DEPRECATED

This library is no longer being maintained. Please take a look at grunt-haml as an alternative.

Compile Haml to HTML

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-haml2html --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-haml2html' );

Haml task

Run this task with the grunt haml command.

This task requires you to have Ruby and Haml. If you're on OS X or Linux you probably already have Ruby installed, try ruby -v in your terminal. When you've confirmed you have Ruby installed, run gem install haml to install Haml.

Options

Any HAML options are also valid. Ex. { format: 'html5' } will run haml with --format html5.

loadPath

Type: String|Array

Add a (or multiple) Haml import path.

bundleExec

Type: Boolean

Run haml with bundle exec: bundle exec haml .

encoding

Type: String

Specifiy default character encoding. Same as running haml with the -E option.

Examples

Example config

grunt.initConfig({ haml : { dist : { files : { 'main.html' : 'main.haml' , 'widgets.html' : 'widgets.haml' } }, dev : { options : { bundleExec : true , style : 'expanded' }, files : { 'main.html' : 'main.haml' , 'widgets.html' : [ 'button.haml' , 'tab.haml' , 'debug.haml' ] } } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-haml2html' ); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'jshint' , 'haml' ]);

Compile

grunt.initConfig({ haml : { dist : { files : { 'main.html' : 'main.haml' } } } });

Concat and compile

If you specify an array of src paths they will be concatenated. However, in most cases you would want to just @import them into main.haml .

grunt.initConfig({ haml : { dist : { files : { 'main.html' : [ 'reset.haml' , 'main.haml' ] } } } });

Compile multiple files

You can specify multiple destination: source items in files .

grunt.initConfig({ haml : { dist : { files : { 'main.html' : 'main.haml' , 'widgets.html' : 'widgets.haml' } } } });

Release History

2014-10-13 v0.3.0 Rename to haml2html

2014-05-06 v0.2.0 Add encoding option

2014-03-01 v0.1.2 Update deprecated dependency

2013-08-19 v0.1.1 Bug fix #1 (Thanks @shahata)

2013-03-23 v0.1.0 Initial release. Mostly a modification of https://github.com/gruntjs/grunt-contrib-sass

Task submitted by Jason Chen