Run jasmine specs headlessly through Headless Chrome

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-jasmine --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-jasmine' );

Jasmine task

Run this task with the grunt jasmine command.

Automatically builds and maintains your spec runner and runs your tests headlessly through Headless Chrome.

Run specs locally or on a remote server

Run your tests on your local filesystem or via a server task like grunt-contrib-connect.

Customize your SpecRunner with templates

Use your own SpecRunner templates to customize how grunt-contrib-jasmine builds the SpecRunner. See the wiki for details and third party templates for examples.

AMD Support

Supports AMD tests via the grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs module

Third party templates

Options

src

Type: String|Array

Your source files. These are the files that you are testing. If you are using RequireJS your source files will be loaded as dependencies into your spec modules and will not need to be placed here.

Type: String|Array

Your Jasmine specs.

Type: String|Array

Third party libraries like jQuery & generally anything loaded before source, specs, and helpers.

Type: String|Array

Non-source, non-spec helper files. In the default runner these are loaded after vendor files

Type: String|Array

CSS files that get loaded after the jasmine.css

Type: String Default: 'latest'

This is the version of Jasmine which will be used. Available versions are published to npm.

Type: String Default: .grunt/grunt-contrib-jasmine

The temporary directory that runners use to load jasmine files. Automatically deleted upon normal runs.

Type: String

Default: _SpecRunner.html

The auto-generated specfile that Headless Chrome will use to run your tests. Automatically deleted upon normal runs. Use the :build flag to generate a SpecRunner manually e.g. grunt jasmine:myTask:build

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Prevents the auto-generated specfile used to run your tests from being automatically deleted.

Type: String

Default: undefined

Path to output JUnit xml

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Consolidate the JUnit XML so that there is one file per top level suite.

Type: String

Default: undefined

Specify a custom JUnit template instead of using the default junitTemplate .

Type: String

Default: ''

The host you want Headless Chrome to connect against to run your tests.

e.g. if using an ad hoc server from within grunt

host : 'http://127.0.0.1:8000/'

Without a host , your specs will be run from the local filesystem.

Type: String Object

Default: undefined

Custom template used to generate your Spec Runner. Parsed as underscore templates and provided the expanded list of files needed to build a specrunner.

You can specify an object with a process method that will be called as a template function. See the Template API Documentation for more details.

Type: Object

Default: {}

Options that will be passed to your template. Used to pass settings to the template.

Type: String|Array

Third party polyfill libraries like json2 that are loaded at the very top before anything else.

Type: String

Default: 'full'

full displays the full specs tree

displays the full specs tree short only displays a success or failure character for each test (useful with large suites)

only displays a success or failure character for each test (useful with large suites) none displays nothing

Type: Boolean Default: false

Launches puppeteer with --allow-file-access-from-files (Fix Issue https://github.com/gruntjs/grunt-contrib-jasmine/issues/298)

Type: Number Default: 30000

Change the puppeteer default timeout value in milliseconds (reference: https://github.com/puppeteer/puppeteer/blob/master/docs/api.md#pagesetdefaulttimeouttimeout)

Type: Object Default: { args: [] }

Pass arugments to puppeteer launcher. For the list of available options, please look at puppeteer launch options.

Example sandboxArgs object:

{ args : { '=-allow-file-access-from-files' }, executablePath : '/some/other/path/to/chrome' }

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Display a list of all failed tests and their failure messages

Flags

Name: build

Turn on this flag in order to build a SpecRunner html file. This is useful when troubleshooting templates, running in a browser, or as part of a watch chain e.g.

watch: { pivotal : { files : [ 'src/**/*.js' , 'specs/**/*.js' ], tasks : 'jasmine:pivotal:build' } }

Filtering specs

filename grunt jasmine --filter=foo will run spec files that have foo in their file name.

folder grunt jasmine --filter=/foo will run spec files within folders that have foo* in their name.

wildcard grunt jasmine --filter=/*-bar will run anything that is located in a folder *-bar

comma separated filters grunt jasmine --filter=foo,bar will run spec files that have foo or bar in their file name.

flags with space grunt jasmine --filter="foo bar" will run spec files that have foo bar in their file name. grunt jasmine --filter="/foo bar" will run spec files within folders that have foo bar* in their name.

Example application usage

Basic Use

Sample configuration to run Pivotal Labs' example Jasmine application.

grunt.initConfig({ jasmine : { pivotal : { src : 'src/**/*.js' , options : { specs : 'spec/*Spec.js' , helpers : 'spec/*Helper.js' } } } });

Supplying a custom template

Supplying a custom template to the above example

grunt.initConfig({ jasmine : { customTemplate : { src : 'src/**/*.js' , options : { specs : 'spec/*Spec.js' , helpers : 'spec/*Helper.js' , template : 'custom.tmpl' } } } });

Supplying template modules and vendors

A complex version for the above example

grunt.initConfig({ jasmine : { customTemplate : { src : 'src/**/*.js' , options : { specs : 'spec/*Spec.js' , helpers : 'spec/*Helper.js' , template : require ( 'exports-process.js' ), vendor : [ 'vendor/*.js' , 'http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.11.0/jquery.min.js' ] } } } });

Passing options to sandbox (puppeteer)

See puppeteer launch options for a complete list of arguments.

grunt.initConfig({ jasmine : { customTemplate : { src : 'src/**/*.js' , options : { specs : 'spec/*Spec.js' , helpers : 'spec/*Helper.js' , template : 'custom.tmpl' , sandboxArgs : { args : [ '--no-sandbox' ], timeout : 3000 , defaultViewport : { isMobile : true } } } } } });

Sample RequireJS/NPM Template usage

grunt.initConfig({ jasmine : { yourTask : { src : 'src/**/*.js' , options : { specs : 'spec/*Spec.js' , template : require ( 'grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs' ) } } } });

NPM Templates are just node modules, so you can write and treat them as such.

Please see the grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs documentation for more information on the RequireJS template.

Keeping temp files in an existing directory

Supplying a custom temp directory

grunt.initConfig({ jasmine : { pivotal : { src : 'src/**/*.js' , options : { keepRunner : true , tempDir : 'bin/jasmine/' , specs : 'spec/*Spec.js' , helpers : 'spec/*Helper.js' } } } });

Release History

2021-05-13 v3.0.0 Dependency Updates drop node 8 support bump puppeteer to 8.0.0

2020-05-04 v2.2.0 Dependency updates set the default option timeout value to 30 secs to sync with puppeteer's default timeout value. options.sandboxArgs; passing options to puppeteer

2019-07-31 v2.1.3 Fix security deps Update Puppeteer

2018-11-14 v2.0.3 [object Object] Build only should pass if the buildSpecrunner runs without error

2018-08-13 v2.0.2 Fix noSandbox option. Fix startTime, and timing issues.

2018-05-31 v2.0.1 Use the grunt current working directory to find the jasmine core. Implement options.version. Dependency updates.

2018-05-19 v2.0.0 Switch from PhantomJS to Chrome Headless via Puppeteer

2017-01-12 v1.1.0 adds tempDir option. locks jasmine version

option. locks jasmine version 2016-04-07 v1.0.3 Move to a non-deprecated sprintf.

2016-04-07 v1.0.2 Fix sprintf issues in error calls.

2016-04-07 v1.0.1 Allow to use custom bootfile. Doc updates. Fix and use lodash directly.

2016-01-26 v1.0.0 Bump grunt-lib-phantomjs to 1.0.0. Bump jasmine to 2.2.0.

2015-09-24 v0.9.2 Fixes npm@3 issues.

2015-09-04 v0.9.1 Fix summary logging.

2015-07-10 v0.9.0 Fix deprecated package.json licenses. Fix Phantomjs dependency to include correct phantom kill.

2015-01-08 v0.8.2 Fixes to test summary reporting.

2014-10-20 v0.8.1 Now removes listeners when using the build flag. Adds handler for fail.load .

. 2014-07-26 v0.8.0 Plugin now uses Jasmine 2.0.4 from npm. Updates other dependencies. Added options.polyfills .

. 2014-07-26 v0.7.0 Merged #153 to add stack trace to summary. Updated for Jasmine 2.0.1. Merged #133 for minimal output. Merged #139 changing file exclusion logic.

2014-05-31 v0.6.5 Option to allow specifying a junitTemplate .

. 2014-04-28 v0.6.4 Indent level fix. Moved scripts inside the body tag.

2014-01-29 v0.6.0 Jasmine 2.0.0 support. Improved logging support. Various merges/bugfixes.

2013-08-02 v0.5.2 Fixed breakage with iframes / #44. Added filter flag / #70. Fixed junit failure output / #77.

2013-06-18 v0.5.1 Merged #69: grunt async not called when tests fail or keepRunner is true.

is true. 2013-06-15 v0.5.0 Updated rimraf. Made teardown async. Added Function.prototype.bind polyfill. Breaking (templates) changed input options for getRelativeFileList . Breaking (usage) failing task on phantom error (SyntaxError, TypeError, et al).

. Breaking (usage) failing task on phantom error (SyntaxError, TypeError, et al). 2013-04-03 v0.4.2 Updated grunt-lib-phantomjs to 0.3.0/1.9 (closes #45). Merged #38, #51. Addressed #40, #43, #48, #45.

2013-03-08 v0.4.0 Updated grunt-lib-phantomjs to 0.2.0/1.8. Allowed spec/vendor/helper list to return non-matching files (e.g. for remote, http). Merged #30, #34.

2013-02-24 v0.3.3 Added better console output (via Gabor Kiss @Neverl).

2013-02-17 v0.3.2 Ensure Gruntfile.js is included on npm.

2013-02-15 v0.3.1 First official release for Grunt 0.4.0.

2013-01-22 v0.3.1rc7 Exposed phantom and sendMessage to templates

2013-01-22 v0.3.0rc7 Updated dependencies for grunt v0.4.0rc6/rc7

2013-01-08 v0.3.0rc5 Updating to work with grunt v0.4.0rc5. Switching to this.filesSrc API. Added JUnit xml output (via Kelvin Luck @vitch). Passing console.log from browser to verbose grunt logging. Support for templates as separate node modules. Removed internal requirejs template (see grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs).

API. Added JUnit xml output (via Kelvin Luck @vitch). Passing from browser to verbose grunt logging. Support for templates as separate node modules. Removed internal requirejs template (see grunt-template-jasmine-requirejs). 2012-12-03 v0.2.0 Generalized requirejs template config. Added loader plugin. Tests for templates. Updated jasmine to 1.3.0.

2012-11-24 v0.1.2 Updated for new grunt/grunt-contrib APIs.

2012-11-07 v0.1.1 Fixed race condition in requirejs template.

2012-11-07 v0.1.0 Ported grunt-jasmine-runner and grunt-jasmine-task to grunt-contrib.

Task submitted by Jarrod Overson

