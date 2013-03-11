Grunt plugin for linting and minifying CSS

Note: This plugin is deprecated and won't be updated anymore. For the cssmin task, use grunt-contrib-cssmin instead, for csslint , use grunt-contrib-csslint.

Getting Started

Install the module with:

npm install grunt-css --save-dev

Then load it from your own Gruntfile.js file:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-css' );

grunt 0.3 compability

If you're using grunt 0.3, install the 0.1.0 version of this task:

npm install grunt-css @ 0 . 3 . 2

Documentation

This plugin provides two tasks: cssmin and csslint . Both area multi tasks, meaning that grunt will automatically iterate over all cssmin and csslint targets if a target is not specified.

cssmin

This works similar to the uglify task. Specify a src and dest property for input and output:

grunt.initConfig({ cssmin : { my_target : { src : 'src/input.css' , dest : 'dist/output.min.css' } } });

Exposes option of clean-css, which you can set per target or for all, as usual: keepSpecialComments

grunt.initConfig({ cssmin : { options : { keepSpecialComments : 0 }, my_target : { options : { keepSpecialComments : 1 }, src : 'src/input.css' , dest : 'dist/output.min.css' } } });

In this example, running grunt cssmin:my_target will prepend a banner created by interpolating the banner template string with the config object. Here, those properties are the values imported from the package.json file (which are available via the pkg config property) plus today's date.

grunt.initConfig({ pkg : grunt.file.readJSON( 'package.json' ), cssmin : { options : { banner : '/*! <%= pkg.name %> - v<%= pkg.version %> - ' + '<%= grunt.template.today("yyyy-mm-dd") %> */' }, my_target : { files : { src : 'src/input.css' , dest : 'dist/output.min.css' } } } });

csslint

This is similar to the built-in lint task, though the configuration is different. Here's an example:

csslint: { base_theme : { src : "themes/base/*.css" , rules : { "import" : false , "overqualified-elements" : 2 } } }

src specifies the files to lint, rules the rules to apply. A value of false ignores the rule, a value of 2 will set it to become an error. Otherwise all rules are considered warnings.

For the current csslint version, these rules are available:

important adjoining-classes known-properties box-sizing box-model overqualified-elements display -property-grouping bulletproof- font -face compatible-vendor-prefixes regex-selectors errors duplicate- background -images duplicate-properties empty-rules selector-max-approaching gradients fallback-colors font -sizes font -faces floats star-property-hack outline - none import ids underscore-property-hack rules-count qualified-headings selector-max shorthand text-indent unique-headings universal-selector unqualified-attributes vendor-prefix zero-units

For an explanation of those rules, check the csslint wiki.

Side note: To update this list, run this:

node -e "require('csslint').CSSLint.getRules().forEach(function(x) { console.log(x.id) })"

Contributing

Please use the issue tracker and pull requests.

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Jörn Zaefferer Licensed under the MIT license.