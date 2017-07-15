openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gch

grunt-contrib-haml

by Jason Chen
0.2.0 (see all)

Compile Haml to HTML

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

975

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
THIS PACKAGE HAS BEEN RENAMED TO: grunt-haml2html

Readme

DEPRECATED

This library is no longer being maintained. Please take a look at grunt-haml as an alternative.

grunt-haml2html Build Status

Compile Haml to HTML

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-haml2html --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-haml2html');

Haml task

Run this task with the grunt haml command.

This task requires you to have Ruby and Haml. If you're on OS X or Linux you probably already have Ruby installed, try ruby -v in your terminal. When you've confirmed you have Ruby installed, run gem install haml to install Haml.

Options

Any HAML options are also valid. Ex. { format: 'html5' } will run haml with --format html5.

loadPath

Type: String|Array

Add a (or multiple) Haml import path.

bundleExec

Type: Boolean

Run haml with bundle exec: bundle exec haml.

encoding

Type: String

Specifiy default character encoding. Same as running haml with the -E option.

Examples

Example config

grunt.initConfig({
  haml: {                              // Task
    dist: {                            // Target
      files: {                         // Dictionary of files
        'main.html': 'main.haml',       // 'destination': 'source'
        'widgets.html': 'widgets.haml'
      }
    },
    dev: {                             // Another target
      options: {                       // Target options
        bundleExec: true,
        style: 'expanded'
      },
      files: {
        'main.html': 'main.haml',
        'widgets.html': [
          'button.haml',
          'tab.haml',
          'debug.haml'  // Maybe you need one extra file in dev
        ]
      }
    }
  }
});

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-haml2html');

grunt.registerTask('default', ['jshint', 'haml']);

Compile

grunt.initConfig({
  haml: {
    dist: {
      files: {
        'main.html': 'main.haml'
      }
    }
  }
});

Concat and compile

If you specify an array of src paths they will be concatenated. However, in most cases you would want to just @import them into main.haml.

grunt.initConfig({
  haml: {
    dist: {
      files: {
      'main.html': [
          'reset.haml',
          'main.haml'
        ]
      }
    }
  }
});

Compile multiple files

You can specify multiple destination: source items in files.

grunt.initConfig({
  haml: {
    dist: {
      files: {
        'main.html': 'main.haml',
        'widgets.html': 'widgets.haml'
      }
    }
  }
});

Release History

  • 2014-10-13   v0.3.0   Rename to haml2html
  • 2014-05-06   v0.2.0   Add encoding option
  • 2014-03-01   v0.1.2   Update deprecated dependency
  • 2013-08-19   v0.1.1   Bug fix #1 (Thanks @shahata)
  • 2013-03-23   v0.1.0   Initial release. Mostly a modification of https://github.com/gruntjs/grunt-contrib-sass

Task submitted by Jason Chen

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial