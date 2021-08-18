Minify HTML
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-htmlmin --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-htmlmin');
Run this task with the
grunt htmlmin command.
Issues with the output should be reported on the
htmlmin issue tracker.
See the
html-minifier options.
grunt.initConfig({
htmlmin: { // Task
dist: { // Target
options: { // Target options
removeComments: true,
collapseWhitespace: true
},
files: { // Dictionary of files
'dist/index.html': 'src/index.html', // 'destination': 'source'
'dist/contact.html': 'src/contact.html'
}
},
dev: { // Another target
files: {
'dist/index.html': 'src/index.html',
'dist/contact.html': 'src/contact.html'
}
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['htmlmin']);
grunt.initConfig({
htmlmin: { // Task
dist: { // Target
options: { // Target options
removeComments: true,
collapseWhitespace: true
},
files: { // Dictionary of files
'dist/index.html': 'src/index.html', // 'destination': 'source'
'dist/contact.html': 'src/contact.html'
}
},
dev: { // Another target
files: [{
expand: true,
cwd: 'app',
src: ['src/**/*.html', '*.html'],
dest: 'dist'
}]
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['htmlmin']);
<ng-include>,
<ng:include>.
this.filesSrc API.
Task submitted by Sindre Sorhus
