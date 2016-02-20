CSS Shrink

This is just a grunt wrapper for CSS Shrink, i didn't really do much.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-cssshrink --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-cssshrink' );

The "cssshrink" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named cssshrink to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ cssshrink : { your_target : { } } })

Options

log

Type: boolean Default: false

Log processed media queries.

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example, all the css files in test are processed and moved to the folder tmp

grunt.initConfig({ cssshrink : { options : { log : false }, your_target : { files : { 'tmp' : [ 'test/*.css' ] } } } })

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

