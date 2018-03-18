Grunt task to load coverage results and submit them to Coveralls.io

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-coveralls --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-coveralls' );

The "coveralls" task

Grunt-coveralls takes one or more lcov files, and uploads them to coveralls.io.

Everything more specific than that is handled internally by node-coveralls, and the Coveralls service itself.

Usage

The only required option is a 'src' parameter, which accepts all the standard grunt src formats (plain path, glob, array of paths) and attempts to parse the matched lcov files and upload them.

This grunt task will pass as long as at least one file is matched, and all matched files are uploaded successfully.

grunt.initConfig({ coveralls : { options : { force : false }, your_target : { src : 'coverage-results/extra-results-*.info' , options : { } }, }, });

This can then be run with grunt coveralls or grunt coveralls:your_target . The outcome will be printed to the console. For a practical example, look at this project, which uses itself to track its own coverage.

Note if you are new to grunt: You need to specify at least one target. Just specifying the options won't work.

Contributing