Compile Sass to CSS
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-sass --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-sass');
Run this task with the
grunt sass command.
Sass is a preprocessor that adds nested rules, variables, mixins and functions, selector inheritance, and more to CSS. Sass files compile into well-formatted, standard CSS to use in your site or application.
This task requires you to have Ruby and Sass installed. If you're on OS X or Linux you probably already have Ruby installed; test with
ruby -v in your terminal. When you've confirmed you have Ruby installed, run
gem install sass to install Sass.
Note: Files that begin with "_" are ignored even if they match the globbing pattern. This is done to match the expected Sass partial behaviour.
Type:
String
Default:
auto
Values:
auto - relative paths where possible, file URIs elsewhere
file - always absolute file URIs
inline - include the source text in the sourcemap
none- no sourcemaps
Requires Sass 3.4.0, which can be installed with
gem install sass
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Show a full traceback on error.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false on Windows, otherwise
true
Force Unix newlines in written files.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Just check the Sass syntax, does not evaluate and write the output.
Type:
String
Default:
nested
Output style. Can be
nested,
compact,
compressed,
expanded.
Type:
Number
Default:
5
How many digits of precision to use when outputting decimal numbers.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Silence warnings and status messages during compilation.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Make Compass imports available and load project configuration (
config.rb located close to the
Gruntfile.js).
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Emit extra information in the generated CSS that can be used by the FireSass Firebug plugin.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Emit comments in the generated CSS indicating the corresponding source line.
Type:
String|Array
Add a (or multiple) Sass import path.
Type:
String|Array
Require a (or multiple) Ruby library before running Sass.
Type:
String
Default:
.sass-cache
The path to put cached Sass files.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Don't cache to sassc files.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Run
sass with bundle exec:
bundle exec sass.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Only compile changed files.
grunt.initConfig({
sass: { // Task
dist: { // Target
options: { // Target options
style: 'expanded'
},
files: { // Dictionary of files
'main.css': 'main.scss', // 'destination': 'source'
'widgets.css': 'widgets.scss'
}
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-sass');
grunt.registerTask('default', ['sass']);
grunt.initConfig({
sass: {
dist: {
files: {
'main.css': 'main.scss'
}
}
}
});
Instead of concatenating the files, just
@import them into another
.sass file eg.
main.scss.
You can specify multiple
destination: source items in
files.
grunt.initConfig({
sass: {
dist: {
files: {
'main.css': 'main.scss',
'widgets.css': 'widgets.scss'
}
}
}
});
Instead of naming all files you want to compile, you can use the
expand property allowing you to specify a directory. More information available in the grunt docs -
Building the files object dynamically.
grunt.initConfig({
sass: {
dist: {
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: 'styles',
src: ['*.scss'],
dest: '../public',
ext: '.css'
}]
}
}
});
chalk. Update to docs and project structure.
banner option. Allow using
--force to ignore compile errors. Increase concurrency count from
2 to
4. Improve Windows support.
check option.
update option.
bundleExec option. Fix
os.cpus() issue. Log
sass command when
--verbose flag is set.
banner option.
file.orig.src if
file.src does not exist and return early to avoid passing non-existent files to sass binary.
bundle exec. Make sure
.css files are compiled with SCSS.
this.files API. Add
separator option.
Task submitted by Sindre Sorhus
