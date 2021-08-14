Precompile Underscore templates to JST file
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-jst --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-jst');
This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.1.
Run this task with the
grunt jst command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
This plugin uses the Lo-Dash library to generate JavaScript template functions. Some developers generate template functions dynamically during development. If you are doing so, please be aware that the functions generated by this plugin may differ from those created at run-time. For instance, the Underscore.js library will throw an exception if templates reference undefined top-level values, while Lo-Dash will silently insert an empty string in their place.
Type:
String
Default: linefeed + linefeed
Concatenated files will be joined on this string.
Type:
String
Default:
'JST'
The namespace in which the precompiled templates will be assigned. Use dot notation (e.g. App.Templates) for nested namespaces or false for no namespace wrapping. When false with amd option set true, templates will be returned directly from the AMD wrapper.
Type:
function
Default:
null
This option accepts a function which takes one argument (the template filepath) and returns a string which will be used as the key for the precompiled template object. The example below stores all templates on the default JST namespace in capital letters.
options: {
processName: function(filepath) {
return filepath.toUpperCase();
}
}
Type:
Object
Default:
null
The settings passed to underscore when compiling templates.
jst: {
compile: {
options: {
templateSettings: {
interpolate: /\{\{(.+?)\}\}/g
}
},
files: {
'path/to/compiled/templates.js': ['path/to/source/**/*.html']
}
}
}
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
When doing a quick once-over of your compiled template file, it's nice to see an easy-to-read format that has one line per template. This will accomplish that.
options: {
prettify: true
}
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Wraps the output file with an AMD define function and returns the compiled template namespace unless namespace has been explicitly set to false in which case the template function will be returned directly.
define(function() {
//...//
return this['[template namespace]'];
});
Example:
options: {
amd: true
}
Type:
function
This option accepts a function which takes one argument (the file content) and returns a string which will be used as template string. The example below strips whitespace characters from the beginning and the end of each line.
options: {
processContent: function(src) {
return src.replace(/(^\s+|\s+$)/gm, '');
}
}
jst: {
compile: {
options: {
templateSettings: {
interpolate: /\{\{(.+?)\}\}/g
}
},
files: {
'path/to/compiled/templates.js': ['path/to/source/**/*.html']
}
}
}
Note that the
interpolate: /\{\{(.+?)\}\}/g setting above is simply an example of overwriting lodash's default interpolation. If you want to parse templates with the default
_.template behavior (i.e. using
<div><%= this.id %></div>), there's no need to overwrite
templateSettings.interpolate.
namespace is false and
amd is true, return templates directly from AMD wrapper. Rename
amdwrapper option to
amd to match grunt-contrib-handlebars.
