" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named cssshrink to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  cssshrink: {
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
    }
  }
})

Options

log

Type: boolean Default: false

Log processed media queries.

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example, all the css files in test are processed and moved to the folder tmp

grunt.initConfig({
  cssshrink: {
    options: {
      log: false
    },
    your_target: {
      files: {
        'tmp': ['test/*.css']
      }
    }
  }
})

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • 26-01-15 - v0.0.8 - Dependancy update
  • 30-06-14 - v0.0.7 - Various fixes
  • 13-02-14 - v0.0.4 - Useable release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial