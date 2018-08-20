Embed URLs as base64 data URIs inside your stylesheets
There are lots of base64 embedding Grunt plugins out there, but pretty much all of them are already outdated and/or abandoned. This plugin aims to change that.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0 and Python
2.7, since it depends on node-gyp.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-css-url-embed --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-css-url-embed');
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Both image and font URLs are supported. Remote (
http,
https) URLs are supported as well.
Type:
String
Default:
. or the directory of
Gruntfile.js
The base directory for URLs. Can be absolute or relative to the directory of your
Gruntfile.js.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Will the script terminate if the file referenced by the URL is missing or the request to get it failed?
When set to
false a warning will be produced for each missing file or failed request.
Type:
String
Default: No restrictions
Skip URLs that are larger than the specified value.
For example:
'5 MB',
'30 KB',
'300 B'.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Specifies the mode of embedding.
true (inclusive) means that you have to manually mark each URL that needs to be embedded using the
/* embed */ comment.
false (exclusive) means that every URL is embedded, except those that are marked with
/* noembed */ comment.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Should we try to use the
mmmagic MIME-type sniffing library or should we always determine MIME-type only from the extension of the URL?
When set to
false the extension checking is always used. When set to
true it will first try use the
mmmagic library. However, in case the library failed to install it will fallback to extension checking.
cssUrlEmbed: {
encodeDirectly: {
files: {
'path/to/output.css': ['path/to/input.css']
}
}
}
cssUrlEmbed: {
encodeWithBaseDir: {
options: {
baseDir: './app'
},
files: {
'path/to/output.css': ['path/to/input.css']
}
}
}
cssUrlEmbed: {
encode: {
expand: true,
cwd: 'target/css',
src: [ '**/*.css' ],
dest: 'target/css'
}
}
cssUrlEmbed: {
encode: {
options: {
skipUrlsLargerThan: '5 MB'
},
expand: true,
cwd: 'target/css',
src: [ '**/*.css' ],
dest: 'target/css'
}
}
cssUrlEmbed: {
encode: {
options: {
useMimeTypeSniffing: false
},
expand: true,
cwd: 'target/css',
src: [ '**/*.css' ],
dest: 'target/css'
}
}
inclusive: false)
.exclude-me {
background-image: url('exclude_me.png'); /* noembed */
}
inclusive: true)
.include-me {
background-image: url('include_me.png'); /* embed */
}
.include-me1 {
background: transparent url('include_me.png') /* embed */ center center no-repeat;
}
.include-me2 {
background-image: -webkit-image-set(url('include_me1.png') /* embed */ 1x, url('include_me2.png') /* embed */ 2x);
}
