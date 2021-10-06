Run Nodeunit unit tests
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-nodeunit --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-nodeunit');
Run this task with the
grunt nodeunit command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
This plugin provides server-side JavaScript unit testing via nodeunit. If you're looking to test JavaScript that uses
window or the DOM, please use the grunt-contrib-qunit plugin
qunit task.
There may be a few differences versus running
nodeunit on the command line:
Nodeunit's reporters (such as
default) are in charge of tracking tests that do not complete. They often hook
into
process.on('exit'). Since
grunt is handling the runtime, it does not exit, so the reporter's clean-up code
that monitors undone tests does not fire. Additionally, the reporters do not expose the number of "Undone" tests in their
completion callbacks.
This can cause problems. For example, if an exception is thrown in an undone test, the exception might bubble up into the
grunt runtime if it's still running. This would cause
grunt to exit, while
nodeunit command line would show the undone
test.
If you're getting strange
grunt runtime errors or seeing
grunt exit, check for "undone" tests.
Type:
String
Default:
'grunt'
Specifies the reporter you want to use. For example,
default,
verbose or
tap.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Specifies the file the
reporter's output should be saved to. For example,
tests.tap.
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Specifies the options passed to the
reporter. For example, the
junit reporter requires the
output option
to be set:
grunt.initConfig({
nodeunit: {
all: ['test/*_test.js'],
options: {
reporter: 'junit',
reporterOptions: {
output: 'outputdir'
}
}
}
});
In this example,
grunt nodeunit:all or
grunt nodeunit will test all files ending with
_test.js in the
test directory.
grunt.initConfig({
nodeunit: {
all: ['test/*_test.js']
}
});
With a slight modification,
grunt nodeunit:all will test files matching the same pattern in the
test directory and all subdirectories.
grunt.initConfig({
nodeunit: {
all: ['test/**/*_test.js']
}
});
To use a reporter other than the default one, you can specify the
reporter and
reporterOutput parameters.
grunt.initConfig({
nodeunit: {
all: ['test/*_test.js'],
options: {
reporter: 'tap',
reporterOutput: 'tests.tap',
reporterOptions: {
output: 'outputdir'
}
}
}
});
error.stack exists.
reporter and
reporterOutput options.
this.filesSrc API.
this.file API internally.
Task submitted by "Cowboy" Ben Alman
This file was generated on Tue Oct 05 2021 22:15:36.