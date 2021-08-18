Compile Pug templates
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-pug --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-pug');
Run this task with the
grunt pug command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Output indented HTML.
Type:
Object
Sets the data passed to Pug during template compilation. Any data can be passed to the template (including grunt templates).
This value also might be a function taking source and destination path as arguments and returning a data object. Within the function,
this is bound to the file configuration object.
options: {
data: function(dest, src) {
return {
from: src,
to: dest
};
}
}
or you can have options from a required JSON file:
options: {
data: function(dest, src) {
// Return an object of data to pass to templates
return require('./locals.json');
}
}
Type:
Object
If you want to use filters you have two ways to do it. First you can write your filters inline within your Gruntfile.js or define filters in separate file and export it.
Filters are given a context with the
pug instance and local variables:
{pug: pug, data: data}, where
pug is global pug instance and
data is options passed to
options.data. You can use
this.pug.render() inside your filters to render the content of a block and locals as
#{variable} from your data.
Gruntfile.js:
options: {
filters: {
some: function(block) {},
another: function(block) {}
}
}
Gruntfile.js:
options: {
filters: require('./filters.js')
}
filters.js:
var pugfilters = module.exports = {};
pugfilters.some = function(block) {};
pugfilters.another = function(block) {};
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Add Pug debug instructions to generated JS templates.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Compile to JS template functions for client-side use rather than directly to HTML.
Make sure to also include the Pug runtime (only
runtime.js) as described in the Pug documentation.
Type:
String,
Boolean
Default:
'JST'
The namespace in which the precompiled templates will be assigned. Use dot notation (e.g.
App.Templates) for nested namespaces or
false for no namespace wrapping.
When set to
false with amd option set to
true, the templates will be returned directly from the AMD wrapper.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Wraps the output file with an AMD define function and returns the compiled template namespace unless namespace has been explicitly set to false in which case the template function will be returned directly.
define(function() {
//...//
returns this['[template namespace]'];
});
Type:
Function
This option accepts a function which takes one argument (the template filepath) and returns a string which will be used as the key for the precompiled template object.
Example Store all template on the default JST namespace in capital letters.
options: {
processName: function(filename) {
return filename.toUpperCase();
}
}
Type:
Function
Default:
function(content, filename) { return content; };
This option accepts a function that lets you perform additional content processing.
pug: {
compile: {
options: {
data: {
debug: false
}
},
files: {
'path/to/dest.html': ['path/to/templates/*.pug', 'another/path/tmpl.pug']
}
}
}
If you want to generate a debug file and a release file from the same template:
pug: {
debug: {
options: {
data: {
debug: true
}
},
files: {
'debug.html': 'test.pug'
}
},
release: {
options: {
data: {
debug: false
}
},
files: {
'release.html': 'test.pug'
}
}
}
If you want to use
grunt template in
options.data:
pug: {
debug: {
options: {
data: {
debug: true,
timestamp: '<%= new Date().getTime() %>'
}
},
files: {
'debug.html': 'test.pug'
}
}
}
or you can use
grunt helpers (grunt object was exposed at template context):
pug: {
debug: {
options: {
data: {
debug: true,
timestamp: '<%= grunt.template.today() %>'
}
},
files: {
'debug.html': 'test.pug'
}
}
}
