Concat the css file by @import. The relative url of the background image and font face will be changed automatically.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-css-import --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-css-import');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
css_import to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
css_import: {
your_target: {
options: {
},
files: {
'tmp/simple_concat/all.css': ['test/fixtures/style/all.css']
}
}
}
}
});
Default options is OK!
In this example, the default options are used to do something with whatever.
So if the
all_modules.css file has the content
@import "module_a/a.css";
@import "module_b/b.css";
@import "../lib/lib.css";
ul {
margin: 0;
}
And dest file is
dest/all.css
grunt.initConfig({
css_import: {
files: {
'dest/all.css': ['src/module/all_modules.css'],
},
},
});
Then
dest/all.css
/** module_a/a.css's content **/
/** module_b/b.css's content **/
/** ../lib/lib.css's content **/
ul {
margin: 0;
}
The relative url of the background image and font face will be changed automatically.