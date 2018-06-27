Grunt plugin for Eslint

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:

$ npm install --save-dev gruntify-eslint

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( "gruntify-eslint" );

Documentation

See the grunt docs on how to configure tasks and more advanced usage.

Example

grunt.initConfig({ eslint : { src : [ "app.js" ] } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( "gruntify-eslint" ); grunt.registerTask( "default" , [ "eslint" ]);

Example with custom config and rules

grunt.initConfig({ eslint : { options : { configFile : "conf/eslint.json" , rulePaths : [ "conf/rules" ] }, src : [ "app.js" ] } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( "gruntify-eslint" ); grunt.registerTask( "default" , [ "eslint" ]);

Example with custom rules for node and browser files

grunt.config.init({ eslint : { nodeFiles : { src : [ "server/**/*.js" ], options : { configFile : "conf/eslint-node.json" } }, browserFiles : { src : [ "client/**/*.js" ] options : { configFile : "conf/eslint-browser.json" } } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( "gruntify-eslint" ); grunt.registerTask( "default" , [ "eslint" ]);

Example with silent option

grunt.initConfig({ eslint : { options : { silent : true }, src : [ "app.js" ] } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( "gruntify-eslint" ); grunt.registerTask( "default" , [ "eslint" ]);

configFile

Type: path::String

format

Type: String Default: 'stylish'

Name of a built-in formatter or path to a custom one.

silent

Type: Boolean

Whether the grunt task would fail on error or will it always pass irrespective of the results. i.e. to supress the failure. This option is not passed to the eslint api.

maxWarnings

Type: Number Default: -1

Specifies a warning threshold, which will cause the task to fail if there are too many warning-level rule violations. This option is not passed to the eslint api.

callback

Type: Function

You can specify a call back function which would be called when eslint is done processing the files. The first argument passed in would be the results object. This option is not passed to the eslint api.

terminateOnCallback

Type: Boolean Default: true

When specifying a callback gruntify-eslint will by default not output results, but instead return the return of the callback. You may set terminateOnCallback to false in order to allow usual report output as long as your callback returns undefined or results . If you wish to modify results, have callback return modified results . This option is not passed to the eslint api.

outputFile

Type: path::String

Specify a file path to write the test results to. This option is not passed to the eslint api.

** More information about options: Eslint options