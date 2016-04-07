Compile YUIDoc Documentation

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-yuidoc --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-yuidoc' );

This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.2.

Yuidoc task

Run this task with the grunt yuidoc command.

Visit the YUIDoc project home for more information on YUIDocs and commenting syntax.

Options

Settings mirror YUIDoc config.

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ pkg : grunt.file.readJSON( 'package.json' ), yuidoc : { compile : { name : '<%= pkg.name %>' , description : '<%= pkg.description %>' , version : '<%= pkg.version %>' , url : '<%= pkg.homepage %>' , options : { paths : 'path/to/source/code/' , themedir : 'path/to/custom/theme/' , outdir : 'where/to/save/docs/' } } } });

Release History

2015-08-24 v1.0.0 Bump yuidocjs version to v0.10.0. peerDeps updates. Doc updates.

2015-08-24 v0.10.0 Update to yuidocjs ^0.9.0.

2015-06-29 v0.9.0 Update to yuidocjs 0.8.0.

2015-05-11 v0.8.0 Update to yuidocjs 0.7.0.

2015-01-21 v0.7.0 Update to yuidocjs 0.5.0.

2014-12-28 v0.6.0 Update to yuidocjs 0.4.0.

2014-03-12 v0.5.2 Make sure to write JSON data with parseOnly .

. 2014-02-24 v0.5.1 Fixes parseOnly callback.

callback. 2013-09-01 v0.5.0 Catches and reports errors thrown by YUIDoc with grunt.warn .

. 2013-02-15 v0.4.0 First official release for Grunt 0.4.0.

2013-01-23 v0.4.0rc7 Updating grunt/gruntplugin dependencies to rc7. Changing in-development grunt/gruntplugin dependency versions from tilde version ranges to specific versions.

2013-01-09 v0.4.0rc5 Updating to work with grunt v0.4.0rc5.

2012-10-12 v0.3.2 Rename grunt-contrib-lib dep to grunt-lib-contrib.

2012-10-01 v0.3.1 Project options are parsed as templates.

2012-09-23 v0.3.0 Options no longer accepted from global config key.

2012-09-10 v0.2.0 Refactored from grunt-contrib into individual repo.

Task submitted by George Pantazis

