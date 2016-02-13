Generate a changelog using conventional-changelog
$ npm install --save-dev grunt-conventional-changelog
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-conventional-changelog');
grunt.initConfig({
conventionalChangelog: {
options: {
changelogOpts: {
// conventional-changelog options go here
preset: 'angular'
},
context: {
// context goes here
},
gitRawCommitsOpts: {
// git-raw-commits options go here
},
parserOpts: {
// conventional-commits-parser options go here
},
writerOpts: {
// conventional-changelog-writer options go here
}
},
release: {
src: 'CHANGELOG.md'
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['conventionalChangelog']);
See the conventional-changelog docs.
There are some changes:
It is
grunt.verbose.writeln.
Sometimes after auto-generating the changelog you want to be able to review the generated changes or add some notes to the current release, you can polish your changelog manually without changing your workflow (you might use
grunt-release in the workflow but need grunt to wait until you have finished polishing your changelog).
Here are some examples of how to achieve this.
grunt.initConfig({
// grunt-shell
shell: {
changelog: {
options: {
stdinRawMode: true
},
command: 'subl -w CHANGELOG.md',
}
},
// or grunt-spawn
spawn: {
changelog: {
command: 'vim',
pattern: 'CHANGELOG.md',
commandArgs: ['{0}'],
opts: {
stdio: 'inherit'
}
}
},
});
...
grunt.registerTask('publish', ['conventionalChangelog', 'shell:changelog', 'release']);
// or
grunt.registerTask('publish', ['conventionalChangelog', 'spawn:changelog', 'release']);
MIT