Generate a changelog using conventional-changelog

Install

$ npm install

Usage

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-conventional-changelog' ); grunt.initConfig({ conventionalChangelog : { options : { changelogOpts : { preset : 'angular' }, context : { }, gitRawCommitsOpts : { }, parserOpts : { }, writerOpts : { } }, release : { src : 'CHANGELOG.md' } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'conventionalChangelog' ]);

API

See the conventional-changelog docs.

There are some changes:

changelogOpts

warn

It is grunt.verbose.writeln .

Edit your changelog manually

Sometimes after auto-generating the changelog you want to be able to review the generated changes or add some notes to the current release, you can polish your changelog manually without changing your workflow (you might use grunt-release in the workflow but need grunt to wait until you have finished polishing your changelog).

Here are some examples of how to achieve this.

grunt.initConfig({ shell : { changelog : { options : { stdinRawMode : true }, command : 'subl -w CHANGELOG.md' , } }, spawn : { changelog : { command : 'vim' , pattern : 'CHANGELOG.md' , commandArgs : [ '{0}' ], opts : { stdio : 'inherit' } } }, }); ... grunt.registerTask( 'publish' , [ 'conventionalChangelog' , 'shell:changelog' , 'release' ]); grunt.registerTask( 'publish' , [ 'conventionalChangelog' , 'spawn:changelog' , 'release' ]);

License

MIT