Compile YUIDoc Documentation
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-yuidoc --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-yuidoc');
This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.2.
Run this task with the
grunt yuidoc command.
Visit the YUIDoc project home for more information on YUIDocs and commenting syntax.
Settings mirror YUIDoc config.
grunt.initConfig({
pkg: grunt.file.readJSON('package.json'),
yuidoc: {
compile: {
name: '<%= pkg.name %>',
description: '<%= pkg.description %>',
version: '<%= pkg.version %>',
url: '<%= pkg.homepage %>',
options: {
paths: 'path/to/source/code/',
themedir: 'path/to/custom/theme/',
outdir: 'where/to/save/docs/'
}
}
}
});
Task submitted by George Pantazis
