Compile Pug templates

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-pug --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-pug' );

Pug task

Run this task with the grunt pug command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Options

pretty

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Output indented HTML.

data

Type: Object

Sets the data passed to Pug during template compilation. Any data can be passed to the template (including grunt templates).

This value also might be a function taking source and destination path as arguments and returning a data object. Within the function, this is bound to the file configuration object.

options: { data : function ( dest, src ) { return { from : src, to : dest }; } }

or you can have options from a required JSON file:

options: { data : function ( dest, src ) { return require ( './locals.json' ); } }

filters

Type: Object

If you want to use filters you have two ways to do it. First you can write your filters inline within your Gruntfile.js or define filters in separate file and export it.

Filters are given a context with the pug instance and local variables: {pug: pug, data: data} , where pug is global pug instance and data is options passed to options.data . You can use this.pug.render() inside your filters to render the content of a block and locals as #{variable} from your data.

Inline filters

Gruntfile.js:

options: { filters : { some : function ( block ) {}, another : function ( block ) {} } }

Exported filters

Gruntfile.js:

options: { filters : require ( './filters.js' ) }

filters.js:

var pugfilters = module .exports = {}; pugfilters.some = function ( block ) {}; pugfilters.another = function ( block ) {};

compileDebug

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Add Pug debug instructions to generated JS templates.

client

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Compile to JS template functions for client-side use rather than directly to HTML.

Make sure to also include the Pug runtime (only runtime.js ) as described in the Pug documentation.

namespace

Type: String , Boolean

Default: 'JST'

The namespace in which the precompiled templates will be assigned. Use dot notation (e.g. App.Templates ) for nested namespaces or false for no namespace wrapping.

When set to false with amd option set to true , the templates will be returned directly from the AMD wrapper.

amd

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Wraps the output file with an AMD define function and returns the compiled template namespace unless namespace has been explicitly set to false in which case the template function will be returned directly.

define( function ( ) { returns this [ '[template namespace]' ]; });

processName

Type: Function

This option accepts a function which takes one argument (the template filepath) and returns a string which will be used as the key for the precompiled template object.

Example Store all template on the default JST namespace in capital letters.

options: { processName : function ( filename ) { return filename.toUpperCase(); } }

processContent

Type: Function Default: function(content, filename) { return content; };

This option accepts a function that lets you perform additional content processing.

Usage Examples

pug: { compile : { options : { data : { debug : false } }, files : { 'path/to/dest.html' : [ 'path/to/templates/*.pug' , 'another/path/tmpl.pug' ] } } }

If you want to generate a debug file and a release file from the same template:

pug: { debug : { options : { data : { debug : true } }, files : { 'debug.html' : 'test.pug' } }, release : { options : { data : { debug : false } }, files : { 'release.html' : 'test.pug' } } }

If you want to use grunt template in options.data :

pug: { debug : { options : { data : { debug : true , timestamp : '<%= new Date().getTime() %>' } }, files : { 'debug.html' : 'test.pug' } } }

or you can use grunt helpers (grunt object was exposed at template context):

pug: { debug : { options : { data : { debug : true , timestamp : '<%= grunt.template.today() %>' } }, files : { 'debug.html' : 'test.pug' } } }

Release History

2021-02-23 v3.0.0 Update to pug 3.0.0 Drop Node.js < 10 support.

2018-09-07 v2.0.0 Drop Node.js < 6 support. Update dependencies.

2016-03-04 v1.0.0 Point main to task and remove peerDeps. Update docs and tests.

2015-07-08 v0.15.0 Update to jade 1.11.0. Add test for Codeblocks

2014-02-02 v0.14.1 Add filename to processContent arguments.

arguments. 2014-12-23 v0.14.0 Update to jade 1.8.2.

2014-09-30 v0.13.0 Update to jade 1.7.0.

2014-05-29 v0.12.0 Update to jade 1.3. Make jade task fail on an error.

2014-03-02 v0.11.0 Document processContent . Bump to jade 1.2. Update copyright to 2014. Remove lodash-node module.

. Bump to jade 1.2. Update copyright to 2014. Remove lodash-node module. 2014-01-20 v0.10.0 Bump jade version to ~1.1.5. Fix AUTHORS.

2014-01-04 v0.9.1 Bump jade version to 1.0.2. Use node-lodash instead of grunt.util._ .

. 2013-12-24 v0.9.0 Bump jade version to 1.0.0.

2013-07-29 v0.8.0 Bump jade version to 0.34.1.

2013-06-06 v0.7.0 Bump jade version / fix tests.

2013-05-15 v0.6.0 Bump jade version / fix tests.

2013-05-06 v0.5.1 Allow options.data to be a function.

to be a function. 2013-03-07 v0.5.0 Allow compilation to JS functions. Support JST and AMD formats.

2013-02-15 v0.4.0 First official release for Grunt 0.4.0.

2013-01-24 v0.4.0rc7 Updating grunt/gruntplugin dependencies to rc7. Changing in-development grunt/gruntplugin dependency versions from tilde version ranges to specific versions.

2013-01-09 v0.4.0rc5 Updating to work with grunt v0.4.0rc5. Switching to this.files API.

API. 2012-10-12 v0.3.1 Rename grunt-contrib-lib dep to grunt-lib-contrib.

2012-09-24 v0.3.0 Options no longer accepted from global config key.

2012-09-10 v0.2.0 Refactored from grunt-contrib into individual repo.

Task submitted by Eric Woroshow

