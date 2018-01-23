openbase logo
gci

grunt-css-import

by lackhurt
0.1.9 (see all)

Grunt task to concat css file by @import.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

css-import

Concat the css file by @import. The relative url of the background image and font face will be changed automatically.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-css-import --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-css-import');

The "grunt-css_import" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named css_import to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
    css_import: {
        your_target: {
            options: {

            },
            files: {
                'tmp/simple_concat/all.css': ['test/fixtures/style/all.css']
            }
        }
    }
}
});

Options

Default options is OK!

Usage Examples

In this example, the default options are used to do something with whatever. So if the all_modules.css file has the content

@import "module_a/a.css";
@import "module_b/b.css";
@import "../lib/lib.css";

ul {
   margin: 0;
}

And dest file is dest/all.css

grunt.initConfig({
  css_import: {
    files: {
      'dest/all.css': ['src/module/all_modules.css'],
    },
  },
});

Then dest/all.css

    /** module_a/a.css's content **/
    /** module_b/b.css's content **/
    /** ../lib/lib.css's content **/

    ul {
       margin: 0;
    }

The relative url of the background image and font face will be changed automatically.

