Mutate CSS selectors.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-css-selectors --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-css-selectors');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
css_selectors to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
css_selectors: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
Type:
String
Default value:
' ' (four spaces)
Intendation to apply to rules when Rework-ing the CSS.
Type:
Object[]
Default value:
[]
A collection of mutations to apply, in order, to selectors within the CSS. There are two types of mutations:
Prefix: A String selector to prefix all selectors with.
html and
body
selectors are special cased by being replaced with the
prefix.
Replace: Replace a selector or part of a selector with another selector.
This uses
String.replace() under the hood.
In this example, all of the selectors in
foo.css will be prefixed with
.foo:
grunt.initConfig({
css_selectors: {
options: {
mutations: [
{prefix: '.foo'}
]
},
your_target: {
files: {
'dest/foo-prefixed.css': ['src/foo.css'],
},
},
},
})
In this example, all
.pure in
foo-pure.css selectors will be replaced with
.yui3:
grunt.initConfig({
css_selectors: {
options: {
mutations: [
{search: /^\.pure/g, replace: '.yui3'}
]
},
your_target: {
files: {
'dest/foo-yui3.css': ['src/foo-pure.css'],
},
},
},
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
rework@1.0.0 and
rework-mutate-selectors@2.0.0.
[!] Stable.
Updated dependencies.
Added Travis CI support.
rework-mutate-selectors plugin.