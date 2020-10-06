The grunt plugin for sorting CSS properties in specific order.
This plugin requires Grunt
>=1.0.x.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-csscomb --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-csscomb');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
csscomb to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
csscomb: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
}
}
});
Type:
String
Default value:
null
A string value that is used to specify custom-csscomb.json file path.
grunt.initConfig({
csscomb: {
foo: {
files: {
'dest/resorted-foo.css': ['src/foo.css'],
}
},
bar: {
files: {
'dest/resorted-foo.css': ['src/foo.css'],
'dest/resorted-bar.css': ['src/bar.css']
}
}
}
});
You can set the
config option if you want to use the configuration which you are accustomed to.
grunt.initConfig({
csscomb: {
dist: {
options: {
config: '/path/to/config.json'
},
files: {
'dest/resorted-foo.css': ['src/foo.css']
}
}
}
});
You can process many individual files of directory with a few additional properties.
grunt.initConfig({
csscomb: {
dynamic_mappings: {
expand: true,
cwd: '/assets/css/',
src: ['*.css', '!*.resorted.css'],
dest: '/assets/dest/css/',
ext: '.resorted.css'
}
}
});
If you provide only a
src with no value for
dest, then
dest will automatically be set to the
src directory.
grunt.initConfig({
csscomb: {
src_only: {
src: ['foo/bar.css'],
ext: '.resorted.css'
}
}
});
grunt-csscomb API doesn't change.
sortOrder to
config.