Grunt task to analyse css files and log simple metrics.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-css-metrics --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-css-metrics' );

Options

quiet

Type: Boolean Default: false

Supress any warnings thrown by other max count options.

maxFileSize

Type: Number Default: ∞

Maximum CSS file size in bytes

maxSelectors

Type: Number Default: ∞

Maximum number of selectors within CSS file. (Note: IE selector limit is 4096)

Examples

Configuration Example

Basic example of a Grunt config containing the css-metrics task.

grunt.initConfig({ cssmetrics : { dev : { src : [ 'assets/stylesheets/global.min.css' ] } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-css-metrics' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'cssmetrics' ]);

Multiple Files

Running css-metrics against multiple CSS files. All the files specified in the src array will be analyzed by css-metrics.

cssmetrics: { dist : { src : [ 'assets/stylesheets/global.css' , 'assets/stylesheets/head.css' , 'assets/stylesheets/*.min.css' ] } }

Specifying Options

Example of using the options.

cssmetrics: { dev : { src : [ 'test/*.min.css' ], options : { quiet : false , maxSelectors : 4096 , maxFileSize : 10240000 } } }

Specifying Files with Glob Pattern

Example of using a glob pattern to target many files that should be analysed by css-metrics. The example below will analyse all the files in the css directory that have an extension of .css .

cssmetrics: { dist : { src : [ 'css/*.css' ] } }

##Todo

Pipe output to JSON file

Write unit tests

Release History

0.1.0 (9th June 2013)

Initial release

