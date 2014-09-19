Like grunt-contrib-copy but only copies files that are newer and maintains modified times for copied files. Useful for creating build directories that can be later synced using tools that rely on file modified times.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-copy-to
Then add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-copy-to');
copyto: {
stuff: {
files: [
{cwd: 'stuffdir/', src: ['**/*'], dest: 'build/', expand: true}
],
options: {
processContent: function(content, path) {
// do something with content or return false to abort copy
return content;
},
// array of ignored paths, can be specific files or a glob
ignore: [
'stuffdir/**/*.bak',
'stuffdir/dontcopyme.txt',
// ignore both a directory and it's contents (brace expansion)
'stuffdir/somedir{,/**/*}'
]
}
}
}
0.0.12 - bug fixes for ignored files and tests
0.0.11 - path fixes/features (@QuentinSup)
0.0.10 - bug fixes (@fschell)
0.0.9 - be less verbose by default, display summary; use --verbose for full output
0.0.8 - adds processContent
0.0.7 - clarification
0.0.5 - code cleanup; readme updates
0.0.3 - Add ignore array
0.0.2 - Tests
0.0.1 - Initial Release
Copyright (c) 2013 Charles Lavery
Licensed under the MIT license.