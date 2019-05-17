grunt-crx is a Grunt task used to package Chrome Extensions (and soon, WebExtensions).
Chrome extensions can either be:
Compatibility: this extension is compatible with
node>12.
Migrating from
grunt-crx<1.0.4? Please head to the Upgrading section.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile.js with the following command:
npm install --save-dev grunt-crx
Then add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-crx');
This task is a multi task, meaning that grunt will automatically iterate over all
crx targets if a target is not specified.
src (mandatory): ;
dest (string, mandatory): the filepath of your
.crx or
.zip archive;
options (object) – options that are directly provided to the
ChromeExtension object;
baseURL (string): folder URL where package files will be self hosted (see Autoupdating in Chrome Extension docs);
maxBuffer (Number): amount of bytes available to package the extension (see child_process#exec);
privateKey (string): location of the
.pem file used to sign your
crx extension.
grunt.initConfig({
crx: {
myPublicExtension: {
src: "src/**/*",
dest: "dist/myPublicExtension.zip",
},
mySignedExtension: {
src: "src/**/*",
dest: "dist/myPrivateExtension.crx",
options: {
privateKey: "~/myPrivateExtensionKey.pem"
}
}
}
});
This example demonstrates how you can tweak your builds upon your own source architecture.
grunt.initConfig({
crx: {
myHostedPackage: {
"src": [
"src-beta/**/*",
"!.{git,svn}"
],
"dest": "dist/crx-beta/src/my-extension.crx",
"options": {
"baseURL": "https://my.app.net/files/",
"privateKey": "~/.ssh/chrome-apps.pem"
}
}
}
});
This example demonstrates how to build separate channels of packages within a same repository location.
Pretty handy to use a Git workflow and pre-release code before deploying it in production.
grunt.initConfig({
pkg: require('./package.json'),
manifest: require('./src/manifest.json'),
crx: {
options: {
privateKey: "dist/key.pem",
maxBuffer: 3000 * 1024 //build extension with a weight up to 3MB
},
staging: {
"src": [
"src/**/*",
"!.{git,svn}",
"!*.pem"
],
"dest": "dist/staging/<%= pkg.name %>-<%= manifest.version %>-dev.crx",
"options": {
"baseURL": "https://my.app.intranet/files/"
}
},
production: {
files: {
"dist/production/<%= pkg.name %>-<%= manifest.version %>-dev.crx": [
"src/**/*",
"!.{git,svn}",
"!*.pem",
"!dev/**"
],
"dist/production/<%= pkg.name %>-<%= manifest.version %>-dev.zip": [
"src/**/*",
"!.{git,svn}",
"!*.pem",
"!dev/**"
]
},
"options": {
"baseURL": "https://my.app.net/files/",
}
}
}
});
It is strongly recommended to store your privates keys (
.pem files) outside
the source folder of your extensions.
Although
grunt-crx will exclude by default because we do not want this story to happen to you.
A few things have changed since
v0.3:
zipDest and
filename options are not used anymore: simply use
dest with a
.zip or
.crx filename to automatically get an unsigned or signed archive;
v1.0.0 and
v1.0.4 and possibly harmful.
I present my apologies for the troubles you could have encountered if you have been using
grunt-crx@^1.0.0 until now.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.
If you don't add unit tests, someone will take care of that before shipping the module to NPM. Take any contribution as an opportunity to learn.
