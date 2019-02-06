Grunt wrapper for criticalcss

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.2

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-criticalcss --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-criticalcss' );

The "criticalcss" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named criticalcss to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ criticalcss : { custom : { options : { } } }, });

Options

Type: String Default value: ''

REQUIRED: A string for the URL of the site you'd like to run this script against

Type: String Default value: all.css

A string value for the entire path of a css file that you have hosted locally.

Type: Integer Default value: 1200

An integer value of the width of the screen in pixels

Type: Integer Default value: 900

An integer value of the height of the screen in pixels

Type: String Default value: dist/dist.css

A string value that is the file path for wherever you would like the css to be output to

Type: Array Default value: []

An array of selectors that you want to guarantee will make it from the CSS file into your CriticalCSS output.

Type: Integer Default value: 800*1024

Sets the maxBuffer for child_process.execFile in Node. Necessary for potential memory issues.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If set to true , will silence any outputs to console in the page's JavaScript

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If you include @font-face declarations in your all.css file and set this flag to true in your options, criticalcss will include all the @font-face declarations that are required to satisfy font-family declarations in the criticalcss output.

Usage Examples

Custom Options

grunt.initConfig({ criticalcss : { custom : { options : { url : "http://localhost:4000" , width : 1200 , height : 900 , outputfile : "dist/critical.css" , filename : "/path/to/local/all.css" , buffer : 800 * 1024 , ignoreConsole : false } } }, });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History