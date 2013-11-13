Grunt task to analyse css files and log simple metrics.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-css-metrics --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-css-metrics');
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Supress any warnings thrown by other max count options.
Type:
Number
Default:
∞
Maximum CSS file size in bytes
Type:
Number
Default:
∞
Maximum number of selectors within CSS file. (Note: IE selector limit is 4096)
Basic example of a Grunt config containing the css-metrics task.
grunt.initConfig({
cssmetrics: {
dev: {
src: [
'assets/stylesheets/global.min.css'
]
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-css-metrics');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['cssmetrics']);
Running css-metrics against multiple CSS files. All the files specified in the
src array will be analyzed by css-metrics.
cssmetrics: {
dist: {
src: [
'assets/stylesheets/global.css',
'assets/stylesheets/head.css',
'assets/stylesheets/*.min.css'
]
}
}
Example of using the options.
cssmetrics: {
dev: {
src: [
'test/*.min.css'
],
options: {
quiet: false,
maxSelectors: 4096,
maxFileSize: 10240000
}
}
}
Example of using a glob pattern to target many files that should be analysed by css-metrics. The example below will analyse all the files in the
css directory that have an extension of
.css.
cssmetrics: {
dist: {
src: ['css/*.css']
}
}
##Todo