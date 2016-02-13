openbase logo
gcc

grunt-conventional-changelog

by Brian Ford
6.1.0 (see all)

Grunt task for generating a changelog from git metadata

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

NPM version Build Status Dependency Status Coverage Status

Generate a changelog using conventional-changelog

Issues with the output should be reported on the conventional-changelog issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev grunt-conventional-changelog

Usage

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-conventional-changelog');

grunt.initConfig({
  conventionalChangelog: {
    options: {
      changelogOpts: {
        // conventional-changelog options go here
        preset: 'angular'
      },
      context: {
        // context goes here
      },
      gitRawCommitsOpts: {
        // git-raw-commits options go here
      },
      parserOpts: {
        // conventional-commits-parser options go here
      },
      writerOpts: {
        // conventional-changelog-writer options go here
      }
    },
    release: {
      src: 'CHANGELOG.md'
    }
  }
});

grunt.registerTask('default', ['conventionalChangelog']);

API

See the conventional-changelog docs.

There are some changes:

changelogOpts

warn

It is grunt.verbose.writeln.

Edit your changelog manually

Sometimes after auto-generating the changelog you want to be able to review the generated changes or add some notes to the current release, you can polish your changelog manually without changing your workflow (you might use grunt-release in the workflow but need grunt to wait until you have finished polishing your changelog).

Here are some examples of how to achieve this.

grunt.initConfig({

  // grunt-shell
  shell: {
    changelog: {
      options: {
        stdinRawMode: true
      },
      command: 'subl -w CHANGELOG.md',
    }
  },

  // or grunt-spawn
  spawn: {
    changelog: {
      command: 'vim',
      pattern: 'CHANGELOG.md',
      commandArgs: ['{0}'],
      opts: {
        stdio: 'inherit'
      }
    }
  },

});

...

grunt.registerTask('publish', ['conventionalChangelog', 'shell:changelog', 'release']);

// or

grunt.registerTask('publish', ['conventionalChangelog', 'spawn:changelog', 'release']);

License

MIT

