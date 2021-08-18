Validate files with JSHint
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-jshint --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-jshint');
Run this task with the
grunt jshint command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Any specified option will be passed through directly to JSHint, thus you can specify any option that JSHint supports. See the JSHint documentation for a list of supported options.
A few additional options are supported:
Type:
Object
Default:
null
A map of global variables, with keys as names and a boolean value to determine if they are assignable. This is not a standard JSHint option, but is passed into the
JSHINT function as its third argument. See the JSHint documentation for more information.
Type:
String or
true
Default:
null
If set to
true, no config will be sent to JSHint and JSHint will search for
.jshintrc files relative to the files being linted.
If a filename is specified, options and globals defined therein will be used. The
jshintrc file must be valid JSON and looks something like this:
{
"curly": true,
"eqnull": true,
"eqeqeq": true,
"undef": true,
"globals": {
"jQuery": true
}
}
Be aware that
jshintrc settings are not merged with your Grunt options.
Type:
String
Default:
''
A list of non-dot-js extensions to check.
Type:
Array
Default:
null
A list of files and dirs to ignore. This will override your
.jshintignore file if set and does not merge.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set
force to
true to report JSHint errors but not fail the task.
Type:
String
Default:
null
Allows you to modify this plugins output. By default it will use a built-in Grunt reporter. Set the path to your own custom reporter or to one of the built-in JSHint reporters:
jslint or
checkstyle.
See also: Writing your own JSHint reporter.
You can also use an external reporter. For example jshint-stylish:
$ npm install --save-dev jshint-stylish
options: {
reporter: require('jshint-stylish')
}
Type:
String
Default:
null
Specify a filepath to output the results of a reporter. If
reporterOutput is specified then all output will be written to the given filepath instead of printed to stdout.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Results of a reporter will use a relative filepath to
reporterOutput. If set to
false then filepaths will appear relative to the current folder. Unless
reporterOutput is not set this option will not have any effect.
In this example, running
grunt jshint:all (or
grunt jshint because
jshint is a multi task) will lint the project's Gruntfile as well as all JavaScript files in the
lib and
test directories and their subdirectories, using the default JSHint options.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
jshint: {
all: ['Gruntfile.js', 'lib/**/*.js', 'test/**/*.js']
}
});
In this example, running
grunt jshint will lint both the "beforeconcat" set and "afterconcat" sets of files. This is not ideal, because
dist/output.js may get linted before it gets created via the grunt-contrib-concat plugin
concat task.
In this case, you should lint the "beforeconcat" files first, then concat, then lint the "afterconcat" files, by running
grunt jshint:beforeconcat concat jshint:afterconcat.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
concat: {
dist: {
src: ['src/foo.js', 'src/bar.js'],
dest: 'dist/output.js'
}
},
jshint: {
beforeconcat: ['src/foo.js', 'src/bar.js'],
afterconcat: ['dist/output.js']
}
});
In this example, custom JSHint options are specified. Note that when
grunt jshint:uses_defaults is run, those files are linted using the default options, but when
grunt jshint:with_overrides is run, those files are linted using merged task/target options.
// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
jshint: {
options: {
curly: true,
eqeqeq: true,
eqnull: true,
browser: true,
globals: {
jQuery: true
},
},
uses_defaults: ['dir1/**/*.js', 'dir2/**/*.js'],
with_overrides: {
options: {
curly: false,
undef: true,
},
files: {
src: ['dir3/**/*.js', 'dir4/**/*.js']
},
}
},
});
If you would like to ignore a specific warning:
[L24:C9] W015: Expected '}' to have an indentation at 11 instead at 9.
You can toggle it by prepending
- to the warning id as an option:
grunt.initConfig({
jshint: {
ignore_warning: {
options: {
'-W015': true,
},
src: ['**/*.js'],
},
},
});
>=0.4.0.
reporter option.
reporterOutput was still passed to JSHint.
reporterOutput option to JSHint.
grunt.util._.clone with
Object.create(). Replace deprecated
grunt.util.hooker with hooker lib. Enhancing the readability of the output. Reporter output is relative to the output file. Pass JSHint options to the external reporter.
maxerr is low.
extensions option. Add support for custom reporters and output report to a file.
predef option when it's an object.
force option when jshintrc is used.
this.filesSrc API.
Task submitted by "Cowboy" Ben Alman
