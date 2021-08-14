Precompile Handlebars templates to JST file.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-handlebars --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-handlebars');
This plugin was designed to work with Grunt 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.3.
Run this task with the
grunt handlebars command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Type:
String
Default:
linefeed + linefeed
Concatenated files will be joined on this string.
Type:
String or
false or
function
Default:
'JST'
The namespace in which the precompiled templates will be assigned. Use dot notation (e.g. App.Templates) for nested namespaces or false for no namespace wrapping. When false with
amd or
commonjs option set
true, templates will be returned directly from the AMD/CommonJS wrapper.
Example:
options: {
namespace: 'MyApp.Templates'
}
You can generate nested namespaces based on the file system paths of your templates by providing a function. The function will be called with one argument (the template filepath). The function must return a dot notation based on the filepath.
Example:
options: {
namespace: function(filename) {
var names = filename.replace(/modules\/(.*)(\/\w+\.hbs)/, '$1');
return names.split('/').join('.');
},
},
files: {
'ns_nested_tmpls.js' : [ 'modules/**/*.hbs']
}
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
When set to
true, partials will be registered in the
namespace in addition to templates.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Determine if preprocessed template functions will be wrapped in Handlebars.template function.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Enable the compiled file to be required on node.js by preppending and appending proper declarations. You can use the file safely on the front-end.
For this option to work you need to define the
namespace option.
Type:
Boolean or
String or
Array or
Function
Default:
false
Wraps the output file with an AMD define function and returns the compiled template namespace unless namespace has been explicitly set to false in which case the template function will be returned directly.
If
String then that string will be used in the module definition
define(['your_amd_opt_here'])
If
Array then those strings will be used in the module definition.
'handlebars' should always be the first item in the array, eg:
amd: ['handlebars', 'handlebars.helpers']
If
Function then it will be called per each module and returned string will be used in the module definition
"define(['" + options.amd(filename, ast, compiled) + "']"
define(['handlebars'], function(Handlebars) {
//...//
return this['[template namespace]'];
});
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Wraps the output file in a CommonJS module function, exporting the compiled templates. It will also add templates to the template namespace, unless
namespace is explicitly set to
false.
module.exports = function(Handlebars) {
//...//
Handlebars.template(…);
return this['[template namespace]'];
};
When requiring the module in a CommonJS environment, pass in your
Handlebars object.
var Handlebars = require('handlebars');
var templates = require('./templates')(Handlebars);
Type:
Function
This option accepts a function which takes two arguments (the template file content, and the filepath) and returns a string which will be used as the source for the precompiled template object. The example below removes leading and trailing spaces to shorten templates.
options: {
processContent: function(content, filepath) {
content = content.replace(/^[\x20\t]+/mg, '').replace(/[\x20\t]+$/mg, '');
content = content.replace(/^[\r\n]+/, '').replace(/[\r\n]*$/, '\n');
return content;
}
}
Type:
Function
This option accepts a function which takes one argument (the parsed Abstract Syntax Tree) and returns a modified version which will be used as the source for the precompiled template object. The example below removes any partial and replaces it with the text
foo.
options: {
processAST: function(ast) {
ast.statements.forEach(function(statement, i) {
if (statement.type === 'partial') {
ast.statements[i] = { type: 'content', string: 'foo' };
}
});
return ast;
}
}
Type:
Function
This option accepts a function which takes one argument (the template filepath) and returns a string which will be used as the key for the precompiled template object. The example below stores all templates on the default JST namespace in capital letters.
options: {
processName: function(filePath) {
return filePath.toUpperCase();
}
}
Type:
Function
This option accepts a function which takes one argument (the partial filepath) and returns a string which will be used as the key for the precompiled partial object when it is registered in Handlebars.partials. The example below stores all partials using only the actual filename instead of the full path.
options: {
processPartialName: function(filePath) { // input: templates/_header.hbs
var pieces = filePath.split('/');
return pieces[pieces.length - 1]; // output: _header.hbs
}
}
Note: If processPartialName is not provided as an option the default assumes that partials will be stored by stripping trailing underscore characters and filename extensions. For example, the path templates/_header.hbs will become header and can be referenced in other templates as {{> header}}.
Type:
Regexp
Default:
/^_/
This option accepts a regex that defines the prefix character that is used to identify Handlebars partial files.
// assumes partial files would be prefixed with "par_" ie: "par_header.hbs"
options: {
partialRegex: /^par_/
}
Type:
Regexp
Default:
/./
This option accepts a regex that defines the path to a directory of Handlebars partials files. The example below shows how to mark every file in a specific directory as a partial.
options: {
partialRegex: /.*/,
partialsPathRegex: /\/partials\//
}
Type
Object
Default:
{}
This option allows you to specify a hash of options which will be passed directly to the Handlebars compiler.
options: {
compilerOptions: {
knownHelpers: {
'my-helper': true,
'another-helper': true
},
knownHelpersOnly: true
}
}
handlebars: {
compile: {
options: {
namespace: 'JST'
},
files: {
'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.hbs',
'path/to/another.js': ['path/to/sources/*.hbs', 'path/to/more/*.hbs']
}
}
}
options.amd as a function.
partialsUseNamespace.
namespace option.
processContent.
commonjs option.
compilerOptions to Handlebars compiler.
wrapped option.
processAST option.
partialsUseNamespace,
partialRegex,
partialsPathRegex options.
namespace is false and
amd is true, return handlebars templates directly from AMD wrapper.
node option to produce dual Node.js / front-end compiled file.
processContent option. Do not generate templates into a namespaces when namespace option is false.
wrapped option to
true.
this.files API.
processPartialName.
Task submitted by Tim Branyen
