Grunt plugin for Twitter's css-flip

This package is no longer maintained!

If you are interested in taking ownership of it, please contact @cvrebert or another member of the @twbs team.

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-css-flip --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-css-flip' );

Alternatively, you could instead use load-grunt-tasks to load this and other Grunt tasks.

The "cssflip" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named cssflip to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ cssflip : { your_target : { options : { ... }, files : ... } } });

Options

All options are passed directly to css-flip's flip() function. None of the options are required.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Whether to slightly compress output. Some newlines and indentation are removed. Comments stay intact.

Type: String

Default: ' ' (two spaces)

String value to use for 1 level of indentation in the output.

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example, two CSS files are flipped using css-flip's default settings.

grunt.initConfig({ cssflip : { my_target : { options : {}, files : { 'flipped-one.css' : 'original-one.css' , 'flipped-two.css' : 'original-two.css' } } } });

Custom Options

In this example, the resulting flipped CSS files will also be slightly compressed using css-flip's compress option.

grunt.initConfig({ cssflip : { my_target : { options : { compress : true }, files : { 'flipped-one.min.css' : 'original-one.css' , 'flipped-two.min.css' : 'original-two.css' } } } });

Contributing

The project's coding style is laid out in the ESLint configuration. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

License and copyright

Released under the MIT License. Copyright Chris Rebert 2014-2016.

Release History