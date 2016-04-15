Optimize RequireJS projects using r.js

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-requirejs --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-requirejs' );

This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.3.

Requirejs task

Run this task with the grunt requirejs command.

Task targets and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Options

For a full list of possible options, see the r.js example build file.

The done option is an optional hook to receive the r.js build output. The first argument is the grunt async callback that you are required to call if you provide the done hook. This informs grunt that the task is complete. The second parameter is the build output from r.js.

Usage Examples

requirejs: { compile : { options : { baseUrl : 'path/to/base' , mainConfigFile : 'path/to/config.js' , name : 'path/to/almond' , include : [ 'src/main.js' ], out : 'path/to/optimized.js' } } }

Done

requirejs: { compile : { options : { baseUrl : 'path/to/base' , mainConfigFile : 'path/to/config.js' , done : function ( done, output ) { var duplicates = require ( 'rjs-build-analysis' ).duplicates(output); if ( Object .keys(duplicates).length) { grunt.log.subhead( 'Duplicates found in requirejs build:' ); grunt.log.warn(duplicates); return done( new Error ( 'r.js built duplicate modules, please check the excludes option.' )); } done(); } } } }

Error

requirejs: { compile : { options : { baseUrl : 'path/to/base' , mainConfigFile : 'path/to/config.js' , error : function ( done, err ) { grunt.log.warn(err); done(); } } } }

Release History

2016-03-04 v1.0.0 Update usage example to show a working usage. Remove peerDep and point to main task. rjs-build-analysis returns an object not an array. Made clear that usage of almond is not required. Added error option to handle r.js errors.

2014-04-25 v0.4.4 Reduce logging verbosity unless --verbose flag is used.

flag is used. 2014-02-26 v0.4.3 Remove "Gruntfile.js" as package.json main.

2014-02-26 v0.4.2 Catch exceptions in done .

. 2013-05-16 v0.4.1 Add done option.

option. 2013-02-15 v0.4.0 First official release for Grunt 0.4.0.

2013-01-23 v0.4.0rc7 Updating to work with grunt v0.4.0rc7.

2013-01-09 v0.4.0rc5 Updating to work with grunt v0.4.0rc5.

2012-10-12 v0.3.3 Rename grunt-contrib-lib dep to grunt-lib-contrib.

2012-10-09 v0.3.1 Bump to RequireJS 2.1.x. Run optimizer async.

2012-09-23 v0.3.0 Options no longer accepted from global config key.

2012-09-10 v0.2.0 Refactored from grunt-contrib into individual repo.

Task submitted by Tyler Kellen

This file was generated on Thu Apr 07 2016 15:25:57.