openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gc

grunt-coveralls

by Tim Perry
2.0.0 (see all)

☂️ Grunt task to load coverage results and submit them to Coveralls.io

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Grunt-Coveralls

Grunt task to load coverage results and submit them to Coveralls.io

Build Status Coverage Status Dependency status Dev Dependency Status

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-coveralls --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-coveralls');

The "coveralls" task

Grunt-coveralls takes one or more lcov files, and uploads them to coveralls.io.

Everything more specific than that is handled internally by node-coveralls, and the Coveralls service itself.

Usage

The only required option is a 'src' parameter, which accepts all the standard grunt src formats (plain path, glob, array of paths) and attempts to parse the matched lcov files and upload them.

This grunt task will pass as long as at least one file is matched, and all matched files are uploaded successfully.

grunt.initConfig({
  coveralls: {
    // Options relevant to all targets
    options: {
      // When true, grunt-coveralls will only print a warning rather than
      // an error, to prevent CI builds from failing unnecessarily (e.g. if
      // coveralls.io is down). Optional, defaults to false.
      force: false
    },

    your_target: {
      // LCOV coverage file (can be string, glob or array)
      src: 'coverage-results/extra-results-*.info',
      options: {
        // Any options for just this target
      }
    },
  },
});

This can then be run with grunt coveralls or grunt coveralls:your_target. The outcome will be printed to the console. For a practical example, look at this project, which uses itself to track its own coverage.

Note if you are new to grunt: You need to specify at least one target. Just specifying the options won't work.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. To ensure your code runs correctly, run npm test.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial