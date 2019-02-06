openbase logo
grunt-criticalcss

by filamentgroup
2.1.0 (see all)

Grunt wrapper for criticalcss

170

GitHub Stars

537

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

grunt-criticalcss

Grunt wrapper for criticalcss

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.2

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-criticalcss --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-criticalcss');

The "criticalcss" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named criticalcss to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  criticalcss: {
    custom: {
      options: {
        // Task-specific options go here.
      }
    }
  },
});

Options

options.url

Type: String Default value: ''

REQUIRED: A string for the URL of the site you'd like to run this script against

options.filename

Type: String Default value: all.css

A string value for the entire path of a css file that you have hosted locally.

options.width

Type: Integer Default value: 1200

An integer value of the width of the screen in pixels

options.height

Type: Integer Default value: 900

An integer value of the height of the screen in pixels

options.outputfile

Type: String Default value: dist/dist.css

A string value that is the file path for wherever you would like the css to be output to

options.forceInclude

Type: Array Default value: []

An array of selectors that you want to guarantee will make it from the CSS file into your CriticalCSS output.

options.buffer

Type: Integer Default value: 800*1024

Sets the maxBuffer for child_process.execFile in Node. Necessary for potential memory issues.

options.ignoreConsole

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If set to true, will silence any outputs to console in the page's JavaScript

options.restoreFontFaces

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If you include @font-face declarations in your all.css file and set this flag to true in your options, criticalcss will include all the @font-face declarations that are required to satisfy font-family declarations in the criticalcss output.

Usage Examples

Custom Options

grunt.initConfig({
    criticalcss: {
        custom: {
            options: {
                url: "http://localhost:4000",
                width: 1200,
                height: 900,
                outputfile: "dist/critical.css",
                filename: "/path/to/local/all.css", // Using path.resolve( path.join( ... ) ) is a good idea here
                buffer: 800*1024,
                ignoreConsole: false
            }
        }
    },
});

Contributing

In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

  • v0.5.0 - Add support for ignoreConsole
  • v0.4.0 - Add support for buffer size, so you don't exceed the buffer
  • v0.3.0 - Moved to using a local filename instead of a pattern-match
  • v0.2.0 - Added forceInclude functionality.
  • v0.1.0 - Original release

