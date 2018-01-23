Concat the css file by @import. The relative url of the background image and font face will be changed automatically.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-css-import --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-css-import' );

The "grunt-css_import" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named css_import to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ css_import : { your_target : { options : { }, files : { 'tmp/simple_concat/all.css' : [ 'test/fixtures/style/all.css' ] } } } } });

Options

Default options is OK!

Usage Examples

In this example, the default options are used to do something with whatever. So if the all_modules.css file has the content

@ import "module_a/a.css" ; @ import "module_b/b.css" ; @ import "../lib/lib.css" ; ul { margin : 0 ; }

And dest file is dest/all.css

grunt.initConfig({ css_import : { files : { 'dest/all.css' : [ 'src/module/all_modules.css' ], }, }, });

Then dest/all.css

ul { margin : 0 ; }

The relative url of the background image and font face will be changed automatically.