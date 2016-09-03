Compile CouchDB design documents from Couchapp like directory tree.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-couch --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-couch');
Process Couchapp directoriy trees, JSON files and JavaScript modules.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
couch-compile to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
'couch-compile': {
app: {
files: {
'tmp/app.json': 'couch/*'
}
}
}
})
This will load the directory tree from
app and creates an
app.json JSON file.
See Configuring tasks: Files for more information about possible source and target configurations.
Your can specify sources which will be merged into all docs. This is useful to provide defaults like templates and libs which are used in all ddocs.
Eg:
grunt.initConfig({
'couch-compile': {
app: {
config: {
merge: 'couch/shared/*'
},
files: {
'tmp/app.json': 'couch/*'
}
}
}
})
Merge sources are expanded via grunt.file.expand and compiled in exactly the same way as the other couch-compile targets.
is quite self-explanatory. For example:
app
├── _attachments
│ ├── a
│ │ └── nested
│ │ └── file.txt
│ └── index.html
├── _id
├── language
├── lists
│ └── docs.js
├── rewrites.json
├── shows
│ ├── doc.js
│ └── hello.js
├── validate_doc_update.js
└── views
├── names
│ └── map.js
└── numbers
├── map.js
└── reduce
grunt-couch uses a filesystem mapping similar to Couchapp python
tool and
Erika.
grunt-couch is based on couch-compile.
For the property name the file extension will be stripped:
{
"validate_doc_update": "content of validate_doc_update.js",
}
Files inside the
\_attachments directory are handled special:
They become attachment entries of the form
{
"a/nested/file.txt": {
"data": "SGVsbG8gV29ybGQhCg==",
"content_type": "text/plain"
}
}
The
content\_type is quessed using mime.
data is the base64 encoded value of the file.
Read more about the so called Inline Attachments.
The output JSON follows the Bulk Document API:
{
"docs": [
{ "_id": "adoc" },
{ "_id": "anotherdoc" }
]
}
With the
couch-push task you deploy your documents to CouchDB.
The database is created if not already present.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
couch-push to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
'couch-push': {
options: {
user: 'karin',
pass: 'secure'
},
localhost: {
files: {
'http://localhost:5984/myapp': 'tmp/app.json'
}
}
}
})
You may also pass in all the options as command line arguments and avoid storing the auth credentials in your gruntfile.
Your username.
Your password.
This is an Alias task for
couch-compile and
couch-push.
It first compiles and then pushs the documents.
You can write CouchDB configuration
from project files with
couch-configure.
This comes in handy when you are using Virtual Hosts or when your app requires custom configuration options in order to work.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
couch-configure to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
'couch-configure': {
options: {
user: 'karin',
pass: 'secure'
},
localhost: {
files: {
'http://localhost:5984': 'config'
}
}
}
})
Now write your configuration options in plain files, eg:
config/
└── vhosts
└── myapp.localhost
You may also pass in all the options as command line arguments and avoid storing the auth credentials in your gruntfile.
Your username.
Your password.
You can write CouchDB _security Objects
from project files with
couch-security.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
couch-security to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
'couch-security': {
options: {
user: 'karin',
pass: 'secure'
},
localhost: {
files: {
'http://localhost:5984/mydb': 'couch/mydb/security.json'
}
}
}
})
You may also pass in all the options as command line arguments and avoid storing the auth credentials in your gruntfile.
Your username.
Your password.
You can write CouchDB _replicator Documents
from project files with
couch-replication.
If there is already a replication document, it will gets deleted and recreated, which causes the replication to restart.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
couch-replication to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
'couch-replication': {
options: {
user: 'karin',
pass: 'secure'
},
localhost: {
files: {
'http://localhost:5984': 'couch/replications/*.json'
}
}
}
})
You may also pass in all the options as command line arguments and avoid storing the auth credentials in your gruntfile.
Your username.
Your password.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.