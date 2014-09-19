openbase logo
grunt-copy-to

by Charles Lavery
0.0.12

grunt copy task that respects and uses modified times

Overview

6.7K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

grunt-copy-to

Like grunt-contrib-copy but only copies files that are newer and maintains modified times for copied files. Useful for creating build directories that can be later synced using tools that rely on file modified times.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-copy-to

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-copy-to');

Documentation

copyto: {
  stuff: {
    files: [
      {cwd: 'stuffdir/', src: ['**/*'], dest: 'build/', expand: true}
    ],
    options: {
      processContent: function(content, path) {
          // do something with content or return false to abort copy
          return content;
      },
      // array of ignored paths, can be specific files or a glob
      ignore: [
        'stuffdir/**/*.bak',
        'stuffdir/dontcopyme.txt',
        // ignore both a directory and it's contents (brace expansion)
        'stuffdir/somedir{,/**/*}'
      ]
    }
  }
}

Release History

0.0.12 - bug fixes for ignored files and tests

0.0.11 - path fixes/features (@QuentinSup)

0.0.10 - bug fixes (@fschell)

0.0.9 - be less verbose by default, display summary; use --verbose for full output

0.0.8 - adds processContent

0.0.7 - clarification

0.0.5 - code cleanup; readme updates

0.0.3 - Add ignore array

0.0.2 - Tests

0.0.1 - Initial Release

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Charles Lavery
Licensed under the MIT license.

