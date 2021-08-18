openbase logo
grunt-contrib-htmlmin

by gruntjs
3.1.0 (see all)

Minify HTML.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

39.6K

GitHub Stars

430

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

grunt-contrib-htmlmin v3.1.0 Build Status: Linux Build Status: Windows

Minify HTML

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-htmlmin --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-htmlmin');

Htmlmin task

Run this task with the grunt htmlmin command.

Issues with the output should be reported on the htmlmin issue tracker.

Options

See the html-minifier options.

Examples

Simple Example

grunt.initConfig({
  htmlmin: {                                     // Task
    dist: {                                      // Target
      options: {                                 // Target options
        removeComments: true,
        collapseWhitespace: true
      },
      files: {                                   // Dictionary of files
        'dist/index.html': 'src/index.html',     // 'destination': 'source'
        'dist/contact.html': 'src/contact.html'
      }
    },
    dev: {                                       // Another target
      files: {
        'dist/index.html': 'src/index.html',
        'dist/contact.html': 'src/contact.html'
      }
    }
  }
});

grunt.registerTask('default', ['htmlmin']);

Example with Nested Files

grunt.initConfig({
  htmlmin: {                                     // Task
    dist: {                                      // Target
      options: {                                 // Target options
        removeComments: true,
        collapseWhitespace: true
      },
      files: {                                   // Dictionary of files
        'dist/index.html': 'src/index.html',     // 'destination': 'source'
        'dist/contact.html': 'src/contact.html'
      }
    },
    dev: {                                       // Another target
        files: [{
          expand: true,
          cwd: 'app',
          src: ['src/**/*.html', '*.html'],
          dest: 'dist'
      }]
    }
  }
});

grunt.registerTask('default', ['htmlmin']);

Release History

  • 2019-04-01   v3.1.0   Updated html-minifier to v4.0.0. Updated all other dependencies.
  • 2018-08-26   v3.0.0   Updated all dependencies. Requires Node.js >= 6.
  • 2017-05-16   v2.4.0   Updated html-minifier to v3.5.0.
  • 2017-03-08   v2.3.0   Updated html-minifier to v3.4.0.
  • 2017-01-30   v2.2.0   Updated html-minifier to v3.3.0.
  • 2017-01-14   v2.1.0   Updated html-minifier to v3.2.3 and pretty-bytes to 4.0.2.
  • 2016-07-19   v2.0.0   Updated html-minifier to v3.0.1. Note that Node.js < 4 isn't supported anymore.
  • 2016-07-13   v1.5.0   Updated html-minifier to v2.1.7.
  • 2016-04-19   v1.4.0   Updated html-minifier to v2.0.0.
  • 2016-04-10   v1.3.0   Updated html-minifier to v1.5.0.
  • 2016-03-31   v1.2.0   Updated html-minifier to v1.4.0.
  • 2016-03-18   v1.1.0   Updated html-minifier to v1.3.0.
  • 2016-03-04   v1.0.0   Updated html-minifier to v1.2.0. Point main to task. Drop peerDeps.
  • 2015-10-28   v0.6.0   Updated html-minifier to v1.0.0.
  • 2015-09-25   v0.5.0   Updated html-minifier to v0.8.0.
  • 2015-02-06   v0.4.0   Updated html-minifier to v0.7.0.
  • 2014-05-05   v0.3.0   Drop Node.js 0.8 support. Updated html-minifier to v0.6.0.
  • 2014-02-09   v0.2.0   Rewrite task. Drop concat support.
  • 2013-04-06   v0.1.3   Fail target when minify encounters an error.
  • 2013-04-05   v0.1.2   Update html-minifier which fixes IE conditional comments and prefixed HTML elements <ng-include>, <ng:include>.
  • 2013-02-18   v0.1.1   First official release for Grunt 0.4.0.
  • 2013-01-30   v0.1.1rc7   Updating grunt/gruntplugin dependencies to rc7. Changing in-development grunt/gruntplugin dependency versions from tilde version ranges to specific versions.
  • 2013-01-09   v0.1.1rc5   Updating to work with grunt v0.4.0rc5. Switching to this.filesSrc API.
  • 2012-11-01   v0.1.0   Initial release.

Task submitted by Sindre Sorhus

This file was generated on Mon Apr 01 2019 21:58:19.

