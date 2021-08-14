Precompile Underscore templates to JST file

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-jst --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-jst' );

This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.1.

Jst task

Run this task with the grunt jst command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

This plugin uses the Lo-Dash library to generate JavaScript template functions. Some developers generate template functions dynamically during development. If you are doing so, please be aware that the functions generated by this plugin may differ from those created at run-time. For instance, the Underscore.js library will throw an exception if templates reference undefined top-level values, while Lo-Dash will silently insert an empty string in their place.

Options

separator

Type: String

Default: linefeed + linefeed

Concatenated files will be joined on this string.

namespace

Type: String

Default: 'JST'

The namespace in which the precompiled templates will be assigned. Use dot notation (e.g. App.Templates) for nested namespaces or false for no namespace wrapping. When false with amd option set true, templates will be returned directly from the AMD wrapper.

processName

Type: function

Default: null

This option accepts a function which takes one argument (the template filepath) and returns a string which will be used as the key for the precompiled template object. The example below stores all templates on the default JST namespace in capital letters.

options: { processName : function ( filepath ) { return filepath.toUpperCase(); } }

templateSettings

Type: Object

Default: null

The settings passed to underscore when compiling templates.

jst: { compile : { options : { templateSettings : { interpolate : /\{\{(.+?)\}\}/g } }, files : { 'path/to/compiled/templates.js' : [ 'path/to/source/**/*.html' ] } } }

prettify

Type: boolean

Default: false

When doing a quick once-over of your compiled template file, it's nice to see an easy-to-read format that has one line per template. This will accomplish that.

options: { prettify : true }

amd

Type: boolean

Default: false

Wraps the output file with an AMD define function and returns the compiled template namespace unless namespace has been explicitly set to false in which case the template function will be returned directly.

define( function ( ) { return this [ '[template namespace]' ]; });

Example:

options: { amd : true }

processContent

Type: function

This option accepts a function which takes one argument (the file content) and returns a string which will be used as template string. The example below strips whitespace characters from the beginning and the end of each line.

options: { processContent : function ( src ) { return src.replace( /(^\s+|\s+$)/gm , '' ); } }

Usage Examples

jst: { compile : { options : { templateSettings : { interpolate : /\{\{(.+?)\}\}/g } }, files : { 'path/to/compiled/templates.js' : [ 'path/to/source/**/*.html' ] } } }

Note that the interpolate: /\{\{(.+?)\}\}/g setting above is simply an example of overwriting lodash's default interpolation. If you want to parse templates with the default _.template behavior (i.e. using <div><%= this.id %></div> ), there's no need to overwrite templateSettings.interpolate .

Release History

2020-12-03 v2.0.0 Bug fixes and dependency updates. Requires node.js 10+.

2016-03-04 v1.0.0 Bug fixes and dependency updates. Remove peerDeps and other fixes.

2014-02-28 v0.6.0 Bug fixes and dependency updates. Adds color log.

2013-07-14 v0.5.1 Display filepath when fails to compile.

2013-03-06 v0.5.0 When namespace is false and amd is true, return templates directly from AMD wrapper. Rename amdwrapper option to amd to match grunt-contrib-handlebars.

2012-01-29 v0.4.1rc7 Correct line endings for lodash output on windows.

2013-01-23 v0.4.0rc7 Updating grunt/gruntplugin dependencies to rc7. Changing in-development grunt/gruntplugin dependency versions from tilde version ranges to specific versions.

2013-01-09 v0.4.0rc5 Updating to work with grunt v0.4.0rc5. Switching to this.files api.

2012-10-12 v0.3.1 Rename grunt-contrib-lib dep to grunt-lib-contrib.

2012-08-23 v0.3.0 Options no longer accepted from global config key.

2012-08-16 v0.2.3 Support for nested namespaces.

2012-08-12 v0.2.2 Added processName functionality & escaping single quotes in filenames.

2012-08-10 v0.2.0 Refactored from grunt-contrib into individual repo.

Task submitted by Tim Branyen

