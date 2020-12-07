Obfuscate JavaScript files using javascript-obfuscator@^2.0.0.
You can try the javascript-obfuscator module and see all its options here: https://obfuscator.io/
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-obfuscator --save-dev
npm install javascript-obfuscator --save-dev
Notice that you should install manually
javascript-obfuscator. This makes it easier to have a newer version of the obfuscator library if needed.
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-obfuscator');
Run this task with the
grunt obfuscator command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
See the options on the obfuscator repo.
Note that at this time the
sourceMap isn't implemented in this plugin.
In addition to the obfuscator options, you can also use:
Type:
String
Default:
''
This string will be prepended to the obfuscated output. Template strings (e.g.
<%= config.value %> will be expanded automatically.
This configuration will obfuscate the input files using the default options.
obfuscator: {
options: {
// global options for the obfuscator
},
task1: {
options: {
// options for each sub task
},
files: {
'dest/output.js': [
'src/js/file1.js',
'src/js/file2.js'
]
}
}
}
This configuration will obfuscate the input files in a destination folder by keeping the original names and directories
obfuscator: {
options: {
// global options for the obfuscator
},
task1: {
options: {
// options for each sub task
},
files: {
'dest/': [ // the files and their directories will be created in this folder
'src/js/file1.js',
'src/js/folder/file2.js'
]
}
}
}
Here you code will be protected against debugging and locked to the domain
www.example.com.
obfuscator: {
options: {
banner: '// obfuscated with grunt-contrib-obfuscator.\n',
debugProtection: true,
debugProtectionInterval: true,
domainLock: ['www.example.com']
},
task1: {
options: {
// options for each sub task
},
files: {
'dest/output.js': [
'src/js/file1.js',
'src/js/file2.js'
]
}
}
}