"Wraps a web application as a hybrid app with Apache Cordova CLI or Crome Cordova Apps CLI"
>=0.4.5
cordova-cli version >=3.0.0 or
cca >=0.5.1 needs to be install locally or at peer location as node module grunt-cordovacli, or in a node_module directory of the parent directory structure
npm install cordova@latest --save
or
npm install cca@latest --save
npm install grunt-cordovacli --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-cordovacli');
Run this task with the
grunt cordovacli command.
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
cordovacli to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
cordovacli: {
options: {
path: 'myHybridAppFolder',
cli: 'cordova'
},
cordova: {
options: {
command: ['create','platform','plugin','build'],
platforms: ['ios','android'],
plugins: ['device','dialogs'],
path: 'myHybridAppFolder',
id: 'io.cordova.hellocordova',
name: 'HelloCordova'
}
},
create: {
options: {
command: 'create',
id: 'com.myHybridApp',
name: 'myHybridApp'
}
},
add_platforms: {
options: {
command: 'platform',
action: 'add',
platforms: ['ios', 'android']
}
},
add_plugins: {
options: {
command: 'plugin',
action: 'add',
plugins: [
'battery-status',
'camera',
'console',
'contacts',
'device',
'device-motion',
'device-orientation',
'dialogs',
'file',
'geolocation',
'globalization',
'inappbrowser',
'media',
'media-capture',
'network-information',
'splashscreen',
'vibration'
]
}
},
remove_plugin: {
options: {
command: 'plugin',
action: 'rm',
plugins: [
'battery-status'
]
}
},
build_ios: {
options: {
command: 'build',
platforms: ['ios']
}
},
build_android: {
options: {
command: 'build',
platforms: ['android']
}
},
emulate_android: {
options: {
command: 'emulate',
platforms: ['android'],
args: ['--target','Nexus5']
}
},
add_facebook_plugin: {
options: {
command: 'plugin',
action: 'add',
plugins: [
'com.phonegap.plugins.facebookconnect'
],
args:['--variable','APP_ID=fb12132424','--variable','APP_NAME=myappname']
}
}
}
Type:
String
Default value:
'cordova'
Valid values for String:
'cordova'
'cca'
Specify the cli to use
Type:
String or
Array
Valid values for String:
'create'
'platform'
'plugin'
'build'
'emulate'
'prepare'
'compile'
'run'
'serve'
Specify the cordova command when using
String
Valid values for Array:
'create'
'platform'
'plugin'
'prepare'
'compile'
'build'
Specify a full cycle or series of cordova commands when is an
Array
Type:
String
Default value:
'io.cordova.hellocordova'
Use with Command:
'create'
Specify the ID (reverse-domain-style package name) for the Cordova App
Type:
String
Default value:
'HelloCordova'
Use with Command:
'create'
Specify the Name for the Cordova App
Type:
String
Default value:
'HelloCordova'
Specify the path to the Cordova project directory
Type:
String
Valid value:
'add'
'rm'
'remove'
Required for Commands:
'platform'
Specify the action to perform
Type:
String
'Array'
Valid value:
'ios'
'android'
'blackberry10'
'wp8'
'ubuntu'
'firefoxos'
'amazon-fireos'
Version can be specified like
'ios@3.7.0'
Can also pass a directory containing a platform git repository
Required for Commands:
'platform'
Not Applicable for Commands:
'plugin'
Optional for other commands
If using with option.action=add and platform is already present, then the add action it's skip
Specify the platform type
Type:
String
'Array'
Shortcut values for Apache Cordova plugins:
'battery-status'
'camera'
'console'
'contacts'
'device'
'device-motion'
'device-orientation'
'dialogs'
'file'
'geolocation'
'globalization'
'inappbrowser'
'media'
'media-capture'
'network-information'
'splashscreen'
'vibration'
Use with Commands:
'plugin'
Specify the plugin to add to the Cordova project It can be specify in 4 forms:
If using with option.action=add and using ID or ID@version, and plugin is already present, cordova will skip it If using remove or rm options.command to remove a plugin only Shortcut or ID are supported
Biggest contribution you can do is to open issues. You will need to have signed off on the Apache CLA in order for changes to be accepted. For more information, refer to: http://www.apache.org/licenses/#clas In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.