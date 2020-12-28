openbase logo
Readme

Build Status npm

grunt-cssjanus

Grunt plugin to convert CSS stylesheets between left-to-right and right-to-left

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt 1.0.4 or higher

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-cssjanus --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-cssjanus' );

Options

Run this task with the grunt cssjanus command.

options.swapLtrRtlInUrl

Type: Boolean Default value: true

Whether to replace 'ltr' with 'rtl' and vice versa in urls.

options.swapLeftRightInUrl

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Whether to replace 'left' with 'right' and vice versa in urls.

options.generateExactDuplicates

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Whether to generate the RTL file if it ends up being the same as the LTR file.

options.processContent

Type: Callback Default value: false

If set, the function will be called on the CSS after CSSJanus has run.

Usage

This plugin uses the standard Grunt multi task for file operations. See Configuring tasks for all supported options and formats.

Basic distribution

grunt.initConfig({
  cssjanus: {
    build: {
      files: {
        'dist/head.rtl.css': 'src/head.css',
        'dist/main.rtl.css': 'src/main.css'
      }
    }
  }
});

Release History

0.5.0 - Provide cssjanus 1.3.2; drop support for Node 7 and earlier

0.4.0 - Drop support for Node 0.10 and 0.12.

0.3.0 - Extend version range of Grunt peerDependency

0.2.4 - Update minimum cssjanus version to 1.1.2

0.2.3 - Update minimum cssjanus version to 1.1.1

0.2.2 - Revert to using the standard cssjanus 1.0.2 module

0.2.1 - Fix an undefined variable in the processContent callback. Temporarily depend on patched cssjanus module while waiting for bugs to be fixed upstream. See: https://github.com/nacin/cssjanus/commit/e2e761911c8f4d7755e002996f2788cfb603b74c https://github.com/nacin/cssjanus/commit/964f83fe1b58148828186d73e300bc41e2ceadeb

0.2.0 - Add the processContent callback to the be called on CSS after CSSJanus has run

0.1.2 - Only outputs file creation message if file has been created

0.1.1 - Add the generateExactDuplicates option

0.1.0 - initial release

