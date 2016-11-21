Grunt CSS Url Rewrite

This task provides a way to rewrite all URL's found within a stylesheet (those within a url( ... ) declaration), to improve cache-invalidation or to reference a CDN or something like that.

Getting Started

Install this plugin with the command:

npm install grunt-css-url-rewrite

Next, add this line to your project's grunt file:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( "grunt-css-url-rewrite" );

Lastly, add configuration settings to your grunt.js file (see below).

Documentation

This task has two required properties, src and dest . src is the path to your stylesheet and dest is the file this task will write to (relative to the grunt.js file). If this file already exists it will be overwritten.

An example configuration looks like this:

grunt.initConfig({ cssUrlRewrite : { dist : { src : "css/styles.css" , dest : "css/output.css" , options : { skipExternal : true , rewriteUrl : function ( url, options, dataURI ) { var path = url.replace(options.baseDir, '' ); var hash = require ( 'crypto' ).createHash( 'md5' ).update(dataURI).digest( 'hex' ); return '/v-' + hash + '/' + path; } } } } });

.local { background-image : url ( '../images/test.png' ); } .skip { background-image : url ( '../images/test.gif?gruntCssUrlRewrite=skip' ); } .external { background-image : url ( 'https://raw.github.com/jpunt/grunt-css-url-rewrite/master/example/images/test.png' ); border-width : 1px ; border-style : solid; border-color : black; } @ font-face { font-family : 'tar_bkregular' ; src : url ( '../fonts/chunkfive-webfont.eot' ); src : url ( '../fonts/chunkfive-webfont.eot?#iefix' ) format ( 'embedded-opentype' ), url ( '../fonts/chunkfive-webfont.woff' ) format ( 'woff' ), url ( '../fonts/chunkfive-webfont.ttf' ) format ( 'truetype' ), url ( '../fonts/chunkfive-webfont.svg#tar_bkregular' ) format ( 'svg' ); font-weight : normal; font-style : normal; }

.local { background-image : url ( "/v-c673f2e6e65779f0f23c8b96d35e4118/images/test.png" ); } .skip { background-image : url ( "../images/test.gif" ); } .external { background-image : url ( "https://raw.github.com/jpunt/grunt-css-url-rewrite/master/example/images/test.png" ); border-width : 1px ; border-style : solid; border-color : black; } @ font-face { font-family : 'tar_bkregular' ; src : url ( "/v-4dcb54828bb2a94b6259d2c738191f5e/fonts/chunkfive-webfont.eot" ); src : url ( "/v-4dcb54828bb2a94b6259d2c738191f5e/fonts/chunkfive-webfont.eot?#iefix" ) format ( 'embedded-opentype' ), url ( "/v-700acb7385ecf3df057af8fba100a1b7/fonts/chunkfive-webfont.woff" ) format ( 'woff' ), url ( "/v-752d9880e832fa7bcfe8a101d56c51f9/fonts/chunkfive-webfont.ttf" ) format ( 'truetype' ), url ( "/v-6ebd8105448deb58f622caa3a37feb35/fonts/chunkfive-webfont.svg#tar_bkregular" ) format ( 'svg' ); font-weight : normal; font-style : normal; }

Optional Configuration Properties

CssUrlRewrite can be customized by specifying the following options:

baseDir : If you have absolute image paths in your stylesheet, the path specified in this option will be used as the base directory.

: If you have absolute image paths in your stylesheet, the path specified in this option will be used as the base directory. stripParameters : Remove querystring-parameters from url's.

: Remove querystring-parameters from url's. skipExternal : Skip external url's. Rewriting external url's doesn't always work yet, so this could be necessary for good results.

: Skip external url's. Rewriting external url's doesn't always work yet, so this could be necessary for good results. parallel : true to execute the rewrite asynchronously for each file. Default value is true.

Skipping Images

Specify that an image should be skipped by adding the following querystring after the image:

background : url ( image .gif ? gruntCssUrlRewrite = skip );

Compatibility

This plugin is compatible with Grunt 0.4.x.

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Jasper Haggenburg (@jpunt) Licensed under the MIT License.