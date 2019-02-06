Grunt wrapper for criticalcss
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.2
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-criticalcss --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-criticalcss');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
criticalcss to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
criticalcss: {
custom: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
}
}
},
});
Type:
String
Default value:
''
REQUIRED: A string for the URL of the site you'd like to run this script against
Type:
String
Default value:
all.css
A string value for the entire path of a css file that you have hosted locally.
Type:
Integer
Default value:
1200
An integer value of the width of the screen in pixels
Type:
Integer
Default value:
900
An integer value of the height of the screen in pixels
Type:
String
Default value:
dist/dist.css
A string value that is the file path for wherever you would like the css to be output to
Type:
Array
Default value:
[]
An array of selectors that you want to guarantee will make it from the CSS file into your CriticalCSS output.
Type:
Integer
Default value:
800*1024
Sets the maxBuffer for child_process.execFile in Node. Necessary for potential memory issues.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
If set to
true, will silence any outputs to console in the page's JavaScript
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
If you include
@font-face declarations in your
all.css file and set this flag to
true in your options, criticalcss will include all the
@font-face declarations that are required to satisfy
font-family declarations in the criticalcss output.
grunt.initConfig({
criticalcss: {
custom: {
options: {
url: "http://localhost:4000",
width: 1200,
height: 900,
outputfile: "dist/critical.css",
filename: "/path/to/local/all.css", // Using path.resolve( path.join( ... ) ) is a good idea here
buffer: 800*1024,
ignoreConsole: false
}
}
},
});
In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
forceInclude functionality.