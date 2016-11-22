Mutate CSS selectors.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-css-selectors --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-css-selectors' );

The "css_selectors" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named css_selectors to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ css_selectors : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

Options

Type: String Default value: ' ' (four spaces)

Intendation to apply to rules when Rework-ing the CSS.

Type: Object[] Default value: []

A collection of mutations to apply, in order, to selectors within the CSS. There are two types of mutations:

Prefix : A String selector to prefix all selectors with. html and body selectors are special cased by being replaced with the prefix .

Replace: Replace a selector or part of a selector with another selector. This uses String.replace() under the hood.

Usage Examples

Prefix Selectors

In this example, all of the selectors in foo.css will be prefixed with .foo :

grunt.initConfig({ css_selectors : { options : { mutations : [ { prefix : '.foo' } ] }, your_target : { files : { 'dest/foo-prefixed.css' : [ 'src/foo.css' ], }, }, }, })

Replace Selectors

In this example, all .pure in foo-pure.css selectors will be replaced with .yui3 :

grunt.initConfig({ css_selectors : { options : { mutations : [ { search : /^\.pure/g , replace : '.yui3' } ] }, your_target : { files : { 'dest/foo-yui3.css' : [ 'src/foo-pure.css' ], }, }, }, })

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

Multiple source files in a target are now supported. #4 (@trungpham)

README examples have been updated to include a Grunt target. #2 (@lrdiv)

Update to rework@1.0.0 and rework-mutate-selectors@2.0.0 .

[!] Stable.

Updated dependencies.

Added Travis CI support.

Fixed issue with selectors in media queries and keyframes not being visited by updating the rework-mutate-selectors plugin.

Fixed copyright on all files to be Yahoo! Inc.