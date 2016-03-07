Grunt plugin for Twitter's css-flip
If you are interested in taking ownership of it, please contact @cvrebert or another member of the @twbs team.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-css-flip --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-css-flip');
Alternatively, you could instead use load-grunt-tasks to load this and other Grunt tasks.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
cssflip to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
cssflip: {
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
options: {
...
},
files: ...
}
}
});
All options are passed directly to css-flip's
flip() function.
None of the options are required.
Boolean
false
Whether to slightly compress output. Some newlines and indentation are removed. Comments stay intact.
String
' ' (two spaces)
String value to use for 1 level of indentation in the output.
In this example, two CSS files are flipped using css-flip's default settings.
grunt.initConfig({
cssflip: {
my_target: {
options: {},
files: {
'flipped-one.css': 'original-one.css',
'flipped-two.css': 'original-two.css'
}
}
}
});
In this example, the resulting flipped CSS files will also be slightly compressed using css-flip's
compress option.
grunt.initConfig({
cssflip: {
my_target: {
options: {
compress: true
},
files: {
'flipped-one.min.css': 'original-one.css',
'flipped-two.min.css': 'original-two.css'
}
}
}
});
The project's coding style is laid out in the ESLint configuration. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
Released under the MIT License. Copyright Chris Rebert 2014-2016.
grunt
peerDependency to
>=0.4.5
css-flip to
~0.5.0
grunt to
~0.4.5
grunt-jscs-checker
~0.4.4 to
grunt-jscs
~0.6.1
load-grunt-tasks to
~0.6.0
css-flip to
~0.4.0.
devDependencies.
license field in
package.json.
grunt-contrib-jshint to
~0.10.0.
grunt-jscs-checker to
~0.4.2.
grunt-init gruntplugin)
.gitattributes.
css_flip to
cssflip.