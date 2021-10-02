Run QUnit unit tests in a headless Chrome instance
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-qunit --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-qunit');
Run this task with the
grunt qunit command.
You have chosen to write your unit tests using QUnit, you have written a html page which reports the summary and individual details of your unit tests, you are happy with this but realize you miss the ability to have your unit test suite run automatically each time you commit changes to your code.
This is where the
grunt-contrib-qunit plugin comes in the play:
grunt-contrib-qunit lets you run your tests in the invisible [Chrome][]
browser, thus converting your unit test suite into something you can run
from a script, a script you can have automatically run on travis-ci (or the
Continuous Integration service of your choice) which in turn can alert you
of any rule-breaking commit to your code.
You can still monitor the status of your unit tests suite visiting your html
test page in your browser, but with
grunt-contrib-qunit you can also run
the same suite from the command line interface.
This plugin defines one single task:
qunit. Configure it in your
Gruntfile.js, run it with the
grunt qunit command.
Please read about specifying task targets, files and options in the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
When installed by npm, this plugin will automatically download and install a local
[Chrome][] binary within the
node_modules directory of the puppeteer library,
which is used for launching a Chrome process. If your system already provides an
installation of Chrome, you can configure this plugin to use the globally installed
executable by specifying a custom
executablePath in the puppeteer launch options.
This will almost certainly be needed in order to run Chrome in a CI environment
This plugin uses Puppeteer to run tests in a Chrome process. Chrome requires a number of dependencies that must be installed, depending on your OS.
Please see Puppeteer's docs to see the latest docs for what dependencies you need for your OS:
https://github.com/GoogleChrome/puppeteer/blob/master/docs/troubleshooting.md
Type:
Number
Default:
5000
The amount of time (in milliseconds) that grunt will wait for a QUnit
start() call before failing the task with an error.
Type:
String|
Array
Default:
chrome/bridge.js
One or multiple (array) JavaScript file names to inject into the html test page. Defaults to the path of the QUnit-Chrome bridge file.
You may want to inject something different than the provided QUnit-Chrome bridge, or to inject more than just the provided bridge. See the built-in bridge for more information.
Type:
String
Default:
""
Create URLs for the
src files, all
src files are prefixed with that base.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
By default,
console.[log|warn|error] output from the Chrome browser will be piped into QUnit console. Set to
false to disable this behavior.
Type:
Array
Default:
[]
Absolute
http:// or
https:// urls to be passed to Chrome. Specified URLs will be merged with any specified
src files first. Note that urls must be served by a web server, and since this task doesn't contain a web server, one will need to be configured separately. The grunt-contrib-connect plugin provides a basic web server.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
When true, the whole task will not fail when there are individual test failures, or when no assertions for a test have run. This can be set to true when you always want other tasks in the queue to be executed.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
When true, this will suppress the default logging for individually failed tests. Customized logging can be performed by listening to and responding to
qunit.log events.
Type:
Object
Default:
{ headless: true }
Arguments to be used when
puppeteer.launch() is invoked. This may be useful for specifying a custom Chrome executable path, running in non-headless mode, specifying environment variables to use when launching Chrome, etc. See the [Puppeteer API Reference][https://pptr.dev/#?product=Puppeteer&version=v1.3.0] for a list of launch options that are available.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Fail a test when the global namespace is polluted. See the QUnit cookbook for more information.
--modules
grunt qunit --modules="foo"
Will run the module
foo. You can specify one or multiple, comma-separated modules to run.
--seed
grunt qunit --seed="a-string"
Specify the seed to pass to QUnit, to run tests in random, but deterministic order. See
QUnit.config.seed docs for more information.
Note: You must be using
QUnit version
1.23.0 or greater for these features to work properly.
In this example,
grunt qunit:all will test all
.html files in the test directory and all subdirectories. First, the wildcard is expanded to match each individual file. Then, each matched filename is passed to [Chrome][] (one at a time).
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
qunit: {
all: ['test/**/*.html']
}
});
In circumstances where running unit tests from local files is inadequate, you can specify
http:// or
https:// URLs via the
urls option. Each URL is passed to [Chrome][] (one at a time).
In this example,
grunt qunit will test two files, served from the server running at
localhost:8000.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
qunit: {
all: {
options: {
urls: [
'http://localhost:8000/test/foo.html',
'http://localhost:8000/test/bar.html'
]
}
}
}
});
Wildcards and URLs may be combined by specifying both.
It's important to note that grunt does not automatically start a
localhost web server. That being said, the grunt-contrib-connect plugin
connect task can be run before the
qunit task to serve files via a simple connect web server.
In the following example, if a web server isn't running at
localhost:8000, running
grunt qunit with the following configuration will fail because the
qunit task won't be able to load the specified URLs. However, running
grunt connect qunit will first start a static connect web server at
localhost:8000 with its base path set to the Gruntfile's directory. Then, the
qunit task will be run, requesting the specified URLs.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
qunit: {
all: {
options: {
urls: [
'http://localhost:8000/test/foo.html',
'http://localhost:8000/test/bar.html',
]
}
}
},
connect: {
server: {
options: {
port: 8000,
base: '.'
}
}
}
});
// This plugin provides the "connect" task.
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-connect');
// A convenient task alias.
grunt.registerTask('test', ['connect', 'qunit']);
In the following example, the default timeout value of
5000 is overridden with the value
10000 (timeout values are in milliseconds). Custom options to use when launching Puppeteer can be specified using
options.puppeteer, with all property names corresponding directly to options supported by
puppeteer.launch(). For example, the following configuration sets the TZ environment variable and invokes a custom Chrome executable at "/usr/bin/chromium"
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
qunit: {
options: {
timeout: 10000,
puppeteer: {
env: {
TZ: "UTC"
},
executablePath: "/usr/bin/chromium"
}
},
all: ['test/**/*.html']
}
});
When using AMD to load QUnit and your tests, make sure to have a path for the
qunit module defined.
QUnit callback methods and arguments are also emitted through grunt's event system so that you may build custom reporting tools. Please refer to to the QUnit documentation for more information.
The events, with arguments, are as follows:
qunit.begin
qunit.moduleStart
(name)
qunit.testStart
(name)
qunit.log
(result, actual, expected, message, source)
qunit.testDone
(name, failed, passed, total, duration)
qunit.moduleDone
(name, failed, passed, total)
qunit.done
(failed, passed, total, runtime)
In addition to QUnit callback-named events, the following events are emitted by Grunt:
qunit.spawn
(url): when [Chrome][] is spawned for a test
qunit.fail.load
(url): when [Chrome][] could not open the given url
qunit.fail.timeout: when a QUnit test times out, usually due to a missing
QUnit.start() call
qunit.error.onError
(message, stackTrace): when a JavaScript execution error occurs
You may listen for these events like so:
grunt.event.on('qunit.spawn', function (url) {
grunt.log.ok('Running test: ' + url);
});
QUnit.jsDump Upgrade qunitjs to 2.3.0 (#123) adding an Introduction to the README (#140)
--seed flag Add note about min version of QUnit required to use the CLI flags Implement support for todo tests and revamp reporting logic (#137)
error.onError handler, onus now on end user binding to event. Update docs.
options.force. Fix query string for
noGlobals. Update docs.
QUnit.jsDump to
QUnit.dump.
testDone. Other minor fixes.
true (do bind). Add
httpBase option. Only call
jsDump.parse() if a test failed.
qunit.fail.load and
qunit.fail.timeout events. Update QUnit to v1.12.0. Add
force option. Propagate
onError events from phantomjs through the
qunit.error.onError event. Remove confusing error message.
this.filesSrc API. Adding
urls option for specifying absolute test URLs.
Task submitted by "Cowboy" Ben Alman
This file was generated on Sun Sep 12 2021 09:48:14.