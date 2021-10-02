Run QUnit unit tests in a headless Chrome instance

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-qunit --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-qunit' );

Qunit task

Run this task with the grunt qunit command.

You have chosen to write your unit tests using QUnit, you have written a html page which reports the summary and individual details of your unit tests, you are happy with this but realize you miss the ability to have your unit test suite run automatically each time you commit changes to your code.

This is where the grunt-contrib-qunit plugin comes in the play: grunt-contrib-qunit lets you run your tests in the invisible [Chrome][] browser, thus converting your unit test suite into something you can run from a script, a script you can have automatically run on travis-ci (or the Continuous Integration service of your choice) which in turn can alert you of any rule-breaking commit to your code.

You can still monitor the status of your unit tests suite visiting your html test page in your browser, but with grunt-contrib-qunit you can also run the same suite from the command line interface.

This plugin defines one single task: qunit . Configure it in your Gruntfile.js , run it with the grunt qunit command.

Please read about specifying task targets, files and options in the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

When installed by npm, this plugin will automatically download and install a local [Chrome][] binary within the node_modules directory of the puppeteer library, which is used for launching a Chrome process. If your system already provides an installation of Chrome, you can configure this plugin to use the globally installed executable by specifying a custom executablePath in the puppeteer launch options.

This will almost certainly be needed in order to run Chrome in a CI environment

OS Dependencies

This plugin uses Puppeteer to run tests in a Chrome process. Chrome requires a number of dependencies that must be installed, depending on your OS.

Please see Puppeteer's docs to see the latest docs for what dependencies you need for your OS:

https://github.com/GoogleChrome/puppeteer/blob/master/docs/troubleshooting.md

Options

timeout

Type: Number

Default: 5000

The amount of time (in milliseconds) that grunt will wait for a QUnit start() call before failing the task with an error.

inject

Type: String | Array

Default: chrome/bridge.js

One or multiple (array) JavaScript file names to inject into the html test page. Defaults to the path of the QUnit-Chrome bridge file.

You may want to inject something different than the provided QUnit-Chrome bridge, or to inject more than just the provided bridge. See the built-in bridge for more information.

httpBase

Type: String

Default: ""

Create URLs for the src files, all src files are prefixed with that base.

console

Type: boolean

Default: true

By default, console.[log|warn|error] output from the Chrome browser will be piped into QUnit console. Set to false to disable this behavior.

urls

Type: Array

Default: []

Absolute http:// or https:// urls to be passed to Chrome. Specified URLs will be merged with any specified src files first. Note that urls must be served by a web server, and since this task doesn't contain a web server, one will need to be configured separately. The grunt-contrib-connect plugin provides a basic web server.

force

Type: boolean

Default: false

When true, the whole task will not fail when there are individual test failures, or when no assertions for a test have run. This can be set to true when you always want other tasks in the queue to be executed.

summaryOnly

Type: boolean

Default: false

When true, this will suppress the default logging for individually failed tests. Customized logging can be performed by listening to and responding to qunit.log events.

puppeteer

Type: Object

Default: { headless: true }

Arguments to be used when puppeteer.launch() is invoked. This may be useful for specifying a custom Chrome executable path, running in non-headless mode, specifying environment variables to use when launching Chrome, etc. See the [Puppeteer API Reference][https://pptr.dev/#?product=Puppeteer&version=v1.3.0] for a list of launch options that are available.

noGlobals

Type: boolean

Default: false

Fail a test when the global namespace is polluted. See the QUnit cookbook for more information.

Command line options

Filtering by module name: --modules

grunt qunit --modules="foo"

Will run the module foo . You can specify one or multiple, comma-separated modules to run.

Running tests in seeded-random order: --seed

grunt qunit --seed="a-string"

Specify the seed to pass to QUnit, to run tests in random, but deterministic order. See QUnit.config.seed docs for more information.

Note: You must be using QUnit version 1.23.0 or greater for these features to work properly.

Usage examples

Wildcards

In this example, grunt qunit:all will test all .html files in the test directory and all subdirectories. First, the wildcard is expanded to match each individual file. Then, each matched filename is passed to [Chrome][] (one at a time).

grunt.initConfig({ qunit : { all : [ 'test/**/*.html' ] } });

Testing via http:// or https://

In circumstances where running unit tests from local files is inadequate, you can specify http:// or https:// URLs via the urls option. Each URL is passed to [Chrome][] (one at a time).

In this example, grunt qunit will test two files, served from the server running at localhost:8000 .

grunt.initConfig({ qunit : { all : { options : { urls : [ 'http://localhost:8000/test/foo.html' , 'http://localhost:8000/test/bar.html' ] } } } });

Wildcards and URLs may be combined by specifying both.

Using the grunt-contrib-connect plugin

It's important to note that grunt does not automatically start a localhost web server. That being said, the grunt-contrib-connect plugin connect task can be run before the qunit task to serve files via a simple connect web server.

In the following example, if a web server isn't running at localhost:8000 , running grunt qunit with the following configuration will fail because the qunit task won't be able to load the specified URLs. However, running grunt connect qunit will first start a static connect web server at localhost:8000 with its base path set to the Gruntfile's directory. Then, the qunit task will be run, requesting the specified URLs.

grunt.initConfig({ qunit : { all : { options : { urls : [ 'http://localhost:8000/test/foo.html' , 'http://localhost:8000/test/bar.html' , ] } } }, connect : { server : { options : { port : 8000 , base : '.' } } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-connect' ); grunt.registerTask( 'test' , [ 'connect' , 'qunit' ]);

Custom timeouts and Puppeteer options

In the following example, the default timeout value of 5000 is overridden with the value 10000 (timeout values are in milliseconds). Custom options to use when launching Puppeteer can be specified using options.puppeteer , with all property names corresponding directly to options supported by puppeteer.launch() . For example, the following configuration sets the TZ environment variable and invokes a custom Chrome executable at "/usr/bin/chromium"

grunt.initConfig({ qunit : { options : { timeout : 10000 , puppeteer : { env : { TZ : "UTC" }, executablePath : "/usr/bin/chromium" } }, all : [ 'test/**/*.html' ] } });

Loading QUnit with AMD

When using AMD to load QUnit and your tests, make sure to have a path for the qunit module defined.

Events and reporting

QUnit callback methods and arguments are also emitted through grunt's event system so that you may build custom reporting tools. Please refer to to the QUnit documentation for more information.

The events, with arguments, are as follows:

qunit.begin

qunit.moduleStart (name)

qunit.testStart (name)

qunit.log (result, actual, expected, message, source)

qunit.testDone (name, failed, passed, total, duration)

qunit.moduleDone (name, failed, passed, total)

qunit.done (failed, passed, total, runtime)

In addition to QUnit callback-named events, the following events are emitted by Grunt:

qunit.spawn (url) : when [Chrome][] is spawned for a test

: when [Chrome][] is spawned for a test qunit.fail.load (url) : when [Chrome][] could not open the given url

: when [Chrome][] could not open the given url qunit.fail.timeout : when a QUnit test times out, usually due to a missing QUnit.start() call

: when a QUnit test times out, usually due to a missing call qunit.error.onError (message, stackTrace) : when a JavaScript execution error occurs

You may listen for these events like so:

grunt.event.on( 'qunit.spawn' , function ( url ) { grunt.log.ok( 'Running test: ' + url); });

Release History

2021-04-18 v5.0.0 Puppeteer version to ^5.0.0. Dependency updates.

2020-06-17 v4.0.0 Puppeteer version to v4.0.0. Dependency updates and typo fixes. Minimum node version is now version 10.

2018-12-29 v3.1.0 Updated to puppeteer ^1.11.0.

2018-08-12 v3.0.1 Fixed regressions.

2018-07-24 v3.0.0 Switch to using headless chrome / puppeteer instead of phantomjs

2017-04-04 v2.0.0 Remove usage of QUnit.jsDump Upgrade qunitjs to 2.3.0 (#123) adding an Introduction to the README (#140)

Upgrade qunitjs to 2.3.0 (#123) adding an Introduction to the README (#140) 2017-02-07 v1.3.0 Add ability to run tests in seeded-random order through --seed flag Add note about min version of QUnit required to use the CLI flags Implement support for todo tests and revamp reporting logic (#137)

flag Add note about min version of QUnit required to use the CLI flags Implement support for todo tests and revamp reporting logic (#137) 2016-04-14 v1.2.0 Add support for filtering running modules using command line (--modules) Removed 'grunt.warn' output from error.onError handler, onus now on end user binding to event. Update docs.

handler, onus now on end user binding to event. Update docs. 2016-03-11 v1.1.0 Adding support for 'summaryOnly'. Fix options.force . Fix query string for noGlobals . Update docs.

. Fix query string for . Update docs. 2016-02-05 v1.0.1 Change QUnit.jsDump to QUnit.dump .

to . 2016-02-05 v1.0.0 Update grunt-lib-phantomjs to 1.0.0, effectively upgrading to phantomjs 2.x. Remove grunt as a peerDependency.

2015-04-03 v0.7.0 Log PhantomJS errors as warnings.

2015-03-31 v0.6.0 Add noGlobals option, forwarded to QUnit. Report proper exit code to grunt based on failures. Add support for AMD.

2014-07-09 v0.5.2 Added support for reporting the duration of testDone . Other minor fixes.

. Other minor fixes. 2014-05-31 v0.5.1 Updates grunt-lib-phantomjs.

2014-05-31 v0.5.0 Add ability to hide PhantomJS console output. Add option for binding phantomjs console to grunt output. Default is true (do bind). Add httpBase option. Only call jsDump.parse() if a test failed.

(do bind). Add option. Only call if a test failed. 2014-01-17 v0.4.0 Update grunt-lib-phantomjs to v0.5.0. Explicitly set files to publish to npm. Ref gruntjs/gruntjs.com#65. Update qunit-overview.md, include CentOS dependencies. Closes gh-49.

2013-09-29 v0.3.0 Update grunt-lib-phantomjs to v0.4.0. Add qunit.fail.load and qunit.fail.timeout events. Update QUnit to v1.12.0. Add force option. Propagate onError events from phantomjs through the qunit.error.onError event. Remove confusing error message.

and events. Update QUnit to v1.12.0. Add option. Propagate events from phantomjs through the event. Remove confusing error message. 2013-06-06 v0.2.2 Warn if no assertions ran in a single test. Spaces instead of newlines for clickable URLs. Wrap bridge.js in a IIFE.

2013-04-05 v0.2.1 Update to use PhantomJS 1.9.0. Fixes PhantomJS not found errors.

2013-02-28 v0.2.0 Update to use PhantomJS 1.8.1.

2013-02-15 v0.1.1 First official release for Grunt 0.4.0.

2013-01-18 v0.1.1rc6 Updating grunt/gruntplugin dependencies to rc6. Changing in-development grunt/gruntplugin dependency versions from tilde version ranges to specific versions.

2013-01-09 v0.1.1rc5 Updating to work with grunt v0.4.0rc5. Switching to this.filesSrc API. Adding urls option for specifying absolute test URLs.

API. Adding option for specifying absolute test URLs. 2012-10-05 v0.1.0 Work in progress, not yet officially released.

Task submitted by "Cowboy" Ben Alman

