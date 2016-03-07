openbase logo
grunt-css-flip

by twbs
0.9.9

UNMAINTAINED Grunt plugin for Twitter's css-flip.

Deprecated!
grunt-css-flip is no longer maintained! See https://github.com/twbs/grunt-css-flip/releases/tag/v0.9.9

Readme

grunt-css-flip [UNMAINTAINED/ABANDONED]

Still maintained?: Nope! NPM version Build Status Development Status :: 7 - Inactive MIT License Dependency Status devDependency Status

Grunt plugin for Twitter's css-flip

This package is no longer maintained!

If you are interested in taking ownership of it, please contact @cvrebert or another member of the @twbs team.

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-css-flip --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-css-flip');

Alternatively, you could instead use load-grunt-tasks to load this and other Grunt tasks.

The "cssflip" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named cssflip to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  cssflip: {
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
      options: {
        ...
      },
      files: ...
    }
  }
});

Options

All options are passed directly to css-flip's flip() function. None of the options are required.

options.compress

  • Type: Boolean
  • Default: false

Whether to slightly compress output. Some newlines and indentation are removed. Comments stay intact.

options.indent

  • Type: String
  • Default: ' ' (two spaces)

String value to use for 1 level of indentation in the output.

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example, two CSS files are flipped using css-flip's default settings.

grunt.initConfig({
  cssflip: {
    my_target: {
      options: {},
      files: {
        'flipped-one.css': 'original-one.css',
        'flipped-two.css': 'original-two.css'
      }
    }
  }
});

Custom Options

In this example, the resulting flipped CSS files will also be slightly compressed using css-flip's compress option.

grunt.initConfig({
  cssflip: {
    my_target: {
      options: {
        compress: true
      },
      files: {
        'flipped-one.min.css': 'original-one.css',
        'flipped-two.min.css': 'original-two.css'
      }
    }
  }
});

Contributing

The project's coding style is laid out in the ESLint configuration. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Released under the MIT License. Copyright Chris Rebert 2014-2016.

Release History

  • v0.9.9 (2016-03-07) [FINAL VERSION]
  • v0.4.0 (2014-07-16)
    • Bump css-flip to ~0.5.0
    • Bump grunt to ~0.4.5
    • Upgrade from grunt-jscs-checker ~0.4.4 to grunt-jscs ~0.6.1
    • Bump load-grunt-tasks to ~0.6.0
  • v0.3.0 (2014-05-23)
    • Bump css-flip to ~0.4.0.
    • Bump devDependencies.
    • Fix examples in README.
  • v0.2.2 (2014-05-03)
    • Add missing spaces before parameter lists in function expressions.
    • Simplify license field in package.json.
    • Bump grunt-contrib-jshint to ~0.10.0.
    • Bump grunt-jscs-checker to ~0.4.2.
    • Remove obsolete JSHint options in favor of JSCS.
  • v0.2.1 (2014-03-13)
    • Fix required Grunt version mentioned in README.
    • Update dependencies and sort them by name.
    • Remove extra commas from JS & docs examples; (mostly due to grunt-init gruntplugin)
    • Enforce Unix-style newlines via .gitattributes.
    • Use the shields.io theme for the dependency badges.
  • v0.2.0 (2014-03-12): Fix/address all outstanding issues. Backwards-incompatible.
    • Changed name of task from css_flip to cssflip.
    • Bumped Grunt dependency to v0.4.3.
    • Bumped & tightened-up devDependencies.
  • v0.1.0 (2014-03-06): Initial public release.

