Optimize RequireJS projects using r.js
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-requirejs --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-requirejs');
This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.3.
Run this task with the
grunt requirejs command.
Task targets and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
For a full list of possible options, see the r.js example build file.
The done option is an optional hook to receive the r.js build output. The first argument is the grunt async callback that you are required to call if you provide the done hook. This informs grunt that the task is complete. The second parameter is the build output from r.js.
requirejs: {
compile: {
options: {
baseUrl: 'path/to/base',
mainConfigFile: 'path/to/config.js',
name: 'path/to/almond', /* assumes a production build using almond, if you don't use almond, you
need to set the "includes" or "modules" option instead of name */
include: [ 'src/main.js' ],
out: 'path/to/optimized.js'
}
}
}
requirejs: {
compile: {
options: {
baseUrl: 'path/to/base',
mainConfigFile: 'path/to/config.js',
done: function(done, output) {
var duplicates = require('rjs-build-analysis').duplicates(output);
if (Object.keys(duplicates).length) {
grunt.log.subhead('Duplicates found in requirejs build:');
grunt.log.warn(duplicates);
return done(new Error('r.js built duplicate modules, please check the excludes option.'));
}
done();
}
}
}
}
requirejs: {
compile: {
options: {
baseUrl: 'path/to/base',
mainConfigFile: 'path/to/config.js',
error: function(done, err) {
grunt.log.warn(err);
done();
}
}
}
}
