Compile Sass to CSS

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-sass --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-sass' );

Sass task

Run this task with the grunt sass command.

Sass is a preprocessor that adds nested rules, variables, mixins and functions, selector inheritance, and more to CSS. Sass files compile into well-formatted, standard CSS to use in your site or application.

This task requires you to have Ruby and Sass installed. If you're on OS X or Linux you probably already have Ruby installed; test with ruby -v in your terminal. When you've confirmed you have Ruby installed, run gem install sass to install Sass.

Note: Files that begin with "_" are ignored even if they match the globbing pattern. This is done to match the expected Sass partial behaviour.

Options

sourcemap

Type: String

Default: auto

Values:

auto - relative paths where possible, file URIs elsewhere

- relative paths where possible, file URIs elsewhere file - always absolute file URIs

- always absolute file URIs inline - include the source text in the sourcemap

- include the source text in the sourcemap none - no sourcemaps

Requires Sass 3.4.0, which can be installed with gem install sass

trace

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Show a full traceback on error.

unixNewlines

Type: Boolean

Default: false on Windows, otherwise true

Force Unix newlines in written files.

check

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Just check the Sass syntax, does not evaluate and write the output.

style

Type: String

Default: nested

Output style. Can be nested , compact , compressed , expanded .

precision

Type: Number

Default: 5

How many digits of precision to use when outputting decimal numbers.

quiet

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Silence warnings and status messages during compilation.

compass

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Make Compass imports available and load project configuration ( config.rb located close to the Gruntfile.js ).

debugInfo

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Emit extra information in the generated CSS that can be used by the FireSass Firebug plugin.

lineNumbers

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Emit comments in the generated CSS indicating the corresponding source line.

loadPath

Type: String|Array

Add a (or multiple) Sass import path.

require

Type: String|Array

Require a (or multiple) Ruby library before running Sass.

cacheLocation

Type: String

Default: .sass-cache

The path to put cached Sass files.

noCache

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Don't cache to sassc files.

bundleExec

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Run sass with bundle exec: bundle exec sass .

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Only compile changed files.

Examples

Example config

grunt.initConfig({ sass : { dist : { options : { style : 'expanded' }, files : { 'main.css' : 'main.scss' , 'widgets.css' : 'widgets.scss' } } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-sass' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'sass' ]);

Compile

grunt.initConfig({ sass : { dist : { files : { 'main.css' : 'main.scss' } } } });

Concat and compile

Instead of concatenating the files, just @import them into another .sass file eg. main.scss .

Compile multiple files

You can specify multiple destination: source items in files .

grunt.initConfig({ sass : { dist : { files : { 'main.css' : 'main.scss' , 'widgets.css' : 'widgets.scss' } } } });

Compile files in a directory

Instead of naming all files you want to compile, you can use the expand property allowing you to specify a directory. More information available in the grunt docs - Building the files object dynamically .

grunt.initConfig({ sass : { dist : { files : [{ expand : true , cwd : 'styles' , src : [ '*.scss' ], dest : '../public' , ext : '.css' }] } } });

Release History

2020-03-04 v2.0.0 Update dependencies. Now requires at least Node 8.

2016-03-04 v1.0.0 Bump chalk . Update to docs and project structure.

. Update to docs and project structure. 2015-02-06 v0.9.0 Remove banner option. Allow using --force to ignore compile errors. Increase concurrency count from 2 to 4 . Improve Windows support.

option. Allow using to ignore compile errors. Increase concurrency count from to . Improve Windows support. 2014-08-24 v0.8.1 Fix check option.

option. 2014-08-21 v0.8.0 Support Sass 3.4 Source Map option. Add update option.

option. 2014-08-09 v0.7.4 Fix bundleExec option. Fix os.cpus() issue. Log sass command when --verbose flag is set.

option. Fix issue. Log command when flag is set. 2014-03-06 v0.7.3 Only create empty dest files when they don't already exist.

2014-02-02 v0.7.2 Fix error reporting when Sass is not available.

2014-01-28 v0.7.1 Fix regression of Bundler support.

2014-01-26 v0.7.0 Improve Windows support.

2013-12-10 v0.6.0 Ignore files where filename have leading underscore.

2013-08-21 v0.5.0 Add banner option.

option. 2013-07-06 v0.4.1 Use file.orig.src if file.src does not exist and return early to avoid passing non-existent files to sass binary.

if does not exist and return early to avoid passing non-existent files to sass binary. 2013-06-30 v0.4.0 Rewrite task to be able to support Source Maps. Compile Sass files in parallel for better performance.

2013-03-26 v0.3.0 Add support for bundle exec . Make sure .css files are compiled with SCSS.

. Make sure files are compiled with SCSS. 2013-02-15 v0.2.2 First official release for Grunt 0.4.0.

2013-01-25 v0.2.2rc7 Updating grunt/gruntplugin dependencies to rc7. Changing in-development grunt/gruntplugin dependency versions from tilde version ranges to specific versions.

2013-01-09 v0.2.2rc5 Updating to work with grunt v0.4.0rc5. Switching to this.files API. Add separator option.

API. Add option. 2012-11-05 v0.2.0 Grunt 0.4 compatibility. Improve error message when Sass binary couldn't be found

2012-10-12 v0.1.3 Rename grunt-contrib-lib dep to grunt-lib-contrib.

2012-10-08 v0.1.2 Fix regression for darwin.

2012-10-05 v0.1.1 Windows support.

2012-09-24 v0.1.0 Initial release.

