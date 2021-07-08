Internal tasks for managing the grunt-contrib projects

Note that this is not an official Grunt plugin release! If you want to use this in a project, please be sure to follow the instructions for installing development versions, as outlined in the Installing Grunt guide.

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-internal --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-internal' );

This plugin is used internally by grunt-contrib plugins, and shouldn't be used externally.

Skipping Existing CI Configs If They Exist

If you have needed customizations to the .github/workflows/test.yml file, use the following to skip normalizing that file if it exists:

grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'jshint' , 'contrib-core' , 'contrib-ci:skipIfExists' ]);

Release History

2021-07-08 v7.0.0 Update GitHub Actions config. Update dependencies.

2021-02-15 v6.0.1 Update GitHub Actions config.

2020-12-30 v6.0.0 Update dependencies.

2020-12-30 v5.0.2 Update CI config.

2020-09-09 v5.0.1 Update dependencies.

2020-07-04 v5.0.0 Switch to GitHub Actions CI. Drop Node.js 8.x. Add Node.js 14.x. Update dependencies.

2019-10-10 v4.0.1 Use esversion 6 instead of the deprecated esnext option.

2019-09-27 v4.0.0 Drop Node.js 6. Add Node.js 12. Tweak CI configs.

2018-07-28 v3.1.0 Add Node.js 10.

2017-11-26 v2.0.0 Update major version since the Node.js 0.10 removal is a breaking change.

2017-11-23 v1.4.2 Update CI configs; add Node.js 9.

2017-10-31 v1.4.1 Update CI configs; remove Node.js 0.10.

2017-06-10 v1.3.0 Update CI configs; add Node.js 8, remove 7.

2016-11-23 v1.2.3 Update CI configs; add Node.js 7, remove 0.12, 5 and iojs.

2016-07-13 v1.2.2 Add Node.js 6 in CI configs.

2016-04-14 v1.2.1 Fix CI normalization regression.

2016-04-06 v1.1.0 Fix "skipIfExists" argument to contrib-ci. Break out tasks into separate files.

2016-04-06 v1.0.1 Include missing files from the npm package.

2016-04-04 v1.0.0 Remove peerDependencies. Add task for normalizing CI configs.

2014-11-22 v0.4.13 Various minor fixes.

2014-11-22 v0.4.11 Use SVG badges.

2014-05-05 v0.4.10 Lock dependency for 0.8.

2014-04-08 v0.4.9 Add AppVeyor badges.

2014-03-12 v0.4.8 Copy CONTRIBUTING.md from itself rather than grunt.

2014-02-18 v0.4.7 Update repository parsing. Adds official npm parsing lib.

2013-08-16 v0.4.6 Display current version of plugins in README.

2013-04-28 v0.4.5 Get Travis CI URL from package.json.

2013-04-01 v0.4.4 Changelog date timezone is localized.

2013-02-20 v0.4.3 Fix typo in readme template.

2013-02-17 v0.4.2 Moving overview text to the correct file. Mentioned grunt.loadNpmTasks in readme.

in readme. 2013-02-17 v0.4.1 Adding support for npm peerDependencies.

2012-10-03 v0.1.0 Work in progress, not yet officially released.

Task submitted by "Cowboy" Ben Alman

