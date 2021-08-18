Validate files with JSHint

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-jshint --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-jshint' );

Jshint task

Run this task with the grunt jshint command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Options

Any specified option will be passed through directly to JSHint, thus you can specify any option that JSHint supports. See the JSHint documentation for a list of supported options.

A few additional options are supported:

globals

Type: Object

Default: null

A map of global variables, with keys as names and a boolean value to determine if they are assignable. This is not a standard JSHint option, but is passed into the JSHINT function as its third argument. See the JSHint documentation for more information.

jshintrc

Type: String or true

Default: null

If set to true , no config will be sent to JSHint and JSHint will search for .jshintrc files relative to the files being linted.

If a filename is specified, options and globals defined therein will be used. The jshintrc file must be valid JSON and looks something like this:

{ "curly" : true , "eqnull" : true , "eqeqeq" : true , "undef" : true , "globals" : { "jQuery" : true } }

Be aware that jshintrc settings are not merged with your Grunt options.

extensions

Type: String

Default: ''

A list of non-dot-js extensions to check.

ignores

Type: Array

Default: null

A list of files and dirs to ignore. This will override your .jshintignore file if set and does not merge.

force

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set force to true to report JSHint errors but not fail the task.

reporter

Type: String

Default: null

Allows you to modify this plugins output. By default it will use a built-in Grunt reporter. Set the path to your own custom reporter or to one of the built-in JSHint reporters: jslint or checkstyle .

See also: Writing your own JSHint reporter.

You can also use an external reporter. For example jshint-stylish:

$ npm install

options: { reporter : require ( 'jshint-stylish' ) }

reporterOutput

Type: String

Default: null

Specify a filepath to output the results of a reporter. If reporterOutput is specified then all output will be written to the given filepath instead of printed to stdout.

reporterOutputRelative

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Results of a reporter will use a relative filepath to reporterOutput . If set to false then filepaths will appear relative to the current folder. Unless reporterOutput is not set this option will not have any effect.

Usage examples

Wildcards

In this example, running grunt jshint:all (or grunt jshint because jshint is a multi task) will lint the project's Gruntfile as well as all JavaScript files in the lib and test directories and their subdirectories, using the default JSHint options.

grunt.initConfig({ jshint : { all : [ 'Gruntfile.js' , 'lib/**/*.js' , 'test/**/*.js' ] } });

Linting before and after concatenating

In this example, running grunt jshint will lint both the "beforeconcat" set and "afterconcat" sets of files. This is not ideal, because dist/output.js may get linted before it gets created via the grunt-contrib-concat plugin concat task.

In this case, you should lint the "beforeconcat" files first, then concat, then lint the "afterconcat" files, by running grunt jshint:beforeconcat concat jshint:afterconcat .

grunt.initConfig({ concat : { dist : { src : [ 'src/foo.js' , 'src/bar.js' ], dest : 'dist/output.js' } }, jshint : { beforeconcat : [ 'src/foo.js' , 'src/bar.js' ], afterconcat : [ 'dist/output.js' ] } });

Specifying JSHint options and globals

In this example, custom JSHint options are specified. Note that when grunt jshint:uses_defaults is run, those files are linted using the default options, but when grunt jshint:with_overrides is run, those files are linted using merged task/target options.

grunt.initConfig({ jshint : { options : { curly : true , eqeqeq : true , eqnull : true , browser : true , globals : { jQuery : true }, }, uses_defaults : [ 'dir1/**/*.js' , 'dir2/**/*.js' ], with_overrides : { options : { curly : false , undef : true , }, files : { src : [ 'dir3/**/*.js' , 'dir4/**/*.js' ] }, } }, });

Ignoring specific warnings

If you would like to ignore a specific warning:

[L24:C9] W015: Expected '}' to have an indentation at 11 instead at 9.

You can toggle it by prepending - to the warning id as an option:

grunt.initConfig({ jshint : { ignore_warning : { options : { '-W015' : true , }, src : [ '**/*.js' ], }, }, });

