grunt-contrib-symlink

by gruntjs
1.0.0 (see all)

Create symbolic links.

Readme

grunt-contrib-symlink v1.0.0 Build Status: Linux Build Status: Windows

Create symbolic links.

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-symlink --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-symlink');

Run this task with the grunt symlink command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide. Pay special attention to the Building the files object dynamically section, which explains how to create many src-dest file mappings all at once.

Note that the symlink mode (file, dir) is determined automatically based on the src file type.

Usage Examples

symlink: {
  options: {
    // Enable overwrite to delete symlinks before recreating them
    overwrite: false,
    // Enable force to overwrite symlinks outside the current working directory
    force: false
  },
  // The "build/target.txt" symlink will be created and linked to
  // "source/target.txt". It should appear like this in a file listing:
  // build/target.txt -> ../source/target.txt
  explicit: {
    src: 'source/target.txt',
    dest: 'build/target.txt'
  },
  // These examples using "expand" to generate src-dest file mappings:
  // http://gruntjs.com/configuring-tasks#building-the-files-object-dynamically
  expanded: {
    files: [
      // All child files and directories in "source", starting with "foo-" will
      // be symlinked into the "build" directory, with the leading "source"
      // stripped off.
      {
        expand: true,
        overwrite: false,
        cwd: 'source',
        src: ['foo-*'],
        dest: 'build'
      },
      // All child directories in "source" will be symlinked into the "build"
      // directory, with the leading "source" stripped off.
      {
        expand: true,
        overwrite: false,
        cwd: 'source',
        src: ['*'],
        dest: 'build',
        filter: 'isDirectory'
      }
    ]
  },
}

CLI overwrite option

To override the overwrite option via the CLI pass it as an option

  grunt symlink --overwrite

Usage tips on Microsoft Windows

Make sure your command prompt has administrative privileges, otherwise the task will not work.

Release History

  • 2016-02-28   v1.0.0   Added force option when overwriting a symlink outside the current working directory.
  • 2014-02-01   v0.3.0   Fixed symlinking to '.'. Add Windows usage hints. Added error logging and force failure when unable to create a symlink.
  • 2013-07-26   v0.2.0   Initial release as rewritten, officially-maintained, contrib plugin.
  • 2012-12-21   v0.1.1   Unofficial release.
  • 2012-12-20   v0.1.0   Unofficial release.

Task submitted by "Cowboy" Ben Alman

This file was generated on Thu Apr 14 2016 09:11:03.

