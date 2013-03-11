openbase logo
Readme

grunt-css

Grunt plugin for linting and minifying CSS

Note: This plugin is deprecated and won't be updated anymore. For the cssmin task, use grunt-contrib-cssmin instead, for csslint, use grunt-contrib-csslint.

Getting Started

Install the module with:

npm install grunt-css --save-dev

Then load it from your own Gruntfile.js file:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-css');

grunt 0.3 compability

If you're using grunt 0.3, install the 0.1.0 version of this task:

npm install grunt-css@0.3.2

Documentation

This plugin provides two tasks: cssmin and csslint. Both area multi tasks, meaning that grunt will automatically iterate over all cssmin and csslint targets if a target is not specified.

cssmin

This works similar to the uglify task. Specify a src and dest property for input and output:

// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
    cssmin: {
        my_target: {
            src: 'src/input.css',
            dest: 'dist/output.min.css'
        }
    }
});

Exposes option of clean-css, which you can set per target or for all, as usual: keepSpecialComments

// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
    cssmin: {
        options: {
            keepSpecialComments: 0
        },
        my_target: {
            options: {
                keepSpecialComments: 1
            },
            src: 'src/input.css',
            dest: 'dist/output.min.css'
        }
    }
});

In this example, running grunt cssmin:my_target will prepend a banner created by interpolating the banner template string with the config object. Here, those properties are the values imported from the package.json file (which are available via the pkg config property) plus today's date.

// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
    pkg: grunt.file.readJSON('package.json'),
    cssmin: {
        options: {
            banner: '/*! <%= pkg.name %> - v<%= pkg.version %> - ' +
                '<%= grunt.template.today("yyyy-mm-dd") %> */'
        },
        my_target: {
            files: {
                src: 'src/input.css',
                dest: 'dist/output.min.css'
            }
        }
    }
});

csslint

This is similar to the built-in lint task, though the configuration is different. Here's an example:

csslint: {
    base_theme: {
        src: "themes/base/*.css",
        rules: {
            "import": false,
            "overqualified-elements": 2
        }
    }
}

src specifies the files to lint, rules the rules to apply. A value of false ignores the rule, a value of 2 will set it to become an error. Otherwise all rules are considered warnings.

For the current csslint version, these rules are available:

important
adjoining-classes
known-properties
box-sizing
box-model
overqualified-elements
display-property-grouping
bulletproof-font-face
compatible-vendor-prefixes
regex-selectors
errors
duplicate-background-images
duplicate-properties
empty-rules
selector-max-approaching
gradients
fallback-colors
font-sizes
font-faces
floats
star-property-hack
outline-none
import
ids
underscore-property-hack
rules-count
qualified-headings
selector-max
shorthand
text-indent
unique-headings
universal-selector
unqualified-attributes
vendor-prefix
zero-units

For an explanation of those rules, check the csslint wiki.

Side note: To update this list, run this:

node -e "require('csslint').CSSLint.getRules().forEach(function(x) { console.log(x.id) })"

Contributing

Please use the issue tracker and pull requests.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Jörn Zaefferer Licensed under the MIT license.

