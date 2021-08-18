Minify HTML

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-htmlmin --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-htmlmin' );

Htmlmin task

Run this task with the grunt htmlmin command.

Issues with the output should be reported on the htmlmin issue tracker.

Options

See the html-minifier options.

Examples

Simple Example

grunt.initConfig({ htmlmin : { dist : { options : { removeComments : true , collapseWhitespace : true }, files : { 'dist/index.html' : 'src/index.html' , 'dist/contact.html' : 'src/contact.html' } }, dev : { files : { 'dist/index.html' : 'src/index.html' , 'dist/contact.html' : 'src/contact.html' } } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'htmlmin' ]);

Example with Nested Files

grunt.initConfig({ htmlmin : { dist : { options : { removeComments : true , collapseWhitespace : true }, files : { 'dist/index.html' : 'src/index.html' , 'dist/contact.html' : 'src/contact.html' } }, dev : { files : [{ expand : true , cwd : 'app' , src : [ 'src/**/*.html' , '*.html' ], dest : 'dist' }] } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'htmlmin' ]);

Release History

2019-04-01 v3.1.0 Updated html-minifier to v4.0.0. Updated all other dependencies.

2018-08-26 v3.0.0 Updated all dependencies. Requires Node.js >= 6.

2017-05-16 v2.4.0 Updated html-minifier to v3.5.0.

2017-03-08 v2.3.0 Updated html-minifier to v3.4.0.

2017-01-30 v2.2.0 Updated html-minifier to v3.3.0.

2017-01-14 v2.1.0 Updated html-minifier to v3.2.3 and pretty-bytes to 4.0.2.

2016-07-19 v2.0.0 Updated html-minifier to v3.0.1. Note that Node.js < 4 isn't supported anymore.

2016-07-13 v1.5.0 Updated html-minifier to v2.1.7.

2016-04-19 v1.4.0 Updated html-minifier to v2.0.0.

2016-04-10 v1.3.0 Updated html-minifier to v1.5.0.

2016-03-31 v1.2.0 Updated html-minifier to v1.4.0.

2016-03-18 v1.1.0 Updated html-minifier to v1.3.0.

2016-03-04 v1.0.0 Updated html-minifier to v1.2.0. Point main to task. Drop peerDeps.

2015-10-28 v0.6.0 Updated html-minifier to v1.0.0.

2015-09-25 v0.5.0 Updated html-minifier to v0.8.0.

2015-02-06 v0.4.0 Updated html-minifier to v0.7.0.

2014-05-05 v0.3.0 Drop Node.js 0.8 support. Updated html-minifier to v0.6.0.

2014-02-09 v0.2.0 Rewrite task. Drop concat support.

2013-04-06 v0.1.3 Fail target when minify encounters an error.

2013-04-05 v0.1.2 Update html-minifier which fixes IE conditional comments and prefixed HTML elements <ng-include> , <ng:include> .

, . 2013-02-18 v0.1.1 First official release for Grunt 0.4.0.

2013-01-30 v0.1.1rc7 Updating grunt/gruntplugin dependencies to rc7. Changing in-development grunt/gruntplugin dependency versions from tilde version ranges to specific versions.

2013-01-09 v0.1.1rc5 Updating to work with grunt v0.4.0rc5. Switching to this.filesSrc API.

API. 2012-11-01 v0.1.0 Initial release.

Task submitted by Sindre Sorhus

