grunt-crx is a Grunt task used to package Chrome Extensions (and soon, WebExtensions).

Chrome extensions can either be:

public : zip files to be uploaded on the Chrome Web Store;

: zip files to be uploaded on the Chrome Web Store; private: crx files to be signed with a private key and eventually self-hosted.

Compatibility: this extension is compatible with node>12 .

Migrating from grunt-crx<1.0.4 ? Please head to the Upgrading section.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile.js with the following command:

npm install --save-dev grunt-crx

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js :

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-crx' );

Documentation

This task is a multi task, meaning that grunt will automatically iterate over all crx targets if a target is not specified.

Target Options

src (mandatory): ;

(mandatory): ; dest (string, mandatory): the filepath of your .crx or .zip archive;

(string, mandatory): the filepath of your or archive; options (object) – options that are directly provided to the ChromeExtension object;

(object) – options that are directly provided to the object; baseURL (string): folder URL where package files will be self hosted (see Autoupdating in Chrome Extension docs);

(string): folder URL where package files will be self hosted (see Autoupdating in Chrome Extension docs); maxBuffer (Number): amount of bytes available to package the extension (see child_process#exec);

(Number): amount of bytes available to package the extension (see child_process#exec); privateKey (string): location of the .pem file used to sign your crx extension.

Configuration Examples

grunt.initConfig({ crx : { myPublicExtension : { src : "src/**/*" , dest : "dist/myPublicExtension.zip" , }, mySignedExtension : { src : "src/**/*" , dest : "dist/myPrivateExtension.crx" , options : { privateKey : "~/myPrivateExtensionKey.pem" } } } });

Advanced

This example demonstrates how you can tweak your builds upon your own source architecture.

grunt.initConfig({ crx : { myHostedPackage : { "src" : [ "src-beta/**/*" , "!.{git,svn}" ], "dest" : "dist/crx-beta/src/my-extension.crx" , "options" : { "baseURL" : "https://my.app.net/files/" , "privateKey" : "~/.ssh/chrome-apps.pem" } } } });

Build Channels

This example demonstrates how to build separate channels of packages within a same repository location.

Pretty handy to use a Git workflow and pre-release code before deploying it in production.

grunt.initConfig({ pkg : require ( './package.json' ), manifest : require ( './src/manifest.json' ), crx : { options : { privateKey : "dist/key.pem" , maxBuffer : 3000 * 1024 }, staging : { "src" : [ "src/**/*" , "!.{git,svn}" , "!*.pem" ], "dest" : "dist/staging/<%= pkg.name %>-<%= manifest.version %>-dev.crx" , "options" : { "baseURL" : "https://my.app.intranet/files/" } }, production : { files : { "dist/production/<%= pkg.name %>-<%= manifest.version %>-dev.crx" : [ "src/**/*" , "!.{git,svn}" , "!*.pem" , "!dev/**" ], "dist/production/<%= pkg.name %>-<%= manifest.version %>-dev.zip" : [ "src/**/*" , "!.{git,svn}" , "!*.pem" , "!dev/**" ] }, "options" : { "baseURL" : "https://my.app.net/files/" , } } } });

Security Notice

It is strongly recommended to store your privates keys ( .pem files) outside the source folder of your extensions.

Although grunt-crx will exclude by default because we do not want this story to happen to you.

Upgrading

A few things have changed since v0.3 :

file selection now relies on the grunt Task Configuration and Targets;

the zipDest and filename options are not used anymore: simply use dest with a .zip or .crx filename to automatically get an unsigned or signed archive;

and options are not used anymore: simply use with a or filename to automatically get an unsigned or signed archive; no file will be created temporarily on your filesystem – it is nicer for your disk and faster as well;

file exclusion now works whereas it was broken between v1.0.0 and v1.0.4 and possibly harmful.

I present my apologies for the troubles you could have encountered if you have been using grunt-crx@^1.0.0 until now.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

If you don't add unit tests, someone will take care of that before shipping the module to NPM. Take any contribution as an opportunity to learn.

Credits

Jed Schmidt for the useful crx module

Grunt authors for this great toolbox

you, contributor, user or anyone providing a feedback

License