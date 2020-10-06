The grunt plugin for sorting CSS properties in specific order.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=1.0.x .

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-csscomb --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-csscomb' );

The "csscomb" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named csscomb to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ csscomb : { options : { }, your_target : { } } });

Options

Type: String Default value: null

A string value that is used to specify custom-csscomb.json file path.

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ csscomb : { foo : { files : { 'dest/resorted-foo.css' : [ 'src/foo.css' ], } }, bar : { files : { 'dest/resorted-foo.css' : [ 'src/foo.css' ], 'dest/resorted-bar.css' : [ 'src/bar.css' ] } } } });

Custom Options

You can set the config option if you want to use the configuration which you are accustomed to.

grunt.initConfig({ csscomb : { dist : { options : { config : '/path/to/config.json' }, files : { 'dest/resorted-foo.css' : [ 'src/foo.css' ] } } } });

Dynamic Mappings

You can process many individual files of directory with a few additional properties.

grunt.initConfig({ csscomb : { dynamic_mappings : { expand : true , cwd : '/assets/css/' , src : [ '*.css' , '!*.resorted.css' ], dest : '/assets/dest/css/' , ext : '.resorted.css' } } });

Src Only

If you provide only a src with no value for dest , then dest will automatically be set to the src directory.

grunt.initConfig({ csscomb : { src_only : { src : [ 'foo/bar.css' ], ext : '.resorted.css' } } });

