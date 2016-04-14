Create symbolic links.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-symlink --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-symlink');
Run this task with the
grunt symlink command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide. Pay special attention to the Building the files object dynamically section, which explains how to create many src-dest file mappings all at once.
Note that the symlink mode (file, dir) is determined automatically based on the src file type.
symlink: {
options: {
// Enable overwrite to delete symlinks before recreating them
overwrite: false,
// Enable force to overwrite symlinks outside the current working directory
force: false
},
// The "build/target.txt" symlink will be created and linked to
// "source/target.txt". It should appear like this in a file listing:
// build/target.txt -> ../source/target.txt
explicit: {
src: 'source/target.txt',
dest: 'build/target.txt'
},
// These examples using "expand" to generate src-dest file mappings:
// http://gruntjs.com/configuring-tasks#building-the-files-object-dynamically
expanded: {
files: [
// All child files and directories in "source", starting with "foo-" will
// be symlinked into the "build" directory, with the leading "source"
// stripped off.
{
expand: true,
overwrite: false,
cwd: 'source',
src: ['foo-*'],
dest: 'build'
},
// All child directories in "source" will be symlinked into the "build"
// directory, with the leading "source" stripped off.
{
expand: true,
overwrite: false,
cwd: 'source',
src: ['*'],
dest: 'build',
filter: 'isDirectory'
}
]
},
}
To override the overwrite option via the CLI pass it as an option
grunt symlink --overwrite
Make sure your command prompt has administrative privileges, otherwise the task will not work.
force option when overwriting a symlink outside the current working directory.
