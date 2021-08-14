Run jasmine specs headlessly through Headless Chrome
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-jasmine --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-jasmine');
Run this task with the
grunt jasmine command.
Automatically builds and maintains your spec runner and runs your tests headlessly through Headless Chrome.
Run your tests on your local filesystem or via a server task like grunt-contrib-connect.
Use your own SpecRunner templates to customize how
grunt-contrib-jasmine builds the SpecRunner. See the
wiki for details and third party templates for examples.
Supports AMD tests via the grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs module
Type:
String|Array
Your source files. These are the files that you are testing. If you are using RequireJS your source files will be loaded as dependencies into your spec modules and will not need to be placed here.
Type:
String|Array
Your Jasmine specs.
Type:
String|Array
Third party libraries like jQuery & generally anything loaded before source, specs, and helpers.
Type:
String|Array
Non-source, non-spec helper files. In the default runner these are loaded after
vendor files
Type:
String|Array
CSS files that get loaded after the jasmine.css
Type:
String
Default:
'latest'
This is the version of Jasmine which will be used. Available versions are published to npm.
Type:
String
Default:
.grunt/grunt-contrib-jasmine
The temporary directory that runners use to load jasmine files. Automatically deleted upon normal runs.
Type:
String
Default:
_SpecRunner.html
The auto-generated specfile that Headless Chrome will use to run your tests.
Automatically deleted upon normal runs. Use the
:build flag to generate a SpecRunner manually e.g.
grunt jasmine:myTask:build
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Prevents the auto-generated specfile used to run your tests from being automatically deleted.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Path to output JUnit xml
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Consolidate the JUnit XML so that there is one file per top level suite.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Specify a custom JUnit template instead of using the default
junitTemplate.
Type:
String
Default:
''
The host you want Headless Chrome to connect against to run your tests.
e.g. if using an ad hoc server from within grunt
host : 'http://127.0.0.1:8000/'
Without a
host, your specs will be run from the local filesystem.
Type:
String
Object
Default:
undefined
Custom template used to generate your Spec Runner. Parsed as underscore templates and provided the expanded list of files needed to build a specrunner.
You can specify an object with a
process method that will be called as a template function.
See the Template API Documentation for more details.
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Options that will be passed to your template. Used to pass settings to the template.
Type:
String|Array
Third party polyfill libraries like json2 that are loaded at the very top before anything else.
Type:
String
Default:
'full'
full displays the full specs tree
short only displays a success or failure character for each test (useful with large suites)
none displays nothing
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Launches puppeteer with --allow-file-access-from-files (Fix Issue https://github.com/gruntjs/grunt-contrib-jasmine/issues/298)
Type:
Number
Default:
30000
Change the puppeteer default timeout value in milliseconds (reference: https://github.com/puppeteer/puppeteer/blob/master/docs/api.md#pagesetdefaulttimeouttimeout)
Type:
Object
Default:
{ args: [] }
Pass arugments to puppeteer launcher. For the list of available options, please look at puppeteer launch options.
Example
sandboxArgs object:
{
args: {
'=-allow-file-access-from-files'
},
executablePath: '/some/other/path/to/chrome'
}
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Display a list of all failed tests and their failure messages
Name:
build
Turn on this flag in order to build a SpecRunner html file. This is useful when troubleshooting templates, running in a browser, or as part of a watch chain e.g.
watch: {
pivotal : {
files: ['src/**/*.js', 'specs/**/*.js'],
tasks: 'jasmine:pivotal:build'
}
}
filename
grunt jasmine --filter=foo will run spec files that have
foo in their file name.
folder
grunt jasmine --filter=/foo will run spec files within folders that have
foo* in their name.
wildcard
grunt jasmine --filter=/*-bar will run anything that is located in a folder
*-bar
comma separated filters
grunt jasmine --filter=foo,bar will run spec files that have
foo or
bar in their file name.
flags with space
grunt jasmine --filter="foo bar" will run spec files that have
foo bar in their file name.
grunt jasmine --filter="/foo bar" will run spec files within folders that have
foo bar* in their name.
Sample configuration to run Pivotal Labs' example Jasmine application.
// Example configuration
grunt.initConfig({
jasmine: {
pivotal: {
src: 'src/**/*.js',
options: {
specs: 'spec/*Spec.js',
helpers: 'spec/*Helper.js'
}
}
}
});
Supplying a custom template to the above example
// Example configuration
grunt.initConfig({
jasmine: {
customTemplate: {
src: 'src/**/*.js',
options: {
specs: 'spec/*Spec.js',
helpers: 'spec/*Helper.js',
template: 'custom.tmpl'
}
}
}
});
A complex version for the above example
// Example configuration
grunt.initConfig({
jasmine: {
customTemplate: {
src: 'src/**/*.js',
options: {
specs: 'spec/*Spec.js',
helpers: 'spec/*Helper.js',
template: require('exports-process.js'),
vendor: [
'vendor/*.js',
'http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.11.0/jquery.min.js'
]
}
}
}
});
See puppeteer launch options for a complete list of arguments.
// Example configuration
grunt.initConfig({
jasmine: {
customTemplate: {
src: 'src/**/*.js',
options: {
specs: 'spec/*Spec.js',
helpers: 'spec/*Helper.js',
template: 'custom.tmpl',
sandboxArgs: {
args: ['--no-sandbox'],
timeout: 3000,
defaultViewport: {
isMobile: true
}
}
}
}
}
});
// Example configuration
grunt.initConfig({
jasmine: {
yourTask: {
src: 'src/**/*.js',
options: {
specs: 'spec/*Spec.js',
template: require('grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs')
}
}
}
});
NPM Templates are just node modules, so you can write and treat them as such.
Please see the grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs documentation for more information on the RequireJS template.
Supplying a custom temp directory
// Example configuration
grunt.initConfig({
jasmine: {
pivotal: {
src: 'src/**/*.js',
options: {
keepRunner: true,
tempDir: 'bin/jasmine/',
specs: 'spec/*Spec.js',
helpers: 'spec/*Helper.js'
}
}
}
});
tempDir option. locks jasmine version
fail.load.
options.polyfills.
junitTemplate.
keepRunner is true.
getRelativeFileList. Breaking (usage) failing task on phantom error (SyntaxError, TypeError, et al).
this.filesSrc API. Added JUnit xml output (via Kelvin Luck @vitch). Passing
console.log from browser to verbose grunt logging. Support for templates as separate node modules. Removed internal requirejs template (see grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs).
Task submitted by Jarrod Overson
