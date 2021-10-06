Run Nodeunit unit tests

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-nodeunit --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-nodeunit' );

Nodeunit task

Run this task with the grunt nodeunit command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

This plugin provides server-side JavaScript unit testing via nodeunit. If you're looking to test JavaScript that uses window or the DOM, please use the grunt-contrib-qunit plugin qunit task.

Differences from Nodeunit Command Line

There may be a few differences versus running nodeunit on the command line:

Undone tests will cause problems

Nodeunit's reporters (such as default ) are in charge of tracking tests that do not complete. They often hook into process.on('exit') . Since grunt is handling the runtime, it does not exit, so the reporter's clean-up code that monitors undone tests does not fire. Additionally, the reporters do not expose the number of "Undone" tests in their completion callbacks.

This can cause problems. For example, if an exception is thrown in an undone test, the exception might bubble up into the grunt runtime if it's still running. This would cause grunt to exit, while nodeunit command line would show the undone test.

If you're getting strange grunt runtime errors or seeing grunt exit, check for "undone" tests.

Settings

Type: String

Default: 'grunt'

Specifies the reporter you want to use. For example, default , verbose or tap .

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Specifies the file the reporter 's output should be saved to. For example, tests.tap .

Type: Object

Default: {}

Specifies the options passed to the reporter . For example, the junit reporter requires the output option to be set:

grunt.initConfig({ nodeunit : { all : [ 'test/*_test.js' ], options : { reporter : 'junit' , reporterOptions : { output : 'outputdir' } } } });

Usage examples

Wildcards

In this example, grunt nodeunit:all or grunt nodeunit will test all files ending with _test.js in the test directory.

grunt.initConfig({ nodeunit : { all : [ 'test/*_test.js' ] } });

With a slight modification, grunt nodeunit:all will test files matching the same pattern in the test directory and all subdirectories.

grunt.initConfig({ nodeunit : { all : [ 'test/**/*_test.js' ] } });

Using Other Reporters

To use a reporter other than the default one, you can specify the reporter and reporterOutput parameters.

grunt.initConfig({ nodeunit : { all : [ 'test/*_test.js' ], options : { reporter : 'tap' , reporterOutput : 'tests.tap' , reporterOptions : { output : 'outputdir' } } } });

Release History

2021-10-05 v4.0.0 Requires node.js v12 Updated to latest nodeunit and dependency packages.

2021-03-25 v3.0.0 Updated to latest nodeunit and security packages.

2020-02-10 v2.1.0 Updates to latest node.js supported versions. Updated to latest nodeunit and security packages.

2018-05-19 v2.0.0 Updates to latest node.js supported versions. Updated to latest nodeunit. Updates to dependencies for security reasons.

2016-03-04 v1.0.0 Fixed unit test to run on Node.js v4.x and v5.x. Point main to task and remove peerDep. Doc updates.

2014-06-21 v0.4.1 Fixes Windows JUnit issue. Check error.stack exists.

exists. 2014-05-14 v0.4.0 Bump nodeunit to v0.9.0.

2014-01-26 v0.3.0 Adds reporter and reporterOutput options.

and options. 2013-10-19 v0.2.2 Allow missing operators on error object.

2013-09-24 v0.2.1 Fix error display.

2013-05-23 v0.2.0 Bump nodeunit to v0.8.0.

2013-02-15 v0.1.2 First official release for Grunt 0.4.0.

2013-01-18 v0.1.2rc6 Updating grunt/gruntplugin dependencies to rc6. Changing in-development grunt/gruntplugin dependency versions from tilde version ranges to specific versions.

2013-01-09 v0.1.2rc5 Updating to work with grunt v0.4.0rc5. Switching to this.filesSrc API.

API. 2012-11-13 v0.1.1 Switch to this.file API internally.

API internally. 2012-11-04 v0.1.0 Work in progress, not yet officially released.

Task submitted by "Cowboy" Ben Alman

