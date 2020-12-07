Obfuscate JavaScript files using javascript-obfuscator@^2.0.0.

You can try the javascript-obfuscator module and see all its options here: https://obfuscator.io/

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-obfuscator --save-dev npm install javascript-obfuscator --save-dev

Notice that you should install manually javascript-obfuscator . This makes it easier to have a newer version of the obfuscator library if needed.

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-obfuscator' );

Obfuscator task

Run this task with the grunt obfuscator command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Options

See the options on the obfuscator repo.

Note that at this time the sourceMap isn't implemented in this plugin.

In addition to the obfuscator options, you can also use:

banner

Type: String Default: ''

This string will be prepended to the obfuscated output. Template strings (e.g. <%= config.value %> will be expanded automatically.

Usage examples

Default options

This configuration will obfuscate the input files using the default options.

obfuscator: { options : { }, task1 : { options : { }, files : { 'dest/output.js' : [ 'src/js/file1.js' , 'src/js/file2.js' ] } } }

This configuration will obfuscate the input files in a destination folder by keeping the original names and directories

obfuscator: { options : { }, task1 : { options : { }, files : { 'dest/' : [ 'src/js/file1.js' , 'src/js/folder/file2.js' ] } } }

Debug protection and banner

Here you code will be protected against debugging and locked to the domain www.example.com .